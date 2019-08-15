Brett Moffitt wins opening Truck playoff race at Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Reigning champion Brett Moffitt opened the Gander Outdoors Truck Series playoffs by winning the caution-filled race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday night.
Moffitt’s third victory of the season advances him to the next round.
“It’s a huge weight lifted off our shoulders,” Moffitt said of the win. “We’ll go to the next two, try to win them and get as many playoff points as possible and focus on the Round of 6.”
Chandler Smith finished second. He was followed by Ross Chastain, Stewart Friesen and Grant Enfinger.
Stage 1 winner: Ross Chastain
Stage 2 winner: Brett Moffitt
Who had a good race: In just his third career series start, 17-year-old Chandler Smith finished a career-high second for Kyle Busch Motorsports. … Ross Chastain won a stage and finished third, overcoming a pit road penalty.
Who had a bad race: Natalie Decker got spun by the tow truck as her truck was being pushed away during a caution. She finished 25th. … Johnny Sauter was involved in multiple cautions and finished 11th. … Tyler Ankrum finished 20th, worst among the eight playoff drivers.
Next: The series races Aug. 25 at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park.
BRISTOL, Tenn. – NASCAR stated Thursday night that Bayley Currey has been suspended indefinitely for violating the Substance Abuse Policy.
Currey was on the entry list to drive Rick Ware Racing’s No. 52 car this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.
In a statement from the team, Currey said: “This weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, NASCAR informed me that I failed a random drug test administered last week. I spoke with NASCAR’s Doctor where he explained that I had DMAA (2-Amino-5-methylhexane) in my system. I take a pre-workout supplement, Juggernaut Irate, and this ingredient is indeed in the supplement. I was obviously not aware that I was violating NASCAR’s Substance Abuse Policy. I have immediately asked NASCAR to enter me into the Road to Recovery Program where I will gain more knowledge about such banned supplements and I will fully cooperate with NASCAR’s direction and advice.
“I have worked very hard for a lifetime to reach this level and I am eternally grateful to be afforded the privilege to compete in the sport that I love. I want to publicly apologize to my owners, Rick and Lisa Ware, all the employees of Rick Ware Racing, my sponsors, NASCAR, and most importantly the fans. My lack of knowledge is no excuse for this to happen. I will expediently complete the process and I will strive to have my suspension lifted as soon as possible.”
Car owner Rick Ware said in a statement: “Bayley Currey was notified that he violated the NASCAR Substance Abuse Policy. He was taking a pre-workout that contained a substance that is on the banned substance list. At Rick Ware Racing, we stand by NASCAR’s decisions to uphold the Drug Policy for each and every owner, driver and crew member in the garage. We believe that Bayley Currey has made an honest mistake, by not checking his pre-workout supplements for ingredients that are not allowed through the NASCAR systems. As an organization, we stand behind Bayley’s Road to Recovery journey, and will always have a place for him within our organization.”
Currey had competed in nine races this season for Rick Ware Racing. His best finish was 25th at Pocono in June. His last race for the team was in July at Kentucky. Currey finished 33rd.
Brett Moffitt will start from the pole in tonight’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway (8:30 p.m. ET on FS1).
Moffitt claimed the pole with a speed of 127.690 mph. It is his second pole of the year and his career.
Moffitt is joined on the front row by fellow playoff driver Ross Chastain (127.056 mph).
The top five is completed by Stewart Friesen (playoffs), Ben Rhodes and Tyler Ankrum (playoffs).
Where the other playoff drivers will start:
Johnny Sauter (sixth), Austin Hill (eighth), Matt Crafton (11th) and Grant Enfinger (14th).
BRISTOL, Tenn. – A plane carrying NBC Sports analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr., wife Amy and daughter Isla, went off the runaway Thursday after landing at Elizabethton (Tennessee) Municipal Airport and caught fire, the Federal Aviation Administration reported in a statement.
Kelley Earnhardt tweeted that “everyone is safe” and that those on the plane had been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family were arriving for this weekend’s NASCAR races at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The FAA statement read: “A Cessna Citation rolled off the end of Runway 24 and caught fire after landing at Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Tennessee at 3:40 p.m. today. Preliminary indication is that two pilots and three passengers were aboard. Local officials will release their names and conditions. The aircraft registration is N8JR, look up the owner at FAA.gov. The FAA will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine probable cause of the accident.”
NBC Sports’ statement read: ““We’re incredibly grateful that Dale, his wife Amy, daughter Isla, and the two pilots are safe following today’s accident. After being discharged from the hospital, we communicated with Dale and his team, and we’re all in agreement that he should take this weekend off to be with his family. We look forward to having him back in the booth next month at Darlington.”
NASCAR issued a statement late Thursday night: “We’re extremely relieved to learn that Dale, Amy, Isla and the pilots of the aircraft are safe, and we commend the first responders and medical staff for their quick action. We look forward to seeing Dale back at the race track very soon.”
The National Transportation Safety Board will send two investigators to examine the crash scene.
The airport is located 14 miles southeast of Bristol Motor Speedway.
