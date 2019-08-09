Truck Series practice report from Michigan

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Ross Chastain was fastest in the first of two Gander Outdoors Truck Series practice sessions Friday at Michigan International Speedway.

Chastain posted a top speed of 185.931 mph in the session and was the only driver to surpass 185 mph.

The top five was completed by defending race winner Brett Moffitt (184.649 mph), Ben Rhodes (184.601), Tyler Dippel (184.200) and Jordan Anderson (183.899).

Todd Gilliland was 10th on the speed chart and Harrison Burton was 12th. Both Kyle Bush Motorsports drivers will likely need to win this weekend to make the playoffs.

Rhodes, Christian Eckes and Matt Crafton recorded the most laps in the session with 32.

Dippel had the best 10-lap average at 180.876 mph.

Final truck practice is scheduled for 3:05-3:55 p.m. ET.

