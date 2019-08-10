Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Today’s Xfinity race at Mid-Ohio: Start time, lineup and more

By Daniel McFadinAug 10, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Xfinity Series’ road course schedule continues today at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Can Austin Cindric go back-to-back following his first career win last weekend at Watkins Glen? He finished second here last year after leading 59 of 75 laps.

Here’s all the info you need for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 2:54 p.m. by Ben Mast, CEO of B&L Transport. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:05 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 8 a.m. Qualifying (multi-car, two rounds) is at 11:40 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 2 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:30 p.m. The invocation will be given at 2:47 p.m. by Dwight Mason of Newpointe Community Church. Patty and Katie Schwall will perform the National Anthem at 2:48 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 75 laps (165.35 miles) around the 2.258-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 20. Stage 2 ends on Lap 40.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. The Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m and also can be heard on mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: Wunderground.com forecasts partly cloudy skies, a temperature of 80 degrees with no chance of precipitation at the race start time.

LAST TIME: Justin Allgaier beat Austin Cindric and Daniel Hemric

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is at 11:40 a.m.

Austin Cindric wins Xfinity pole for Mid-Ohio

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 10, 2019, 12:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Austin Cindric has won the pole for today’s Xfinity Series race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Cindric claimed the pole, his second of the year, with a speed of 96.506 mph. The pole comes a week after he earned his first career Xfinity Series win at Watkins Glen International.

Cindric will be joined on the front row by Jack Hawksworth (96.169 mph), the former IndyCar driver who is making his first NASCAR start driving Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota.

The top five is completed by Christopher Bell, Cole Custer and Chase Briscoe.

NASCAR on NBC analyst AJ Allmendinger will start sixth.

Regan Smith, who is making his first start of the year, advanced to the final round but was unable to complete a lap due to a brake issue.

Both Tyler Reddick and Justin Haley went off course during the first round but were able to continue.

Check back for the results.

Erik Jones fastest in final Cup practice at Michigan

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 10, 2019, 12:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BROOKLYN, Mich. – Erik Jones was the fastest in final Cup practice Saturday at Michigan International Speedway.

Jones led the way with a lap of 189.843 mph. He was followed by Alex Bowman (188.763  mph), Kevin Harvick (188.639), Austin Dillon (188.486), Daniel Suarez (188.392) and Clint Bowyer (188.392).

Jones also had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 188.146 mph. He was followed by Bowyer (187.990 mph) and Harvick (187.708).

Click here for practice report

Suarez, who enters this weekend outside a playoff spot, got loose in Turn 2 and hit the wall with the right rear of the car. Goodyear stated a punctured left rear tire caused the issues for Suarez. The team plans to make repairs and won’t go to a backup car.

Ross Chastain wins pole for today’s Truck race at Michigan

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 10, 2019, 11:10 AM EDT
Leave a comment

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Ross Chastain will start from the pole for today’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway.

Chastain won the pole with a lap of 183.772 mph. Christian Eckes joins him on the front row with a lap of 183.734 mph. They are followed by Tyler Ankrum (183.435 mph), Todd Gilliland (183.267) and Harrison Burton (183.211).

This is the regular-season finale for the Trucks. Gilliland and Burton must win to qualify for the playoffs.

Daniel Sasnett crashed in the session. He was the only one to fail to qualify.

Kyle Busch discusses Watkins Glen incidents with Bubba Wallace, William Byron

By Dustin LongAug 10, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Kyle Busch admits it was “surprising” that the two drivers he had issues with last week at Watkins Glen International were those who raced for his Truck Series team early in their careers.

Busch had confrontations on the track with Bubba Wallace and William Byron at the Glen. Wallace drove for Busch’s Truck team in 2013-14, Byron drove for Busch’s Truck team in 2016.

“I would say it’s kind of surprising, I guess, that you get into with two former drivers because, I guess, you would kind of expect a little bit more or different from them than you would say some other competitors out there,” Busch said Friday at Michigan International Speedway. “I guess I just didn’t quite get that. Overall, as far as conversations went … was better understanding between the both of them. Move forward.”

MORE: Ryan Blaney upset by Jimmie Johnson’s comments in TV interview 

MORE: Anger building in NASCAR’s season of rage

Said Wallace of his meeting with Busch: “We both agreed to disagree on what led up to those events and what happened and obviously frustrations were high.”

“We had a good conversation. We were kind of pissed off with each other. I’d say something and piss him off and vice versa but at the end of the day we shook hands and it was over with. He finished 11th (at Watkins Glen), I’m not a threat to him. But at the same time I’ve still got to get my respect.”

Busch said that issues with Wallace began before Watkins Glen.

“There were two other races prior to that one that had kind of built up to the backstretch,”  Busch said. “I set up my pass on him for the inner loop back in Turn 2, got a run on him through 2, got a run on him through 3. He messed up Turn 3 pretty bad and I was on him and actually to his outside through Turn 4 and he didn’t know I was there and he ran me off in the dirt off Turn 4. I had to get off the gas.

“And so I figured the next time I get to him, If I get him and I’m alongside him or not and he comes over and chops my nose, it is what it is. That’s what happened in the carousel. Did I mean to crash him? No. I didn’t mean to crash him. Did I mean to move him? Sure. It escalated from there.”

Busch was upset with Byron after spinning on Lap 2 as he tried to pass Byron.

“He came down and chopped and hit me in my left front, which just spun me out,” Busch said. “Yes, I think it was avoidable.”

“If you look at lap 3, (Martin Truex Jr.) was passing (Kyle Larson) getting into Turn 1 and (Larson) gave a car width and half of room and everything was fine. And if you fast forward again to Lap 13 and (Truex) was passing (Byron) the exact same way I was getting into Turn 1 and (Byron) broke hard enough to where he got behind (Truex) before they got to the corner and made the corner single file. There’s different things at different times. Now, if it was the last lap, I would have expected him to do exactly what he did. Lap 2, you expect different I guess.”

Said Byron about the incident: “We got a chance to talk, and obviously I have a lot of respect for Kyle, having driven for him and winning the races that we did. That year in 2016 was a big deal for my career. But as far as racing goes, I felt like I gave enough room. He feels like I didn’t give enough room. Obviously, it’s just racing. Stuff like that happens and you learn from it. I learned a little bit about Turn 1 and what maybe I could have done differently. Hopefully he learns a little bit too.”

Byron retaliated by running into the back of Busch’s car under caution after crew chief Chad Knaus told him to do so on the radio. Busch saw Byron coming and hit the brakes, causing Byron to ram into the back of Busch’s car harder and damaging Byron’s car.

“I mean ultimately I’m driving the race car and have got to make good decisions,” Byron said of what Knaus told him to do. “If he tells me something to do, I ultimately make the decision. It’s up to me, obviously it’s my space and everything. I felt like I was done a little wrong and that’s kind of how I handled it. Unfortunately, it cost me a lot more so I learned from that for sure.”

For Byron, this is his second high-profile incident this summer with a veteran driver. Brad Keselowski wrecked Byron in practice at Daytona when Byron came down to block. So does Byron feel as if he’s being picked on veteran drivers?

“I feel like there is a way it could be handled and not, I guess, be taken out quite so much on me with the brake check and the (Daytona) practice crash,” Byron said. “I don’t know. They’re racing me how they feel I need to be raced. I race them as well.”