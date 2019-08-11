Martin Truex Jr. to start at the rear at Michigan

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

BROOKLYN, Mich. – Martin Truex Jr. will make his 500th career Cup start from the rear of the field after his car failed inspection twice before Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway.

Truex was to have started 15th in the 38-car field. The team also had an engineer ejected.

Also starting in the rear will be Garrett Smithley for a driver change. Reed Sorenson drove the No. 77 car the past two days while Smithley was at Mid-Ohio for the Xfinity Series.

The cars of Corey LaJoie and Matt Tifft will go to the rear for transmission changes.

They’ll join Austin Dillon and Daniel Hemric in the rear. Both Richard Childress Racing cars had their qualifying time disallowed after failing inspection after qualifying on Friday.