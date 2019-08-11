Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Today’s Cup race at Michigan: Start time, lineup and more

By Dustin LongAug 11, 2019, 6:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Do we hear 10 in a row?

The Cup Series has seen nine different winners in the last nine races, the longest such streak in the series since 2017.

Eight of the top 12 starters in today’s race at Michigan International Speedway could extend the streak of different winners if they won today. They are: Brad Keselowski, William Byron, Clint Bowyer, Ryan Blaney, Paul Menard, Jimmie Johnson, Daniel Suarez and Aric Almirola.

Here’s all the info you need for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Jackson County Teacher of the Year Carmel McDonald will give the command to start engines at 3:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 3:16 p.m.

PRERACE: The garage will open at 9:30 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Driver introductions will begin at 2:20 p.m. The Canadian national anthem will be performed by Lisa Bascom at 2:59 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3 p.m. The National Anthem will be performed by Lisa Bascom at 3:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (400 miles) around the 2-mile speedway

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60. Stage 2 ends on Lap 120

TV/RADIO: Pre-race coverage will begin at 2 p.m. with NASCAR America on NBCSN. Countdown to Green begins at 2:30 p.m. and the race broadcast starts at 3 p.m. on NBCSN. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race. MRN’s coverage begins at 2 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast, which is also available at mrn.com.

STREAM: http://stream.nbcsports.com/nascar/monster-energy-nascar-cup-series

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 80 degrees and a 4% chance of rain for the start of the race. 

LAST TIME: Kevin Harvick won this race a year ago. Brad Keselowski finished second and Kyle Busch was third. In June, Joey Logano won. Kurt Busch was second. Martin Truex Jr. placed third. 

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.

NASCAR to widen traction compound in corners at Michigan

Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 10, 2019, 7:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BROOKLYN, Mich. — NASCAR will widen the PJ1 traction compound in each of the four corners by 2 feet after requests from drivers to add up to 4 feet of it to help competitors for Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway.

Drivers had requested the additional traction compound earlier this week, feeling that it was too high in the corners to take advantage of. By widening the amount of traction compound, drivers believe it will give them the ability for more side-by-side racing and passing.

“You can’t get to the PJ1, it is too high,” Kevin Harvick said after Saturday’s final Cup practice. “Hopefully when they get done with the Truck race, they lower that down 3 or 4 feet so that at least the middle-third lane has PJ1 in it because right now it is really hard to get to. There have been a lot of cars trying to get up there. It is better than it was but still it was just a little too high.”

The traction compound goes from the SAFER barrier to about 35 feet down the track. NASCAR will make that wider by 2 feet.

NASCAR also stated that the tire dragon, which drags tires, will be used to create a base layer for the additional PJ1 traction compound.

Results, point standings after Xfinity race at Mid-Ohio

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 10, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Austin Cindric claimed his second Xfinity Series win in a row Saturday with his victory at Mid-Ohio.

The top five was completed by Christopher Bell, AJ Allmendinger, Tyler Reddick and Noah Gragson.

Cindric is the fourth Xfinity regular with multiple wins this year.

Click here for the results.

Points

Tyler Reddick continues to lead the series with a 28-point advantage over Bell.

The top five is completed by Custer (-105 points), Justin Allgaier (-156) and Cindric (-183).

Click here for the point standings.

Austin Cindric wins Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio

By Daniel McFadinAug 10, 2019, 5:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Austin Cindric convincingly won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio, leading 46 of 75 laps to earn his second straight win a week after he claimed his first career Xfinity victory at Watkins Glen.

Cindric led the final 13 laps and beat Christopher Bell by 3.7 seconds for the win. A native of Columbus, Ohio, the win comes at his home track.

The Team Penske driver won from the pole and is the first Xfinity regular to win back-to-back races this season. He’s also the ninth driver to earn their first two career wins in back-to-back races.

“It feels so good,” Cindric told NBCSN. “Hell of a job to Christopher Bell, great job keeping me honest all day. Man, it feels good. Two in a row. … Going for three at Bristol. I’ll probably go crazy if I win there. We got a little work to do to figure that place out.”

The top five was completed by AJ Allmendinger, Tyler Reddick and Noah Gragson.

Team Penske has now won two races in a row after going winless in the previous 28 races.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Chase Briscoe

STAGE 2 WINNER: Jack Hawksworth claimed the stage win after passing Christopher Bell just before a caution came out on a restart with four laps to go.

More: Race results, point standings

WHO HAD  GOOD RACE: After earning a stage win, Jack Hawksworth went off track at least once in the final stage and finished 15th in his first career NASCAR race … Noah Gragson earned a top five after having his front and rear bumpers mangled in a Lap 36 crash … Christopher Bell earned his best career finish on a road course. He has finished second in the last three races and in the top three in the last six races.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: In his first NASCAR start, Chris Dyson was eliminated when he rammed into the back of Cole Custer’s car on a restart in Stage 2. Custer’s car was unharmed … Scott Heckert brought out a caution with 19 laps left when he plowed into a tire barrier … Regan Smith finished 21st in his first start of the year after an incident with Lawson Aschenbach with 11 laps left.

WHAT’S NEXT: Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway at 7:30 p.m. ET on Aug. 16 on NBCSN

 

Report: Ryan Blaney, Jimmie Johnson meet over beers

By Dustin LongAug 10, 2019, 4:54 PM EDT
3 Comments

Ryan Blaney and Jimmie Johnson talked Friday night about their issues last weekend at Watkins Glen International, according to a report by RacinBoys.com.

The report states that Blaney took some beer over to Johnson’s motorhome, which was parked next to Blaney’s, and they talked.

“We talked for half an hour,” Blaney told RacinBoys.com. “I thought it ended really well. It was just a discussion, two guys talking, explaining our sides. We didn’t agree on some things, but it was agree to disagree on a few things.”

Johnson was upset with Blaney at Watkins Glen after contact spun Johnson into the tire barrier and cost him several spots and points. Johnson enters Sunday’s Cup race at Michigan (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN) holding the final playoff spot by a tiebreaker on Ryan Newman.

Johnson went to Blaney on pit road to discuss the incident after the race last weekend. Johnson later told NBCSN: “I couldn’t hear what (Blaney) was saying, his lips were quivering so bad that he can’t even speak. I guess he was nervous or scared or both, I don’t know what the hell the problem is.”

Those comments angered Blaney and he did not reach out to Johnson during the week. Johnson was upset about that Friday at Michigan. Blaney countered how he had lost respect for Johnson’s TV interview about him.

“Some things, we’re not going to agree upon but it was just nice to talk it out,” Blaney told RacinBoys.com. “I kind of just wanted to say we talked and we’re fine.”

 

 

 