Michigan winners and losers

By Dustin LongAug 12, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
WINNERS

Kevin HarvickScored his second win in the last four races, overcoming a flat tire and a loose wheel. He was the favorite this weekend and came through. Harvick also got to take son Keelan for a victory burnout afterward.

Denny Hamlin Runner-up finish was his fifth consecutive top-five result. He also has scored the most points since the race at Chicagoland Speedway, collecting 273 points in seven races (an average of 39 points per race).

Scott Graves — Crew chief for Ryan Newman called his driver in to top off for fuel on Lap 151, a lap after pitting under caution. That extra fuel proved critical. Newman ran out of fuel off Turn 4 and finished 12th, passing both Clint Bowyer and Jimmie Johnson in the points to move into a playoff spot with three races left in the regular season. 

Ryan PreeceHe finished seventh for his best Cup result on a track other than Daytona and Talladega.

Ty Dillon His 11th-place result was his best finish this season at a track other than Daytona.

 

 

LOSERS

Clint Bowyer Crash after contact with Paul Menard caused Bowyer to place 37th, his fourth finish of 30th or worse in the last nine races.

Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski Both had to pit in the final laps and give up potential top-five finishes. Blaney finished 24th. Keselowski placed 19th.

Joey Logano Finished 17th, losing seven points to Kyle Busch in their battle for the regular-season championship (and the 15 playoff points that go with it). Busch leads Logano by 20 points.

Jimmie Johnson Early contact with the wall caused him to fall laps behind the leaders. He never recovered, finishing 30th or worse for the third time in the last five races, and fell out of a playoff spot.

Hailie Deegan joins DGR-Crosley for K&N East Bristol race

By Daniel McFadinAug 12, 2019, 11:33 AM EDT
Hailie Deegan will compete for DGR-Crosley in Thursday night’s K&N Pro Series East race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the team announced Monday.

Deegan, 18, competes full-time in the K&N West series and has made 12 starts in the East Series the last two years. All her K&N starts have come with Bill McAnally Racing.

This will be her first start for the team co-owned by David Gilliland, who fields two K&N cars and three entries in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

Deegan will drive the No. 54 Toyota with sponsorship from iK9. She’ll have Ty Gibbs and Tanner Gray as teammates.

“It’s awesome that we were able to work with DGR-Crosley on running the K&N East race at Bristol,” Deegan said in a press release. “They have top-notch equipment and people within their organization. Every weekend they are competing for wins, and as a driver, that’s all you want — a chance to win.”

Deegan, who has three K&N West wins, has made two Bristol starts in the East Series. She finished 22nd last year and 16th earlier this season after a wreck.

The  Bush’s Beans 150 will air live at 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday on fanschoice.tv and will be broadcast at 7 p.m. ET Aug. 21 on NBCSN.

Kevin Harvick gets assist from son Keelan for Michigan win

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 12, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Sunday wasn’t just another win for Kevin Harvick.

He got to share in a special victory celebration with 7-year-old son Keelan. First off, Keelan met his father on pit road and rode in the car as Harvick did a burnout. Keelan then went to the flag stand to retrieve the checkered flag.

That led to the elder Harvick telling how Keelan brought Harvick’s checkered flag from winning at Michigan last August for the weekend trip to the Wolverine State.

“I had to go to an appearance, so he met me in Dearborn and we went to the Tigers game on Thursday night, and we got back to the bus and the flag was in there, and I’m like, ‘Why in the world did you bring the flag?’ And he’s like, ‘It’s got to be good luck. We need to take two flags home.”

Keelan Harvick, son of winning driver Kevin Harvick, shared in his dad’s celebration. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

And that’s just what father and son did Sunday, knowing just how special the day beyond yet another race win.

“For me as a dad, it’s probably the coolest thing that you could ever do,” Kevin Harvick said. “This is my job, and a lot of people don’t realize how family oriented NASCAR racing really is. He comes with me all summer, same thing we’ve done for the past few years, and this year we didn’t wreck any golf carts or tear anything up at the golf course, so we just played golf. He still drove, but we didn’t crash.

“For me it’s making those memories, and to be able to do that with him. Heck, he may never get to do a donut in his life or hear 40,000, 50,000 people screaming and yelling, and that enthusiasm of the excitement from the crowd. Those are neat experiences that most kids don’t get to experience, but most kids’ dads don’t race cars, and for me to be able to share that with him is pretty neat, and for NASCAR to let us do that and make those memories is also pretty awesome.”

As Kevin Harvick prepared to walk out of his motor coach to stroll to his car prior to Sunday’s race, Keelan said, “Hey, if we win today, I get to ride in the car again.’ I said, ‘Absolutely. You just make your way to pit road and we’ll figure it out.’ We stepped it up a little today. We were able to do a straight-line burnout and a donut. And I made him put my helmet on in case he flew out the side there and into the roll bars. That was pretty cool. … Those are proud cool dad moments, so it’s pretty awesome.”

But there was one line that dear old dad drew in the sand. Keelan wanted to spray his father with Gatorade in the post-race victory celebration.

No way was that happening, the elder Harvick said.

“He (Keelan) loves Gatorade, so we were standing in Victory Lane, and I saw the Gatorade,” Harvick said. “I said, look, you can have some Gatorade, but if you spray one drop of that on me, you’re going to be in trouble because it’s sticky.”

To which Keelan replied, “You’re already sticky.”

Former Xfinity Series driver Eric McClure reveals health issues

By Daniel McFadinAug 11, 2019, 9:39 PM EDT
Former Xfinity Series driver Eric McClure revealed he’s suffering from multiple health problems in a Facebook post Sunday.

McClure, 40, said he’s staying indefinitely in a hospital where he is being treated for a lung infection and a muscle disorder called compartment syndrome, a condition caused by pressure buildup from internal bleeding or swelling of tissues. McClure said it has caused him to experience kidney failure.

McClure said the lung infection “isn’t healing,” and treatment has resumed after ruling out it wasn’t related to the muscle problems.

“My heart muscle was at risk and gave us a scare, so it was treated before & after being brought (to the hospital),” McClure wrote. “”I had compartment syndrome in both arms and legs. l had to have emergency surgery twice to open the muscles in each limb. Both were deemed successful, but the first one may have happened too late for full recovery.

“All of this led me to full kidney failure in both kidneys. I am on dialysis for the foreseeable future. It makes me sick/nauseous. I’ll be in here awhile I’m told.”

McClure said the dialysis treatments “could be weeks or months, but they are fairly confident they will heal. And it will take a long while before I can learn to walk again. Use my arms, etc.”

McClure made 288 Xfinity starts, most recently in 2016. Last year, he was arrested on a charge of assault and battery.

You can read his entire post below.

Playoff bubble growing more intense

By Dustin LongAug 11, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT
BROOKLYN, Mich. — Even with all the reassurances from his team that he had enough fuel, Daniel Suarez worried.

Others ahead of him had to pit in the final laps of Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway. Suarez was headed for a top-five finish … or a finish outside the top 20 if he ran out of fuel. With every point critical in his bid to make the playoffs, the final laps left Suarez on edge.

“Even when they are telling me we think you are good to go, that always makes me a little nervous,” Suarez said.

He had enough fuel and finished fifth.

Ryan Newman, also fighting for one of the final playoff spots, ran out. But he ran out of fuel off Turn 4 on the final lap and finished 12th.

Newman’s run moved him to 15th in the standings with three races left in the regular season. He has a 10-point lead on Clint Bowyer, who holds the 16th and final playoff spot.

Suarez is next, six points behind Bowyer. Jimmie Johnson, who hit the wall early, fell to 12 points behind Bowyer.

“I think it was a solid run,” Suarez said of his run. “We didn’t have a clean day. Stage 2 we’re not sure what happened there, a bad set of tires or something, but the car went from being in the top 10 to 30th. We put on a different set of tires and a little adjustment and the car was back. It wasn’t like we had a perfect day, but we were able to overcome.”

That’s what the weekend was about for Suarez. His incident in Saturday’s final practice session damaged the right rear of the car. That incident was triggered by a punctured tire.

“We were extremely lucky the way it hit,” crew chief Billy Scott said of Suarez’s crash on Saturday. “It wasn’t major damage. It was a quarter panel and bumper cover, and it actually bent the spoiler but did not damage the deck lid, and that’s a big difference.”

The team made repairs instead of going to a backup car and having to start at the rear.

“Everybody did a great job of getting it back real close,” Scott said. “I feel like the car was just as good as it was (Saturday).”

Newman continues to grind out finishes to keep him in the hunt for a playoff spot.

“We’re taking advantage of their misfortune,” crew chief Scott Graves said of the incidents that Bowyer and Johnson had. “It wasn’t the day we were hoping for or thought we would have after practice (Saturday). Because of that, it was hard to catch any track position. We had a plan, obviously, being aggressive like everyone else, trying to get some of that track position.”

Graves noted that with the problems to Bowyer and Johnson, he changed to a more conservative tactic. It worked.

Newman was 15th when the caution came out. He pitted with the field. Newman came back down pit road on the next lap to top off on fuel.

That proved to be the key call, allowing him to finish the race as he ran out instead of running out a lap earlier and losing several positions.

Others were not as fortunate. Bowyer was hit from behind by Paul Menard and sent into the wall. Bowyer finished 37th in the 38-car field.

“As soon as it happened, I was just along for the ride,” Bowyer said. “I don’t know. We have to get something figured out with these race tracks. We are really fast by ourselves, practice and qualifying really well, in the top five almost every single time but then we start the race and don’t make the grip we need to compete.

“We definitely need to find some things out. You can talk about the bubble and worrying about points, but I am way more worried about getting established and running up front at these types of race tracks. If you make the playoffs and can’t compete in it, then what is the use? We have some things to work out. We have some time. We have some good racetracks for us including Bristol coming up. We have plenty of racing, but we have to get some things figured out.”