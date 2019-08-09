Xfinity Series practice report from Mid-Ohio

Justin Haley was fastest in the first of two Xfinity Series practice sessions Friday at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
Haley posted a top speed of 95.201 mph around the road course. He made 17 laps in the session and recorded his fast lap in the final minute.
The top five was completed by Christopher Bell (94.707 mph), Cole Custer (94.555), Austin Cindric (94.503) and Regan Smith (94.489). Smith is making his first start of the year in JR Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevrolet.
Jack Hawksworth, who is making his first career NASCAR start in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota, was 13th on the speed chart.
The session was stopped three times. The first was very early after Michael Annett slid off track and got stuck in sand. The second stoppage was after Vinnie Miller dropped a hose on the track. The last red flag was at the end of the session for Will Rodgers‘ car going off track.
The final practice session is scheduled for 4:05 – 4:55 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports App.
Click here for the practice report.
Ross Chastain was fastest in the first of two Gander Outdoors Truck Series practice sessions Friday at Michigan International Speedway.
Chastain posted a top speed of 185.931 mph in the session and was the only driver to surpass 185 mph.
The top five was completed by defending race winner Brett Moffitt (184.649 mph), Ben Rhodes (184.601), Tyler Dippel (184.200) and Jordan Anderson (183.899).
Todd Gilliland was 10th on the speed chart and Harrison Burton was 12th. Both Kyle Bush Motorsports drivers will likely need to win this weekend to make the playoffs.
Rhodes, Christian Eckes and Matt Crafton recorded the most laps in the session with 32.
Dippel had the best 10-lap average at 180.876 mph.
Final truck practice is scheduled for 3:05-3:55 p.m. ET.
Click here for the speed chart.
Austin Dillon posted the top speed in the Cup Series’ first practice session for this weekend’s race at Michigan International Speedway (3 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN).
Dillon put up a speed of 189.969 mph inside the last two minutes of the session.
The top five was completed by Brad Keselowski (189.929 mph), Jimmie Johnson (189.603), Alex Bowman (188.957) and Daniel Hemric (188.957).
Austin Theriault recorded the most laps in the session with eight.
There were no incidents in the session.
“Well, I’ll tell you the first couple of runs we weren’t real comfortable,” Dillon told NBCSN. “(Crew chief Danny) Stockman, he loves qualifying, so he’s got her trimmed out pretty good. Still a little free, which I think is going to be OK. We can make adjustments and as the track cools down should have the grip we need for tonight (in qualifying).”
Dillon will attempt to earn his fourth pole of the year.
“If any track for us, this place should be the place that we should be able to maintain (speed) and run well with our race package,” Dillon said.
Click here for the practice report.
BROOKLYN, Mich. — Kyle Larson will not travel to Knoxville Raceway on Friday night to race his sprint car, a Chip Ganassi Racing spokesperson confirmed to NBC Sports, all but ending Larson’s bid to win the Knoxville Nationals.
Larson finished third last year and second the year before. His father told the Des Moines Register last year that “the Knoxville Nationals is No. 1 on the bucket list” for his son.
The lineups for the Knoxville Nationals and its preliminary races on Saturday are set by points drivers earn during the week. Larson did not score enough points Wednesday to earn a spot in Saturday night’s A main. That meant he needed to return to Knoxville on Friday to race to have the possibility of earning a starting spot in the back of the A main field.
The decision means that should Larson go to Knoxville, Iowa to compete on Saturday — a decision has yet to be made on his Saturday plans — he will be so far back in the preliminary races that he will have little chance to advancing to the A main to win the Knoxville Nationals.
Part of the complication for Larson is that Cup practice at Michigan International Speedway is from 8:35 – 9:25 a.m. ET on Saturday, which would come after a night of racing at Knoxville and after returning to Michigan in the early morning hours Saturday.
Here are the practices holds this weekend for the Cup and Xfinity Series.
Cup at Michigan International Speedway
Will be served during the last 15 minutes during today’s practice session.
15 minutes: Clint Bowyer (Late out of the garage before qualifying)
Xfinity Series at Mid-Ohio
All penalties will be served at the end of first practice (1:35 – 2:25 p.m ET today on the NBC Sports App)
15 minutes: Tyler Reddick, Vinnie Miller, Justin Allgaier, Chad Finchum, Tommy Joe Martins, Brandon Brown (late to inspection)
15 minutes: Jack Hawksworth (team failed inspection twice)
30 minutes: Joey Gase (late to inspection and failed inspection twice)