Playoff bubble growing more intense for those in it

By Dustin LongAug 11, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT
BROOKLYN, Mich. — Even with all the reassurances from his team that he had enough fuel, Daniel Suarez worried.

Others ahead of him had to pit in the final laps of Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway. Suarez was headed for a top-five finish … or a finish outside the top 20 if he ran out of fuel. With every point critical in his bid to make the playoffs, the final laps left Suarez on edge.

“Even when they are telling me we think you are good to go, that always makes me a little nervous,” Suarez said.

He had enough fuel and finished fifth.

Ryan Newman, also fighting for one the final playoff spots, ran out. But he ran out of fuel off Turn 4 on the final lap and finished 12th.

Newman’s run moved him to 15th in the standings with three races left in the regular season. He has 10-point lead on Clint Bowyer, who holds the 16th and final playoff spot.

Suarez is next, six points behind Bowyer. Jimmie Johnson, who hit the wall early, fell to 12 points behind Bowyer.

“I think it was a solid run,” Suarez said of his run. “We didn’t have a clean day. Stage 2 we’re not sure what happened there, a bad set of tires or something but the car went from being in the top 10 to 30th. We put on a different set of tires and a little adjustment and the car was back. It wasn’t like we had a perfect day, but we were able to overcome.”

That’s what the weekend was about for Suarez. His incident in Saturday’s final practice session damaged the right rear of the car. That incident was triggered by a punctured tire.

“We were extremely lucky the way it hit,” crew chief Billy Scott said of Suarez’s crash on Saturday. “It wasn’t major damage. It was a quarter panel and bumper cover and it actually bent the spoiler but did not damage the deck lid and that’s a big difference.”

The team made repairs instead of going to a backup car and having to start at the rear.

“Everybody did a great job of getting it back real close,” Scott said. “I feel like the car was just as good as it was (Saturday).”

Newman continues to grind out finishes to keep him in the hunt for a playoff spot.

“We’re taking advantage of their misfortune,” crew chief Scott Graves said of the incidents that Bowyer and Johnson had. “It wasn’t the day we were hoping for or thought we would have after practice (Saturday). Because of that it was hard to catch any track position. We had a plan, obviously, being aggressive like everyone else, trying to get some of that track position.”

Graves noted that with the problems to Bowyer and Johnson, he changed to a more conservative tactic. It worked.

Newman was 15th when the caution came out. He pitted with the field. Newman came back down pit road on the next lap to top off on fuel.

That proved to be the key call, allowing him to finish the race as he ran out instead of running out a lap earlier and losing several positions.

Others were not as fortunate. Clint Bowyer was hit from behind by Paul Menard and sent into the wall. Bowyer finished 37th in the 38-car field.

“As soon as it happened, I was just along for the ride,” Bowyer said. “I don’t know. We have to get something figured out with these race tracks. We are really fast by ourselves, practice and qualifying really well, in the top five almost every single time but then we start the race and don’t make the grip we need to compete.

“We definitely need to find some things out. You can talk about the bubble and worrying about points, but I am way more worried about getting established and running up front at these types of race tracks. If you make the playoffs and can’t compete in it, then what is the use? We have some things to work out. We have some time. We have some good race tracks for us including Bristol coming up. We have plenty of racing but we have to get some things figured out.”

Former Xfinity Series driver Eric McClure reveals health issues

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 11, 2019, 9:39 PM EDT
Former Xfinity Series driver Eric McClure revealed he’s suffering from multiple health problems in a Facebook post Sunday.

McClure, 40, said he’s staying indefinitely in a hospital where he is being treated for a lung infection and a muscle disorder called compartment syndrome, a condition caused by pressure buildup from internal bleeding or swelling of tissues. McClure said it has caused him to experience kidney failure.

McClure said the lung infection “isn’t healing,” and treatment has resumed after ruling out it wasn’t related to the muscle problems.

“My heart muscle was at risk and gave us a scare, so it was treated before & after being brought (to the hospital),” McClure wrote. “”I had compartment syndrome in both arms and legs. l had to have emergency surgery twice to open the muscles in each limb. Both were deemed successful, but the first one may have happened too late for full recovery.

“All of this led me to full kidney failure in both kidneys. I am on dialysis for the foreseeable future. It makes me sick/nauseous. I’ll be in here awhile I’m told.”

McClure said the dialysis treatments “could be weeks or months, but they are fairly confident they will heal. And it will take a long while before I can learn to walk again. Use my arms, etc.”

McClure made 288 Xfinity starts, most recently in 2016. Last year, he was arrested on a charge of assault and battery.

You can read his entire post below.

Kyle Larson gets surprise top-three finish at Michigan

By Daniel McFadinAug 11, 2019, 8:24 PM EDT
For Kyle Larson, his third-place finish Sunday at Michigan International Speedway came out of nowhere.

“The last thing I knew I was running like ninth and I passed a couple guys,” Larson told NBCSN. “I guess more people ran out of fuel than I thought. I don’t really know what happened there.  But yeah, it worked out.”

Larson’s top-five finish, his fourth in the last seven races, came after drivers like Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski had to pit inside the last 11 laps for fuel and others ran out of fuel on the last lap.

Other than a speeding penalty on Lap 45, Larson had a mostly uneventful day after he started 17th and failed to place in the top 10 in either of the first two stages.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver called the result a “great point saver.” With three races left in the regular season he is now 13th in the standings, 71 points above the playoff cutline. With his winless streak at 69 races, Larson will take all the good news he can get.

“Passed what felt like the most people today, so happy about that,” said Larson, who was correct. He had the most green-flag passes in the race with 128, one more than Ryan Preece. “We’re getting a little bit better. I feel like our cars are good. I feel like for intermediate style kind of racing, Michigan would probably be our worst track right now as far as just speed, so I’m excited now for the rest of the season.”

That’s surprising statement given Larson’s three consecutive wins at Michigan just a few years ago. But he finished 14th on the two-mile track in June.

In the eight races since, he’s finished outside the top 10 just twice, including placing 33rd at New Hampshire due to a wreck.

“I feel like we’ve been showing a lot of speed here the last two to two-and-a-half months now, so we contended for a win in Chicago and have had some good runs since then,” Larson said. “Some mistakes on my part (led to racing) backup cars, but all in all we’ve done a good job to bring fast race cars to the track every week.

“Just says a lot about our team and fighting through the season, and yeah, it’s a good time of year to get the speed and get some rhythm, so hopefully we can keep it going.”

Jimmie Johnson ‘really bummed’ after crash knocks him out of playoff spot

By Dustin LongAug 11, 2019, 8:07 PM EDT
BROOKLYN, Mich. — A week fraught with controversy all but ended in a thud for Jimmie Johnson. Now he’s outside a playoff spot with three races left in the regular season.

Johnson entered Sunday’s race holding the final playoff spot but saw any hopes of scaling the standings end when he hit the wall on Lap 15. He pitted for repairs and returned shortly afterward when he cut a tire. Johnson was seven laps down by the end of Stage 1. He finished 34th — the third time in the last five races Johnson has finished 30th or worse.

“I was racing (Clint Bowyer) and working the outside of him and he was working to take the air away from me,” Johnson said. “I got my right sides in the traction compound and it just wasn’t working yet. As soon as I got my tires into it they went straight into the wall.”

The result left Johnson to lament his result, punctuating it with a heavy sigh.

“Aggressive and it doesn’t work and sometimes we’re cautious and it doesn’t work,” he said. “Great car. Just really bummed. That really hurt for sure. Have to rally on. These guys are doing an amazing job. Just keep digging.”

Johnson’s woes, combined with how others he is racing for the final playoff spot fared, dropped him to 18th in the standings. He’s 12 points out of a playoff spot, which is held by Clint Bowyer. Daniel Suarez is next. Suarez is six points behind Bowyer and six points ahead of Johnson.

The seven-time Cup champion has never missed NASCAR’s postseason since its inception in 2004.

How does Johnson keep that streak going?

“Just fight hard for every point,” he said of what he has to do at Bristol, Darlington and Indianapolis before the regular season ends. 

He’s fallen behind as his results have soured and he was embroiled in controversy last weekend at Watkins Glen with Ryan Blaney. Their spat carried over to this weekend when they both traded barbs in the media before talking on Friday night.

While that is settled, Johnson’s drought isn’t. He’s now gone 82 races without a win and is in danger of seeing his playoff streak end.

With enough fuel in tank, Denny Hamlin earns fifth straight top-five finish

By Daniel McFadinAug 11, 2019, 7:43 PM EDT
The back-half of the Cup Series schedule continues to treat Denny Hamlin well.

With his second-place finish Sunday at Michigan International Speedway, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver earned his fifth straight top-five finish.

The runner-up finish came with help as multiple drivers had to pit for fuel in the closing laps and Hamlin admitted he didn’t have enough speed to chase down winner Kevin Harvick. He still earned his best Michigan finish since 2011.

“We finished. We had enough (fuel), just part of it,” Hamlin said. “Wish we were just a little faster. That last run we were down a little bit on speed to keep up with those guys. I was happy that we were able to keep up, but certainly needed a long, long run for our car to come in. Proud of the FedEx team for making great adjustments from the last time we were here.”

Hamlin finished 11th at Michigan in June, but showed his speed early on Sunday. After starting 14th, he had his No. 11 Toyota in eighth by Lap 10 and in third by Lap 27.

He then chased down and passed race leader Brad Keselowski on Lap 40 and led five laps.

He would lead one more lap while dueling with Martin Truex Jr. before finishing the first stage in second.

Hamlin wouldn’t finish in the top 10 in Stage 2 after a green flag pit stop late in the stage, but was consistently in the top 10 in the final stage.

“It seemed like we definitely had the best handling car when it was really hot and slick, but as the day went on and the track cooled off, the guys that had built more speed into their car, it kind of handicapped it for them,” Hamlin said.  “We were able to hang on to those Fords there at the end, and then just got ‑‑ (Harvick) was trying to save fuel I’m guessing there, (Brad Keselowski) and (Joey Logano) peeled off. But we were right there, just a really fast car. 

“The whole FedEx team did a great job adjusting from the last time we were here.  (Finishing) first and second on these tracks that we’re going back to twice, so (Crew chief) Chris (Gabehart) is doing a great job making those adjustments.”

Hamlin will now take his hot hand to Bristol Motor Speedway where he finished fifth in April. He has one career win in 27 starts on the half-mile track. That came in the 2012 night race.

 