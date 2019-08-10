Report: Ryan Blaney, Jimmie Johnson meet over beers

Ryan Blaney and Jimmie Johnson talked Friday night about their issues last weekend at Watkins Glen International, according to a report by RacinBoys.com.

The report states that Blaney took some beer over to Johnson’s motorhome, which was parked next to Blaney’s, and they talked.

“We talked for half an hour,” Blaney told RacinBoys.com. “I thought it ended really well. It was just a discussion, two guys talking, explaining our sides. We didn’t agree on some things, but it was agree to disagree on a few things.”

Johnson was upset with Blaney at Watkins Glen after contact spun Johnson into the tire barrier and cost him several spots and points. Johnson enters Sunday’s Cup race at Michigan (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN) holding the final playoff spot by a tiebreaker on Ryan Newman.

Johnson went to Blaney on pit road to discuss the incident after the race last weekend. Johnson later told NBCSN: “I couldn’t hear what (Blaney) was saying, his lips were quivering so bad that he can’t even speak. I guess he was nervous or scared or both, I don’t know what the hell the problem is.”

Those comments angered Blaney and he did not reach out to Johnson during the week. Johnson was upset about that Friday at Michigan. Blaney countered how he had lost respect for Johnson’s TV interview about him.

“Some things, we’re not going to agree upon but it was just nice to talk it out,” Blaney told RacinBoys.com. “I kind of just wanted to say we talked and we’re fine.”