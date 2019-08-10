Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Austin Hill wins Truck Series race at Michigan in overtime

By Daniel McFadinAug 10, 2019, 3:09 PM EDT
Austin Hill won Saturday’s Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway in overtime, fending off Sheldon Creed on the final lap to score the victory in the regular-season finale.

It is Hill’s second win of the season after he won the season-opener at Daytona.

The top five was completed by Tyler Dippel, Austin Wayne Self and Brett Moffitt.

Hill bounced back from a speeding penalty early in the final stage to lead 26 of 105 laps.

“It’s huge, we’ve had a struggle these last four or five races,” Hill told FS1. “We just keep having issues and can’t finish races. Man, these guys just work their tails off day and night just trying to put these trucks together. This is actually a brand new truck, first time (it saw) the race track was yesterday. When we unloaded we had to workout some bugs on it. We got it driving really good.”

The overtime finish was setup by a large wreck on a restart with four laps to go in the scheduled distance. Tyler Ankrum, who was the leader, received a push from Matt Crafton, which turned his truck into the outside wall and started a chain reaction.

Among those in the wreck were Johnny Sauter, Todd Gilliland, Anthony Alfredo, Natalie Decker and Spencer Boyd.

“I think (Ankrum) just spun his tires, to be honest,” Crafton said after the race. “That’s from what I saw from my seat. I asked a couple of people and they said it looked like he was still spinning the tires when I hit him. Definitely, never going to try wreck somebody. We worked so good together on the restart before that. I shoved him to the lead and it was just wrong timing.”

Pole-sitter Ross Chastain led every lap of Stage 1. But during the ensuing pit stops, Johnny Sauter turned Codie Rohrbaugh into Chastain’s right side as Chastain exited his box. The damage from the collision sent Chastain to the garage and ended his day.

By just starting the race, Grant Enfinger clinched the regular season championship and was awarded 15 playoff points.

With Hill’s win, Crafton clinched the last playoff spot based on points since there wasn’t a new winner.

The eight driver playoff field is Brett Moffitt, Enfinger, Stewart Friesen, Chastain, Hill, Crafton, Sauter and Ankrum.

Not involved in the playoffs is Kyle Busch Motorsports. Both Gilliland and Harrison Burton needed to win Saturday to get into the playoff field. At least one KBM driver has been a member of the championship four the last three years.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Ross Chastain

STAGE 2 WINNER: Brett Moffitt

WHAT’S NEXT: Playoff opener: UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway at 8:30 p.m. ET Aug. 15 on FS1.

 

Austin Cindric wins Xfinity pole for Mid-Ohio

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 10, 2019, 12:37 PM EDT
Austin Cindric has won the pole for today’s Xfinity Series race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Cindric claimed the pole, his second of the year, with a speed of 96.506 mph. The pole comes a week after he earned his first career Xfinity Series win at Watkins Glen International.

Cindric sat on the pole for this race last year. He led 59 laps and finished second.

Team Penske has won the pole for four of the last five Mid-Ohio races, including the last three.

Cindric will be joined on the front row by Jack Hawksworth (96.169 mph), the former IndyCar driver who is making his first NASCAR start driving Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota.

The top five is completed by Christopher Bell, Cole Custer and Chase Briscoe.

NASCAR on NBC analyst AJ Allmendinger will start sixth.

Regan Smith, who is making his first start of the year, advanced to the final round but was unable to complete a lap due to a brake issue.

Both Tyler Reddick and Justin Haley went off course during the first round but were able to continue.

Erik Jones fastest in final Cup practice at Michigan

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 10, 2019, 12:29 PM EDT
BROOKLYN, Mich. – Erik Jones was the fastest in final Cup practice Saturday at Michigan International Speedway.

Jones led the way with a lap of 189.843 mph. He was followed by Alex Bowman (188.763  mph), Kevin Harvick (188.639), Austin Dillon (188.486), Daniel Suarez (188.392) and Clint Bowyer (188.392).

Jones also had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 188.146 mph. He was followed by Bowyer (187.990 mph) and Harvick (187.708).

Suarez, who enters this weekend outside a playoff spot, got loose in Turn 2 and hit the wall with the right rear of his car. Goodyear stated a punctured left rear tire caused the issues for Suarez. The team plans to make repairs and won’t go to a backup car.

Today’s Xfinity race at Mid-Ohio: Start time, lineup and more

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 10, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
The Xfinity Series’ road course schedule continues today at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Can Austin Cindric go back-to-back following his first career win last weekend at Watkins Glen? He finished second here last year after leading 59 of 75 laps.

Here’s all the info you need for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 2:54 p.m. by Ben Mast, CEO of B&L Transport. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:05 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 8 a.m. Qualifying (multi-car, two rounds) is at 11:40 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 2 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:30 p.m. The invocation will be given at 2:47 p.m. by Dwight Mason of Newpointe Community Church. Patty and Katie Schwall will perform the National Anthem at 2:48 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 75 laps (165.35 miles) around the 2.258-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 20. Stage 2 ends on Lap 40.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. The Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m and also can be heard on mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: Wunderground.com forecasts partly cloudy skies, a temperature of 80 degrees with no chance of precipitation at the race start time.

LAST TIME: Justin Allgaier beat Austin Cindric and Daniel Hemric

Ross Chastain wins pole for today’s Truck race at Michigan

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 10, 2019, 11:10 AM EDT
BROOKLYN, Mich. — Ross Chastain will start from the pole for today’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway.

Chastain won the pole with a lap of 183.772 mph. Christian Eckes joins him on the front row with a lap of 183.734 mph. They are followed by Tyler Ankrum (183.435 mph), Todd Gilliland (183.267) and Harrison Burton (183.211).

This is the regular-season finale for the Trucks. Gilliland and Burton must win to qualify for the playoffs.

Daniel Sasnett crashed in the session. He was the only one to fail to qualify.