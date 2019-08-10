NASCAR to widen traction compound in corners at Michigan

BROOKLYN, Mich. — NASCAR will widen the PJ1 traction compound in each of the four corners by 2 feet after requests from drivers to add up to 4 feet of it to help competitors for Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway.

Drivers had requested the additional traction compound earlier this week, feeling that it was too high in the corners to take advantage of. By widening the amount of traction compound, drivers believe it will give them the ability for more side-by-side racing and passing.

“You can’t get to the PJ1, it is too high,” Kevin Harvick said after Saturday’s final Cup practice. “Hopefully when they get done with the Truck race, they lower that down 3 or 4 feet so that at least the middle-third lane has PJ1 in it because right now it is really hard to get to. There have been a lot of cars trying to get up there. It is better than it was but still it was just a little too high.”

The traction compound goes from the SAFER barrier to about 35 feet down the track. NASCAR will make that wider by 2 feet.

NASCAR also stated that the tire dragon, which drags tires, will be used to create a base layer for the additional PJ1 traction compound.