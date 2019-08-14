Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NBC Sports

Clint Bowyer guests on NASCAR America Presents MotorMouths at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 14, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

This week’s episode of NASCAR America presents MotorMouths airs today from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and features Stewart-Haas Racing driver Clint Bowyer.

Bowyer joins Marty Snider and Kyle Petty to discuss this week’s news, as well as take fan phone calls. Call in at 844-NASCAR-NBC or reach out on Twitter at #LetMeSayThis.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

What do Gray Gaulding and NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes have in common?

Photo: Panini America
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 14, 2019, 4:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In addition to his racing career, Xfinity Series driver Gray Gaulding is a big NFL fan and fantasy football player.

He knows he needs help to make the Xfinity playoffs, so for Friday’s Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway (7:30 p.m. on NBCSN), Gaulding is going to his bench so to speak and has joined forces with 2018 NFL MVP QB Patrick Mahomes.

Several images of Mahomes will grace Gaulding’s No. 08 Chevrolet as part of a promotion with Panini America’s release of the new 2019 Donruss Football trading card set. After the race, Panini will auction off the hood on Gaulding’s car to raise money for Mahomes’ “15 and the Mahomies Foundation.”

MORE: NBC Sports’ Sunday Night Football schedule 

“To be associated with such a high-profile player, obviously the NFL’s MVP and just the person Patrick Mahomes is, what I love about him is obviously his game and what he’s like off the field,” Gaulding told NBC Sports. “I feel that’s where I see a lot of similarities between the two of us, where we’re just ourselves, do our jobs and try to do it at the highest level possible.”

Not surprisingly, Mahomes – who threw for 50 touchdowns and over 5,000 yards in his MVP year for the Kansas City Chiefs last season – is on Gaulding’s fantasy football team this season. Gaulding has also invited Mahomes to race go-karts at the track behind his house in the near future and is waiting to firm up a date.

“You look at a guy like Patrick Mahomes, a lot of people overlooked him, he rode the bench the first part of his career and waited to get his shot,” Gaulding said. “When he got it, he went from being a bench player to MVP and one of the highest-profile players in the league in the last 20 years.

“I feel like I relate to him just because that’s kind of how my career started, people looked over me and I had to prove myself to keep my rides and make it to the Cup Series. Yeah, I’m a big fan. He’s incredible.”

Mahomes, who tweeted a shoutout to Gaulding on Twitter Tuesday night, won’t be at Friday’s race as he’ll be preparing for the following night’s preseason game vs. the Steelers in Pittsburgh. But Gaulding hopes to draw inspiration from Mahomes’ presence on his race car, especially since Gaulding – 13th in the Xfinity Series standings – still holds hope he’ll make the playoffs.

“Bristol is one of my favorite tracks on the circuit, I’ve loved it ever since I first showed up there in the K&N Series in 2013,” Gaulding said. “What better place to go to. We’ve had road courses and now we have Bristol. Those are the best wildcard races you can have other than Daytona and Talladega because things can happen. By having the MVP on the car, we’re looking to have an MVP night.

“If you’re going forward in the season, this is one of my best shots to possibly maybe steal a win or gain a lot of playoff points going into the playoffs. Our goal is top 10, but if we can work some strategy and get up front late in the race and steal a victory, that’s what we’re going to do.

“We’re definitely in Hail Mary mode. I don’t think we can point our way in right now, but we’ve gained a lot of points in the last few weeks. We’re just going to take every week one at a time, and if it gets us in great. But if not, we can’t say we didn’t put it all out there to try and get it done.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Weekend schedule for NASCAR at Bristol

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 14, 2019, 12:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

All three of NASCAR’s national series will be in action this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Things kick off Thursday with the Gander Outdoors Truck Series race, followed by Friday night’s Xfinity Series race, and then the main event, Saturday night’s Cup race.

For Thursday’s UNOH 200 Truck race, wunderground.com forecasts a temperature of 78 degrees and 2% chance of precipitation when the green flag drops.

For Friday’s Food City 300 Xfinity race, wunderground.com forecasts a temperature of 82 degrees with 0% chance of precipitation at the green flag.

And for Saturday Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, wunderground.com forecasts a temperature of 85 degrees with a 6% chance of precipitation at the green flag.

Here’s the full weekend schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Thursday, August 15

7 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

7:30 a.m. – Truck garage open

9:05 – 9:55 a.m. – Truck practice (No TV)

10:05 – 10:55 a.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

11:05 – 11:55 a.m. – Truck final practice (No TV)

1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Xfinity final practice (NBC Sports App)

4:35 p.m. – Truck qualifying impound (single vehicle/two laps all positions) (FS1 — tape delay at 7 p.m.)

6 p.m. – Truck driver/crew chief meeting

8 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

8:30 p.m. – UNOH 200 Truck race (Stages 55/110/200 laps = 100.6 miles) (FS1/Motor Racing Network/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

Friday, August 16

8 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open

11 a.m. – Xfinity garage open

11:05 – 11:55 a.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Cup final practice (NBCSN)

4:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying impound (single vehicle/two laps all positions) (NBCSN)

5:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

5:45 p.m. – Cup qualifying impound (single vehicle/two laps all positions) (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network)

7 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – Food City 300 Xfinity race (Stages 85/170/300 laps = 159.9 miles) (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

Saturday, August 17

1:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

5:30 p.m. – Cup driver/crew chief meeting

7 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race (Stages 125/250/500 laps = 266.5 miles) (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

David Ragan stepping back from driving full time after 2019 season

Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Nate RyanAug 14, 2019, 10:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

After 13 consecutive seasons in NASCAR’s premier series, David Ragan will make 2019 his last as a full-time driver.

In a release Wednesday morning from Front Row Motorsports, Ragan, 33, said he will continue to race part time in NASCAR.

“I’ve prayed and heavily considered this decision, but for myself and my family, I believe this is the right thing to do,” the No. 38 Ford driver said. “I am a husband and a father to two young girls first, and I am a driver second.

“To compete in what I consider the greatest series in the world, you need full dedication of your time and focus. My children are growing up quickly, and I want to concentrate my time in being the best father and husband I can be. I feel this is where God is leading my life, and therefore I’m making this decision.”

Ragan later posted a video on Twitter explaining his decision.

Ragan’s rookie Cup season was in 2007 with Roush Fenway Racing. He scored his first Cup victory in the No. 6 Ford with Roush in the July 2, 2011 race at Daytona International Speedway.

He won again on May 5, 2013 at Talladega Superspeedway, delivering the first win for Front Row (which he joined in 2012) in one of the biggest NASCAR upsets in recent history.

Ragan also drove for Joe Gibbs Racing (as a fill-in for Kyle Busch) and Michael Waltrip Racing in 2015 and BK Racing in 2016.

Front Row Motorsports, which also fields cars for Michael McDowell and Matt Tifft, plans to field the No. 38 next season and has begun evaluating candidates to replace Ragan in 2020.

In 457 Cup starts, Ragan has two wins, 15 top fives and 40 top 10s. He finished a career-best 13th in the 2008 points standings.

Over 107 Xfinity starts, he has two wins (Talladega Superspeedway and Bristol Motor Speedway, both in 2009), 17 top fives and 49 top 10s.

Here’s the release from Front Row:

MOORESVILLE N.C. (August 14, 2019) – David Ragan and Front Row Motorsports announced today that Ragan will step away from full-time NASCAR competition after this season.  Ragan will continue to race on a part-time basis in NASCAR and other series at his desire.

Ragan, 33, began competing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2007 with Roush Fenway Racing after finding success in the now NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series.  He has 457 starts in the premier Cup Series heading into this weekend’s race with a total of two wins, 40 Top-10 and 15 Top-five finishes.  Ragan’s last Cup win was the first for Front Row Motorsports.  He also has two poles in the Cup series.

These stats accompany two wins in the Xfinity Series and one win the ARCA Menards Series.  In addition, Ragan was the 2007 NASCAR Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year.

A statement from Ragan:

“I’ve prayed and heavily considered this decision, but for myself and my family, I believe this is the right thing to do.  I am a husband and a father to two young girls first, and I am a driver second. To compete in what I consider the greatest series in the world, you need full dedication of your time and focus. My children are growing up quickly, and I want to concentrate my time in being the best father and husband I can be.  I feel this is where God is leading my life, and therefore I’m making this decision.

“There aren’t enough words to thank everyone who has helped me in my career and to all the fans who have supported me in this journey. It’s not over, but I’m ready to spend more time at home.”

A statement from Bob Jenkins, owner, Front Row Motorsports:

“We admire David for making what I’m sure was a very difficult decision.  We also commend him for his reason.  David has always put family first, and as a father, I understand what it’s like to not be at that game or big event for your child.  Throughout his time at Front Row Motorsports, David has always gone beyond what was asked of him- or even volunteering his own time to help grow our team.  Now it’s time for him to give some of that back to his family and we totally support that.  Our doors are always open for David and we’ll miss seeing him every week.”

The team will announce the driver plans of the No. 38 Ford Mustang team when ready.

NBC Sports Power Rankings: Denny Hamlin still No. 1

By NBC Sports StaffAug 14, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It appears Denny Hamlin isn’t going anywhere any time soon. That’s the case as the Joe Gibbs Racing driver remains No. 1 in the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings for the fourth consecutive week.

Hamlin’s reign at the top isn’t surprising. He has a win and four top-five finishes in his last five starts.

The biggest gainer in this week’s rankings is Michigan winner Kevin Harvick, who moved from sixth last week to second this week.

Meanwhile, Erik Jones fell from second to eighth this week.

Here’s how this week’s Power Rankings shape up:

1. Denny Hamlin (39 points): Just like his sponsor, he delivers. Certainly seems like the preemptive championship favorite. Last week: 1st.

2. Kevin Harvick (37 points): Two wins in the last four races. Shades of his 2018 dominance returning? Competitors better be worried. Last week: 6th.

3. Martin Truex Jr. (31 points): Had best car at Michigan but sometimes the best car doesn’t win. Mistakes by team (strategy) and driver (restarts) hurt No. 19. Last week: 3rd.

4. Kyle Larson (27 points): Has quietly but effectively become more of a factor of late. The Knoxville Nationals proved to be a bust for him but a third-place finish at Michigan is his sixth top 10 in the last eight races. Last week: 8th.

5. Kyle Busch (17 points): Didn’t have the best car but still won a stage at Michigan and stretched his lead on Joey Logano for the regular-season title. Last week: 9th.

6. Chase Elliott (12 points): Followed Watkins Glen win with top 10 at Michigan. First time he’s had back-to-back top 10s since late May/early June. Last week: 4th.

7. Daniel Suarez (10 points): A playoffs-saving salvage job after a disastrous Stage 2. Last week: Unranked.

8. Erik Jones (9 points): His streak of four consecutive top-five finishes came to an end at Michigan. Still, he’s on track to make the playoffs if he keeps having consistent top-10 finishes. Last week: 2nd.

9. Brad Keselowski (8 points): Can’t argue with Team Penske’s speed, but execution needs work. Last week: Unranked.

(tie) 10. Joey Logano (6 points): If the cautions fall differently, he might have swept both Michigan Cup races this year. Last week: Unranked.

(tie) 10. Austin Cindric (6 points): After failing to win in his first 53 career Xfinity starts, has now earned back-to-back wins in last two starts (Watkins Glen and Mid-Ohio). We’re starting to see Cindric coming into his own, for sure. Last week: Unranked.

Others receiving votes: Ryan Preece (5 points), Ryan Newman (4 points), Ryan Blaney (3 points), Christopher Bell (2 points), Matt DiBenedetto (2 points), William Byron (1 point), Chris Buescher (1 point).