Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo: Dustin Long

Martin Truex Jr. to start at the rear at Michigan

By Dustin LongAug 11, 2019, 1:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BROOKLYN, Mich. – Martin Truex Jr. will make his 500th career Cup start from the rear of the field after his car failed inspection twice before Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway.

Truex was to have started 15th in the 38-car field. The team also had an engineer ejected.

Also starting in the rear will be Garrett Smithley for a driver change. Reed Sorenson drove the No. 77 car the past two days while Smithley was at Mid-Ohio for the Xfinity Series.

The cars of Corey LaJoie and Matt Tifft will go to the rear for transmission changes.

They’ll join Austin Dillon and Daniel Hemric in the rear. Both Richard Childress Racing cars had their qualifying time disallowed after failing inspection after qualifying on Friday.

Brad Keselowski spins late in second stage at Michigan after losing tire

By Daniel McFadinAug 11, 2019, 5:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Pole-sitter Brad Keselowski‘s chances of winning on his home track took at hit Sunday when he lost his right-rear tire and spun late in the second stage at Michigan International Speedway.

The incident, which caused the first non-stage break caution of the day, occurred with five laps in the stage.

The tire went down, causing the No. 2 Ford to slide with sparks coming off the wheel. Keselowski managed to save the car, which slid into the grass on the inside of Turn 4.

“I can’t believe I kept that thing off the wall,” Keselowski told his team under caution.

Keselowski, who has led 67 laps, pit for new tires and was told no problems were found on the car. He restarted 28th, a lap down.

The race restarted for a one-lap shootout to end the stage. Coming to the finish, Austin Dillon, Daniel Hemric and Aric Almirola wrecked on the frontstretch.

Keselowski finished the stage in 27th and returned to the lead lap after receiving the free pass.

Today’s Cup race at Michigan: Start time, lineup and more

By Dustin LongAug 11, 2019, 6:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Do we hear 10 in a row?

The Cup Series has seen nine different winners in the last nine races, the longest such streak in the series since 2017.

Eight of the top 12 starters in today’s race at Michigan International Speedway could extend the streak of different winners if they won today. They are: Brad Keselowski, William Byron, Clint Bowyer, Ryan Blaney, Paul Menard, Jimmie Johnson, Daniel Suarez and Aric Almirola.

Here’s all the info you need for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Jackson County Teacher of the Year Carmel McDonald will give the command to start engines at 3:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 3:16 p.m.

PRERACE: The garage will open at 9:30 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Driver introductions will begin at 2:20 p.m. The Canadian national anthem will be performed by Lisa Bascom at 2:59 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3 p.m. The National Anthem will be performed by Lisa Bascom at 3:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (400 miles) around the 2-mile speedway

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60. Stage 2 ends on Lap 120

TV/RADIO: Pre-race coverage will begin at 2 p.m. with NASCAR America on NBCSN. Countdown to Green begins at 2:30 p.m. and the race broadcast starts at 3 p.m. on NBCSN. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race. MRN’s coverage begins at 2 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast, which is also available at mrn.com.

STREAM: http://stream.nbcsports.com/nascar/monster-energy-nascar-cup-series

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 80 degrees and a 4% chance of rain for the start of the race. 

LAST TIME: Kevin Harvick won this race a year ago. Brad Keselowski finished second and Kyle Busch was third. In June, Joey Logano won. Kurt Busch was second. Martin Truex Jr. placed third. 

TO THE REAR: Martin Truex Jr. (failed inspection twice), Garrett Smithley (driver change)

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.

NASCAR to widen traction compound in corners at Michigan

Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 10, 2019, 7:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BROOKLYN, Mich. — NASCAR will widen the PJ1 traction compound in each of the four corners by 2 feet after requests from drivers to add up to 4 feet of it to help competitors for Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway.

Drivers had requested the additional traction compound earlier this week, feeling that it was too high in the corners to take advantage of. By widening the amount of traction compound, drivers believe it will give them the ability for more side-by-side racing and passing.

“You can’t get to the PJ1, it is too high,” Kevin Harvick said after Saturday’s final Cup practice. “Hopefully when they get done with the Truck race, they lower that down 3 or 4 feet so that at least the middle-third lane has PJ1 in it because right now it is really hard to get to. There have been a lot of cars trying to get up there. It is better than it was but still it was just a little too high.”

The traction compound goes from the SAFER barrier to about 35 feet down the track. NASCAR will make that wider by 2 feet.

NASCAR also stated that the tire dragon, which drags tires, will be used to create a base layer for the additional PJ1 traction compound.

Results, point standings after Xfinity race at Mid-Ohio

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 10, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Austin Cindric claimed his second Xfinity Series win in a row Saturday with his victory at Mid-Ohio.

The top five was completed by Christopher Bell, AJ Allmendinger, Tyler Reddick and Noah Gragson.

Cindric is the fourth Xfinity regular with multiple wins this year.

Click here for the results.

Points

Tyler Reddick continues to lead the series with a 28-point advantage over Bell.

The top five is completed by Custer (-105 points), Justin Allgaier (-156) and Cindric (-183).

Click here for the point standings.