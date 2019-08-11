Brad Keselowski spins late in second stage at Michigan after losing tire

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Pole-sitter Brad Keselowski‘s chances of winning on his home track took at hit Sunday when he lost his right-rear tire and spun late in the second stage at Michigan International Speedway.

The incident, which caused the first non-stage break caution of the day, occurred with five laps in the stage.

The tire went down, causing the No. 2 Ford to slide with sparks coming off the wheel. Keselowski managed to save the car, which slid into the grass on the inside of Turn 4.

“I can’t believe I kept that thing off the wall,” Keselowski told his team under caution.

Keselowski, who has led 67 laps, pit for new tires and was told no problems were found on the car. He restarted 28th, a lap down.

The race restarted for a one-lap shootout to end the stage. Coming to the finish, Austin Dillon, Daniel Hemric and Aric Almirola wrecked on the frontstretch.

Keselowski finished the stage in 27th and returned to the lead lap after receiving the free pass.