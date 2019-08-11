Today’s Cup race at Michigan: Start time, lineup and more

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Do we hear 10 in a row?

The Cup Series has seen nine different winners in the last nine races, the longest such streak in the series since 2017.

Eight of the top 12 starters in today’s race at Michigan International Speedway could extend the streak of different winners if they won today. They are: Brad Keselowski, William Byron, Clint Bowyer, Ryan Blaney, Paul Menard, Jimmie Johnson, Daniel Suarez and Aric Almirola.

Here’s all the info you need for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Jackson County Teacher of the Year Carmel McDonald will give the command to start engines at 3:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 3:16 p.m.

PRERACE: The garage will open at 9:30 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Driver introductions will begin at 2:20 p.m. The Canadian national anthem will be performed by Lisa Bascom at 2:59 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3 p.m. The National Anthem will be performed by Lisa Bascom at 3:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (400 miles) around the 2-mile speedway

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60. Stage 2 ends on Lap 120.

TV/RADIO: Pre-race coverage will begin at 2 p.m. with NASCAR America on NBCSN. Countdown to Green begins at 2:30 p.m. and the race broadcast starts at 3 p.m. on NBCSN. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race. MRN’s coverage begins at 2 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast, which is also available at mrn.com.

STREAM: http://stream.nbcsports.com/nascar/monster-energy-nascar-cup-series

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 80 degrees and a 4% chance of rain for the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Kevin Harvick won this race a year ago. Brad Keselowski finished second and Kyle Busch was third. In June, Joey Logano won. Kurt Busch was second. Martin Truex Jr. placed third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.