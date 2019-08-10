Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Kevin Harvick leads Saturday morning Cup practice at Michigan

By Dustin LongAug 10, 2019, 9:29 AM EDT
BROOKLYN, Mich. – Kevin Harvick posted the fastest lap in Saturday morning’s Cup practice at Michigan International Speedway.

Harvick led the way with a lap of 190.501 mph. He was followed by Kyle Busch (190.018 mph), William Byron (189.998), Erik Jones (189.883) and Joey Logano (189.863).

There were no incidents in the session.

Pole-sitter Brad Keselowski ran the most laps in the session at 51.

Harvick also had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 189.414 mph. He was followed by Jones (188.206 mph) and Busch (188.182).

Final Cup practice will be from 11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports App and online here: http://stream.nbcsports.com/nascar/monster-energy-nascar-cup-series-practice-qualifying?pid=223154

 

Kyle Busch discusses Watkins Glen incidents with Bubba Wallace, William Byron

By Dustin LongAug 10, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
BROOKLYN, Mich. — Kyle Busch admits it was “surprising” that the two drivers he had issues with last week at Watkins Glen International were those who raced for his Truck Series team early in their careers.

Busch had confrontations on the track with Bubba Wallace and William Byron at the Glen. Wallace drove for Busch’s Truck team in 2013-14, Byron drove for Busch’s Truck team in 2016.

“I would say it’s kind of surprising, I guess, that you get into with two former drivers because, I guess, you would kind of expect a little bit more or different from them than you would say some other competitors out there,” Busch said Friday at Michigan International Speedway. “I guess I just didn’t quite get that. Overall, as far as conversations went … was better understanding between the both of them. Move forward.”

Said Wallace of his meeting with Busch: “We both agreed to disagree on what led up to those events and what happened and obviously frustrations were high.”

“We had a good conversation. We were kind of pissed off with each other. I’d say something and piss him off and vice versa but at the end of the day we shook hands and it was over with. He finished 11th (at Watkins Glen), I’m not a threat to him. But at the same time I’ve still got to get my respect.”

Busch said that issues with Wallace began before Watkins Glen.

“There were two other races prior to that one that had kind of built up to the backstretch,”  Busch said. “I set up my pass on him for the inner loop back in Turn 2, got a run on him through 2, got a run on him through 3. He messed up Turn 3 pretty bad and I was on him and actually to his outside through Turn 4 and he didn’t know I was there and he ran me off in the dirt off Turn 4. I had to get off the gas.

“And so I figured the next time I get to him, If I get him and I’m alongside him or not and he comes over and chops my nose, it is what it is. That’s what happened in the carousel. Did I mean to crash him? No. I didn’t mean to crash him. Did I mean to move him? Sure. It escalated from there.”

Busch was upset with Byron after spinning on Lap 2 as he tried to pass Byron.

“He came down and chopped and hit me in my left front, which just spun me out,” Busch said. “Yes, I think it was avoidable.”

“If you look at lap 3, (Martin Truex Jr.) was passing (Kyle Larson) getting into Turn 1 and (Larson) gave a car width and half of room and everything was fine. And if you fast forward again to Lap 13 and (Truex) was passing (Byron) the exact same way I was getting into Turn 1 and (Byron) broke hard enough to where he got behind (Truex) before they got to the corner and made the corner single file. There’s different things at different times. Now, if it was the last lap, I would have expected him to do exactly what he did. Lap 2, you expect different I guess.”

Said Byron about the incident: “We got a chance to talk, and obviously I have a lot of respect for Kyle, having driven for him and winning the races that we did. That year in 2016 was a big deal for my career. But as far as racing goes, I felt like I gave enough room. He feels like I didn’t give enough room. Obviously, it’s just racing. Stuff like that happens and you learn from it. I learned a little bit about Turn 1 and what maybe I could have done differently. Hopefully he learns a little bit too.”

Byron retaliated by running into the back of Busch’s car under caution after crew chief Chad Knaus told him to do so on the radio. Busch saw Byron coming and hit the brakes, causing Byron to ram into the back of Busch’s car harder and damaging Byron’s car.

“I mean ultimately I’m driving the race car and have got to make good decisions,” Byron said of what Knaus told him to do. “If he tells me something to do, I ultimately make the decision. It’s up to me, obviously it’s my space and everything. I felt like I was done a little wrong and that’s kind of how I handled it. Unfortunately, it cost me a lot more so I learned from that for sure.”

For Byron, this is his second high-profile incident this summer with a veteran driver. Brad Keselowski wrecked Byron in practice at Daytona when Byron came down to block. So does Byron feel as if he’s being picked on veteran drivers?

“I feel like there is a way it could be handled and not, I guess, be taken out quite so much on me with the brake check and the (Daytona) practice crash,” Byron said. “I don’t know. They’re racing me how they feel I need to be raced. I race them as well.”

Saturday NASCAR schedule for Michigan, Mid-Ohio

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 10, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
The busiest day of the race weekend takes place today at both Michigan International Speedway and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

At Michigan, the schedule calls for two practices for the Cup Series, while the Truck Series will have qualifying and run the Corrigan Oil 200 race at 1 p.m. ET.

At Mid-Ohio, qualifying takes place, followed by the B&L Transport 170 race at 3 p.m. ET.

As for the weather forecast at both tracks:

  • For Michigan, wunderground.com forecasts a high of 76 degrees and e% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.
  • At Mid-Ohio, the forecast calls for sunny skies, a high of 80 degrees and a 0% of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Here’s the full Saturday schedule for both tracks with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Michigan International Speedway

7 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Cup garage open

8 a.m. – Truck garage opens

8:35 a.m. – 9:25 p.m. – Cup practice (CNBC, MRN)

9:35 a.m. – Truck Series qualifying; single truck/one lap (FS2)

11:15 a.m. – Truck driver-crew chief meeting

11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBC Sports App, MRN)

12:30 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

1 p.m. – Corrigan Oil 200; 100 laps/200 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

Mid-Ohio

8 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

11:40 a.m. – Qualifying; multi-car/two rounds (NBC Sports App)

2 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

2:30 p.m. – Driver introductions

3 p.m. – B&L Transport 170; 75 laps/169.35 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Ryan Blaney upset by Jimmie Johnson’s comments in TV interview

By Dustin LongAug 9, 2019, 7:34 PM EDT
11 Comments

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Ryan Blaney said he could handle Jimmie Johnson approaching him after last weekend’s race to discuss their incident at Watkins Glen and could handle having Johnson “chew my ass out for two minutes” but what Johnson said in an interview on NBCSN crossed a line for Blaney.

In the interview, Johnson said: “I couldn’t hear what (Blaney) was saying, his lips were quivering so bad that he can’t even speak. I guess he was nervous or scared or both, I don’t know what the hell the problem is.”

Blaney said Friday that those comments “really pissed me off.”

Blaney later called Johnson’s TV comments a “cowardly move of saying I’m quivering and shaking and scared of him when we’re just sitting there talking about it and I’m letting him say what he wants to say and I’m saying things back to him.”

The two drivers have not talked since.

“For him to say what he said after we got done talking, that pretty much solidified that respect has dwindled down a lot,” Blaney said at Michigan International Speedway. “Obviously that respect doesn’t go both ways. It showed he has no respect for me.”

Johnson expressed disappointment Friday that Blaney had not reached out to him since the incident.

“I have learned more about Ryan’s point of view through reading articles than I have out of his mouth,” Johnson said Friday at Michigan International Speedway. “That part bothers me. That’s pretty sad.”

Johnson was upset with Blaney after contact that wrecked Johnson and cost him several spots. Johnson said Friday that part of his anger was because he needs all the possible points to make the playoffs. Johnson holds the final playoff spot by a tiebreaker over Ryan Newman entering Sunday’s Cup race at Michigan (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Johnson went to Blaney after the race and had a conversation.

“When I went to talk to him after the race, at some point he said he felt bad but I never heard ‘I’m sorry, I didn’t mean to,’ nothing that would make me think that he didn’t care if it happened,” Johnson said. “That aspect only confirmed the way I felt in the car. I thought I would get a call from him during the week just the friendship that we have had, the amount of respect that I thought we had for one another, and I didn’t.”

Johnson said he would have handled the situation differently if he was in Blaney’s situation.

“If I was in his shoes and saw that, I would realize that I didn’t say enough and I respect that guy and I need to follow up with him and talk to him during the week,” Johnson said. “That’s how I would have responded.

They are likely to meet at some point this weekend. Their motorhomes are parked next to each other in the drivers lot at Michigan.

“If we run into to each other in the bus lot or around the garage or something yea, we’re going to talk,” Blaney said, “but I’m not going to go out of my way to reach out to him and call him on the phone when we’ve already talked after the race. He expects an apology from me. That’s just out of line. There’s just no need for me to do that.

“We talked after the race. There’s no need for me to keep going back to it like a hungry dog, I’m so sorry and get on my knees and beg for his forgiveness. That’s just not how it is. It’s not what happened.”

NASCAR disallows qualifying times for Austin Dillon, Daniel Hemric

By Dustin LongAug 9, 2019, 7:27 PM EDT
BROOKLYN, Mich. – NASCAR announced Friday that it disallowed the qualifying times of Richard Childress Racing teammates Austin Dillon and Daniel Hemric because both cars did not have fully functioning alternators.

Dillon had qualified seventh and Hemric 11th. They will both start Sunday’s race at the rear of 38-car field at Michigan International Speedway.

Each driver will be docked 10 points. The teams also will lose 10 owner points. Both crew chiefs will be fined $25,000 for the L1 infraction. No suspension will be issued.

Click here for the starting lineup.

 

 