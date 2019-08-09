Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Brad Keselowski wins Cup pole at Michigan

By Daniel McFadinAug 9, 2019, 5:56 PM EDT
Brad Keselowski will start first in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN) after winning the pole in qualifying Friday.

The Michigan native claimed the pole position with a speed of 190.471 mph around the 2-mile track. It is his second pole of the year (New Hampshire), the 16th of his career and his second at Michigan.

The top five was completed by Kevin Harvick (190.471 mph), William Byron (189.703), Alex Bowman (189.509) and Clint Bowyer (189.439).

“This Discount Tire Ford Mustang has bene incredible since we unloaded,” Keselowski told NBCSN. “We were really fast in practice then everybody started picking up a bunch here, towards the end of qualifying got a little nervous. (Crew chief) Paul Wolfe and the team did a great job, we picked up just enough to get our second pole. Hopefully we can put it into a win.”

Keselowski has yet to win at Michigan in 20 career starts. Michigan is just the second track he has won multiple poles on, the other is New Hampshire (four).

Clint Bowyer qualified fifth, his best starting position since he started there in the June Michigan race.

Chase Elliott qualified sixth, giving Hendrick Motorsports three cars in the top six for the third time this year.

Xfinity Series practice report from Mid-Ohio

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 9, 2019, 3:09 PM EDT
Jack Hawksworth, who will make his NASCAR and Xfinity Series debut this weekend, was fastest in Friday’s eventful final practice session at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car course.

Driving Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota, Hawksworth posted a top speed of 95.204 mph around the round course.

He was followed by Austin Cindric (94.953 mph), Christopher Bell (94.948), Chase Briscoe (94.755) and Justin Allgaier (94.624).

Jeremy Clements was sixth fastest (94.600).

Hawksworth briefly went off course with 46 minutes left in the session. Shortly after that Regan Smith went off course and was briefly stuck in sand before he drove away. Smith told NBCSN there was a problem in his brake system.

Patrick Gallagher then went off track momentarily with 30 minutes left in the session. With 24 minutes left, Will Rodgers caused a lengthy red flag after he plowed into and got stuck in the sand, losing his splitter in the process.

Gray Gaulding ran out of fuel and stalled on the track with three minutes left, bringing out the red flag.

First practice

Justin Haley was fastest with a top speed of 95.201 mph around the road course. He made 17 laps in the session and recorded his fast lap in the final minute.

The top five was completed by Christopher Bell (94.707 mph), Cole Custer (94.555), Austin Cindric (94.503) and Regan Smith (94.489). Smith is making his first start of the year in JR Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevrolet.

Jack Hawksworth, who is making his first career NASCAR start in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota, was 13th on the speed chart.

The session was stopped three times. The first was very early after Michael Annett slid off track and got stuck in sand. The second stoppage was after Vinnie Miller dropped a hose on the track. The last red flag was at the end of the session for Will Rodgers’ car going off track and experiencing a electrical fire.

The final practice session is scheduled for 4:05 – 4:55 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports App.

Truck Series practice report from Michigan

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 9, 2019, 2:36 PM EDT
Christian Eckes was fastest in the second of two Gander Outdoors Truck Series practice sessions Friday at Michigan International Speedway.

Eckes claimed the top spot with a speed of 184.233 mph.

The top five was completed by Ross Chastain (184.204 mph), Ben Rhodes (184.096), Anthony Alfredo (183.899) and Stewart Friesen (183.889).

Harrison Burton was 12th fastest and Todd Gilliland was 16th.

Burton recorded the most laps in the session with 39.

Eckes had the best 10-lap average at 180.980 mph.

First practice

Chastain was fastest, posting a top speed of 185.931 mph in the session and was the only driver to surpass 185 mph.

The top five was completed by defending race winner Brett Moffitt (184.649 mph), Rhodes (184.601), Tyler Dippel (184.200) and Jordan Anderson (183.899).

Gilliland was 10th on the speed chart and Burton was 12th. Both Kyle Bush Motorsports drivers will likely need to win this weekend to make the playoffs.

Rhodes, Eckes and Matt Crafton recorded the most laps in the session with 32.

Dippel had the best 10-lap average at 180.876 mph.

Austin Dillon leads first Cup Series practice at Michigan

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 9, 2019, 1:38 PM EDT
Austin Dillon posted the top speed in the Cup Series’ first practice session for this weekend’s race at Michigan International Speedway (3 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN).

Dillon put up a speed of 189.969 mph inside the last two minutes of the session.

The top five was completed by Brad Keselowski (189.929 mph), Jimmie Johnson (189.603), Alex Bowman (188.957) and Daniel Hemric (188.957).

Austin Theriault recorded the most laps in the session with eight.

There were no incidents in the session.

“Well, I’ll tell you the first couple of runs we weren’t real comfortable,” Dillon told NBCSN. “(Crew chief Danny) Stockman, he loves qualifying, so he’s got her trimmed out pretty good. Still a little free, which I think is going to be OK. We can make adjustments and as the track cools down should have the grip we need for tonight (in qualifying).”

Dillon will attempt to earn his fourth pole of the year.

“If any track for us, this place should be the place that we should be able to maintain (speed) and run well with our race package,” Dillon said.

Kyle Larson will not go to Knoxville Raceway to race Friday

Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 9, 2019, 12:52 PM EDT
BROOKLYN, Mich. — Kyle Larson will not travel to Knoxville Raceway on Friday night to race his sprint car, a Chip Ganassi Racing spokesperson confirmed to NBC Sports, ending Larson’s bid to win the Knoxville Nationals.

Larson finished third last year and second the year before. His father told the Des Moines Register last year that “the Knoxville Nationals is No. 1 on the bucket list” for his son.

The lineups for the Knoxville Nationals and its preliminary races on Saturday are set by points drivers earn during the week. Larson did not score enough points Wednesday to earn a spot in Saturday night’s A main. That meant he needed to return to Knoxville on Friday to race to have the possibility of earning a starting spot in the back of the A main field.

He said Friday that he will not compete Saturday at Knoxville also since he will be so far back in the preliminary races that he will have little chance to advancing to the A main to win the Knoxville Nationals.

Part of the complication for Larson is that Cup practice at Michigan International Speedway is from 8:35 – 9:25 a.m. ET on Saturday, which would come after a night of racing at Knoxville and after returning to Michigan in the early morning hours Saturday.

 