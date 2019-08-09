Austin Dillon leads first Cup Series practice at Michigan

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Austin Dillon posted the top speed in the Cup Series’ first practice session for this weekend’s race at Michigan International Speedway (3 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN).

Dillon put up a speed of 189.969 mph inside the last two minutes of the session.

The top five was completed by Brad Keselowski (189.929 mph), Jimmie Johnson (189.603), Alex Bowman (188.957) and Daniel Hemric (188.957).

Austin Theriault recorded the most laps in the session with eight.

There were no incidents in the session.

“Well, I’ll tell you the first couple of runs we weren’t real comfortable,” Dillon told NBCSN. “(Crew chief Danny) Stockman, he loves qualifying, so he’s got her trimmed out pretty good. Still a little free, which I think is going to be OK. We can make adjustments and as the track cools down should have the grip we need for tonight (in qualifying).”

Dillon will attempt to earn his fourth pole of the year.

“If any track for us, this place should be the place that we should be able to maintain (speed) and run well with our race package,” Dillon said.

Click here for the practice report.