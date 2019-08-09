Xfinity Series practice report from Mid-Ohio

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Justin Haley was fastest in the first of two Xfinity Series practice sessions Friday at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Haley posted a top speed of 95.201 mph around the road course. He made 17 laps in the session and recorded his fast lap in the final minute.

The top five was completed by Christopher Bell (94.707 mph), Cole Custer (94.555), Austin Cindric (94.503) and Regan Smith (94.489). Smith is making his first start of the year in JR Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevrolet.

Jack Hawksworth, who is making his first career NASCAR start in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota, was 13th on the speed chart.

The session was stopped three times. The first was very early after Michael Annett slid off track and got stuck in sand. The second stoppage was after Vinnie Miller dropped a hose on the track. The last red flag was at the end of the session for Will Rodgers‘ car going off track.

The final practice session is scheduled for 4:05 – 4:55 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports App.

Click here for the practice report.