David Ragan stepping back from driving full time after 2019 season

After 13 consecutive seasons in NASCAR’s premier series, David Ragan will make 2019 his last as a full-time driver.
In a release Wednesday morning from Front Row Motorsports, Ragan, 33, said he will continue to race part time in NASCAR.
“I’ve prayed and heavily considered this decision, but for myself and my family, I believe this is the right thing to do,” the No. 38 Ford driver said. “I am a husband and a father to two young girls first, and I am a driver second.
“To compete in what I consider the greatest series in the world, you need full dedication of your time and focus. My children are growing up quickly, and I want to concentrate my time in being the best father and husband I can be. I feel this is where God is leading my life, and therefore I’m making this decision.”
Ragan later posted a video on Twitter explaining his decision.
Ragan’s rookie Cup season was in 2007 with Roush Fenway Racing. He scored his first Cup victory in the No. 6 Ford with Roush in the July 2, 2011 race at Daytona International Speedway.
He won again on May 5, 2013 at Talladega Superspeedway, delivering the first win for Front Row (which he joined in 2012) in one of the biggest NASCAR upsets in recent history.
Ragan also drove for Joe Gibbs Racing (as a fill-in for Kyle Busch) and Michael Waltrip Racing in 2015 and BK Racing in 2016.
Front Row Motorsports, which also fields cars for Michael McDowell and Matt Tifft, plans to field the No. 38 next season and has begun evaluating candidates to replace Ragan in 2020.
In 457 Cup starts, Ragan has two wins, 15 top fives and 40 top 10s. He finished a career-best 13th in the 2008 points standings.
Over 107 Xfinity starts, he has two wins (Talladega Superspeedway and Bristol Motor Speedway, both in 2009), 17 top fives and 49 top 10s.
Here’s the release from Front Row:
“There aren’t enough words to thank everyone who has helped me in my career and to all the fans who have supported me in this journey. It’s not over, but I’m ready to spend more time at home.”
A statement from Bob Jenkins, owner, Front Row Motorsports:
“We admire David for making what I’m sure was a very difficult decision. We also commend him for his reason. David has always put family first, and as a father, I understand what it’s like to not be at that game or big event for your child. Throughout his time at Front Row Motorsports, David has always gone beyond what was asked of him- or even volunteering his own time to help grow our team. Now it’s time for him to give some of that back to his family and we totally support that. Our doors are always open for David and we’ll miss seeing him every week.”
The team will announce the driver plans of the No. 38 Ford Mustang team when ready.