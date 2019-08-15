Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Dale Earnhardt Jr., family ‘safe’ after plane goes off runway, catches fire

By Dustin LongAug 15, 2019, 5:29 PM EDT
BRISTOL, Tenn. – A plane carrying NBC Sports analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr., wife Amy and daughter Isla, went off the runaway Thursday after landing at Elizabethton (Tennessee) Municipal Airport and caught fire, the Federal Aviation Administration reported in a statement.

Kelley Earnhardt tweeted that “everyone is safe” and that those on the plane had been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family were arriving for this weekend’s NASCAR races at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The FAA statement read: “A Cessna Citation rolled off the end of Runway 24 and caught fire after landing at Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Tennessee at 3:40 p.m. today. Preliminary indication is that two pilots and three passengers were aboard.  Local officials will release their names and conditions. The aircraft registration is N8JR, look up the owner at FAA.gov.  The FAA will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine probable cause of the accident.”

NBC Sports’ statement read: “We are aware of the media reports and have been in contact with Dale’s team. We’ll have no further comments until we have more details.”

The National Transportation Safety Board will send two investigators to examine the crash scene.

The airport is located 14 miles southeast of Bristol Motor Speedway.

Brett Moffitt win pole for Truck Series race at Bristol

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 15, 2019, 5:34 PM EDT
Brett Moffitt will start from the pole in tonight’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway (8:30 p.m. ET on FS1).

Moffitt claimed the pole with a speed of 127.690 mph. It is his second pole of the year and his career.

Moffitt is joined on the front row by fellow playoff driver Ross Chastain (127.056 mph).

The top five is completed by Stewart Friesen (playoffs), Ben Rhodes and Tyler Ankrum (playoffs).

Where the other playoff drivers will start:

Johnny Sauter (sixth), Austin Hill (eighth), Matt Crafton (11th) and Grant Enfinger (14th).

NASCAR America presents the Motorsports Hour at 5 p.m. ET

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinAug 15, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT
This week’s episode of NASCAR America presents The Motorsports Hour airs today from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and features Krista Voda, AJ Allmendinger and Nate Ryan.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

2020 plans coming into focus for Erik Jones, Christopher Bell

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 15, 2019, 4:22 PM EDT
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Erik Jones laughed, but then stated that if any of his fans has a No. 20 tattoo, “I wouldn’t be worried about having to cover it up.”

Although Jones said he has not signed a contraction extension to remain at Joe Gibbs Racing, he stated Thursday at Bristol Motor Speedway that “we’re close. I hope we can announce something soon … we’re all really close.”

With Jones set to remain at JGR in the No. 20 car, a report by The Athletic states that Christopher Bell is expected to move to the No. 95 Toyota at Leavine Family Racing, taking the ride from Matt DiBenedetto, who announced Thursday he would not be back with the team after this season.

Leavine Family Racing issued a statement Thursday on DiBenedetto’s departure after this season and added that “we have no further announcements at this time.”

Bell said Thursday that “nothing is official until it comes from me or whatever team or whatever happens. I have no news to tell you guys right now. We’ll just have to wait for another day.

“Like I’ve said time and time again, my future is not in my hands, so the only thing I can control is if I can go out there and try and win races and do as good as I can and just have to play the cards how they fall.”

Asked if he knew what he was doing for 2020, Bell said: “Not yet. Not at this moment. It’s still all the way up in the air. There’s a number of different cars I could drive next year. I still could run the Xfinity Series. I could go to the Cup Series. It’s not in my hands right now. Just have to go out there and try to continue to win races.”

Where Jones and Bell would race next season was speculated on this summer with the two young drivers key cornerstones in Toyota’s program.

“I was never worried,” Jones said Thursday at Bristol Motor Speedway. “I was really comfortable and knew the situation and knew where things were kind of headed and knew that we all had a good plan and I was going to continue to work toward being in the 20 car.”

Jones in his second season at Joe Gibbs Racing. He ran his rookie season in Cup at Furniture Row Racing and replaced Matt Kenseth at JGR in 2018. Jones won the July Daytona race last year.

He enters Saturday night’s Cup race at Bristol (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN) 14th in the points. He’s 70 points — more than a full race — ahead of Daniel Suarez, who is the first driver outside a playoff spot.

Bell, who is in his second Xfinity season for Joe Gibbs Racing, has shown he’s ready to move to Cup. Bell has won 13 of his 62 career Xfinity starts (21% winning percentage). This season, Bell has five wins in 21 starts (23.8% winning percentage) heading into Friday night’s Xfinity race at Bristol (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Ford reveals 2020 Mustang model for Xfinity Series

Ford Performance
By Daniel McFadinAug 15, 2019, 12:30 PM EDT
Ford has unveiled the Mustang model that will be raced in the Xfinity Series next year.

The new model will take the place of the Mustang body that’s been used in the Xfinity Series since 2011.

The previous model won the Xfinity driver’s championship three times and the owner’s title six times.

The new model will make its debut in the Feb. 15 race at Daytona International Speedway.

Ford fields Mustangs in five different racing series: The Cup Series, Xfinity, NHRA Funny Car, Virgin Australia Supercars Championship and Cobra Jet.

Here’s a comparison between this year’s Mustang and next year’s.