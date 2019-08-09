Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Ryan Blaney upset by Jimmie Johnson’s comments in TV interview

By Dustin LongAug 9, 2019, 7:34 PM EDT
BROOKLYN, Mich. — Ryan Blaney said he could handle Jimmie Johnson approaching him after last weekend’s race to discuss their incident at Watkins Glen and could handle having Johnson “chew my ass out for two minutes” but what Johnson said in an interview on NBCSN crossed a line for Blaney.

In the interview, Johnson said: “I couldn’t hear what (Blaney) was saying, his lips were quivering so bad that he can’t even speak. I guess he was nervous or scared or both, I don’t know what the hell the problem is.”

Blaney said Friday that those comments “really pissed me off.”

Blaney later called Johnson’s TV comments a “cowardly move of saying I’m quivering and shaking and scared of him when we’re just sitting there talking about it and I’m letting him say what he wants to say and I’m saying things back to him.”

The two drivers have not talked since.

“For him to say what he said after we got done talking, that pretty much solidified that respect has dwindled down a lot,” Blaney said at Michigan International Speedway. “Obviously that respect doesn’t go both ways. It showed he has no respect for me.”

Johnson expressed disappointment Friday that Blaney had not reached out to him since the incident.

“I have learned more about Ryan’s point of view through reading articles than I have out of his mouth,” Johnson said Friday at Michigan International Speedway. “That part bothers me. That’s pretty sad.”

Johnson was upset with Blaney after contact that wrecked Johnson and cost him several spots. Johnson said Friday that part of his anger was because he needs all the possible points to make the playoffs. Johnson holds the final playoff spot by a tiebreaker over Ryan Newman entering Sunday’s Cup race at Michigan (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Johnson went to Blaney after the race and had a conversation.

“When I went to talk to him after the race, at some point he said he felt bad but I never heard ‘I’m sorry, I didn’t mean to,’ nothing that would make me think that he didn’t care if it happened,” Johnson said. “That aspect only confirmed the way I felt in the car. I thought I would get a call from him during the week just the friendship that we have had, the amount of respect that I thought we had for one another, and I didn’t.”

Johnson said he would have handled the situation differently if he was in Blaney’s situation.

“If I was in his shoes and saw that, I would realize that I didn’t say enough and I respect that guy and I need to follow up with him and talk to him during the week,” Johnson said. “That’s how I would have responded.

They are likely to meet at some point this weekend. Their motorhomes are parked next to each other in the drivers lot at Michigan.

“If we run into to each other in the bus lot or around the garage or something yea, we’re going to talk,” Blaney said, “but I’m not going to go out of my way to reach out to him and call him on the phone when we’ve already talked after the race. He expects an apology from me. That’s just out of line. There’s just no need for me to do that.

“We talked after the race. There’s no need for me to keep going back to it like a hungry dog, I’m so sorry and get on my knees and beg for his forgiveness. That’s just not how it is. It’s not what happened.”

NASCAR disallows qualifying times for Austin Dillon, Daniel Hemric

By Dustin LongAug 9, 2019, 7:27 PM EDT
BROOKLYN, Mich. – NASCAR announced Friday that it disallowed the qualifying times of Richard Childress Racing teammates Austin Dillon and Daniel Hemric because both cars did not have fully functioning alternators.

Dillon had qualified seventh and Hemric 11th. They will both start Sunday’s race at the rear of 38-car field at Michigan International Speedway.

Each driver will be docked 10 points. The teams also will lose 10 owner points. Both crew chiefs will be fined $25,000 for the L1 infraction. No suspension will be issued.

Starting lineup for Cup Series race at Michigan

By Daniel McFadinAug 9, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT
Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick will start on the front row of Sunday’s Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Keselowski will start from his second pole of the year and his second career pole at Michigan.

The top five is completed by William Byron, Alex Bowman and Clint Bowyer.

Austin Dillon and Daniel Hemric will start from the rear after they failed inspection.

Brad Keselowski wins Cup pole at Michigan

By Daniel McFadinAug 9, 2019, 5:56 PM EDT
Brad Keselowski will start first in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN) after winning the pole in qualifying Friday.

The Michigan native claimed the pole position with a speed of 190.471 mph around the 2-mile track. It is his second pole of the year (New Hampshire), the 16th of his career and his second at Michigan.

The top five was completed by Kevin Harvick (190.471 mph), William Byron (189.703), Alex Bowman (189.509) and Clint Bowyer (189.439).

“This Discount Tire Ford Mustang has bene incredible since we unloaded,” Keselowski told NBCSN. “We were really fast in practice then everybody started picking up a bunch here, towards the end of qualifying got a little nervous. (Crew chief) Paul Wolfe and the team did a great job, we picked up just enough to get our second pole. Hopefully we can put it into a win.”

Keselowski has yet to win at Michigan in 20 career starts. Michigan is just the second track he has won multiple poles on, the other is New Hampshire (four).

“It definitely nags on me,” Keselowski said of not having a win at Michigan. “The advantage of being the pole-sitter is really dependent on how the yellows fall and the pit strategies fall. It can be a huge advantage if the race has a lot of yellows but if the race doesn’t have many yellows it can be maybe a slight disadvantage with pit stalls and things of that nature. It plays out to how the strategy unfolds as much as anything else.”

Clint Bowyer qualified fifth, his best starting position since he started there in the June Michigan race.

Chase Elliott qualified sixth, giving Hendrick Motorsports three cars in the top six for the third time this year.

Austin Dillon (seventh) and Daniel Hemric (11th) had their qualifying times disallowed for not having fully functional alternators and will start at the back of the field. The infraction is a L1 level penalty.

Xfinity Series practice report from Mid-Ohio

By Daniel McFadinAug 9, 2019, 3:09 PM EDT
Jack Hawksworth, who will make his NASCAR and Xfinity Series debut this weekend, was fastest in Friday’s eventful final practice session at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car course.

Driving Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota, Hawksworth posted a top speed of 95.204 mph around the round course.

He was followed by Austin Cindric (94.953 mph), Christopher Bell (94.948), Chase Briscoe (94.755) and Justin Allgaier (94.624).

Jeremy Clements was sixth fastest (94.600).

Hawksworth briefly went off course with 46 minutes left in the session. Shortly after that Regan Smith went off course and was briefly stuck in sand before he drove away. Smith told NBCSN there was a problem in his brake system.

Patrick Gallagher then went off track momentarily with 30 minutes left in the session. With 24 minutes left, Will Rodgers caused a lengthy red flag after he plowed into and got stuck in the sand, losing his splitter in the process.

Gray Gaulding ran out of fuel and stalled on the track with three minutes left, bringing out the red flag.

First practice

Justin Haley was fastest with a top speed of 95.201 mph around the road course. He made 17 laps in the session and recorded his fast lap in the final minute.

The top five was completed by Christopher Bell (94.707 mph), Cole Custer (94.555), Austin Cindric (94.503) and Regan Smith (94.489). Smith is making his first start of the year in JR Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevrolet.

Jack Hawksworth, who is making his first career NASCAR start in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota, was 13th on the speed chart.

The session was stopped three times. The first was very early after Michael Annett slid off track and got stuck in sand. The second stoppage was after Vinnie Miller dropped a hose on the track. The last red flag was at the end of the session for Will Rodgers’ car going off track and experiencing a electrical fire.

The final practice session is scheduled for 4:05 – 4:55 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports App.

