Cup, Xfinity practice holds for Michigan, Mid-Ohio

Here are the practices holds this weekend for the Cup and Xfinity Series.

Cup at Michigan International Speedway

Will be served during the last 15 minutes during today’s practice session.

15 minutes: Clint Bowyer (Late out of the garage before qualifying)

Xfinity Series at Mid-Ohio

All penalties will be served at the end of first practice (1:35 – 2:25 p.m ET today on the NBC Sports App)

15 minutes: Tyler Reddick, Vinnie Miller, Justin Allgaier, Chad Finchum, Tommy Joe Martins, Brandon Brown (late to inspection)

15 minutes: Jack Hawksworth (team failed inspection twice)

30 minutes: Joey Gase (late to inspection and failed inspection twice)