NASCAR Heat

Wood Brothers, Stewart-Haas win Round 7 of eNASCAR Heat Pro League

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 8, 2019, 1:07 PM EDT
The teams of Wood Brothers Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing were the winners of Round 7 in the eNASCAR Heat Pro League Wednesday night in races held on a digital Michigan International Speedway.

Slade Gravitt (Sladeg84) won for Wood Brothers Racing in the PlayStation 4 event, roaring back from an 11th-place start to earn his second win of the season (he previously won at Charlotte).

“Unbelievable, I can’t believe that’s two wins where there’s been a prize on the line,” Gravitt said. “I guess if they keep giving prizes, we’ll keep on winning. … I couldn’t be happier.”

Team Penske Esports’ Pennzoil2 finished second, followed by Joe Gibbs Racing’s Voltage20_.

In the Xbox One event, Jake Morris (SHG Slick 14x) won for Stewart-Haas Racing, his first win of the season.

Team Penske Esports’ ShellVPower22 finished second, followed by Roush Fenway Racing’s wowTHATSgarbage in third.

Click here to watch highlights of both races.

The next race, the final playoff-qualifying event, will be Wednesday, August 21, at 7:30 p.m. ET at Daytona International Speedway. You can catch the telecast on Twitch, Facebook and NASCARHeat.com.

Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones reveal Darlington throwback schemes

Images courtesy Joe Gibbs Racing
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 8, 2019, 1:50 PM EDT
Joe Gibbs Racing on Thursday revealed paint schemes for Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones for the upcoming NASCAR throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway.

Hamlin will pay homage to NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott when he competes in the No. 18 JGR Toyota Supra in the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 Xfinity Series race on Saturday, August 31 (4 p.m. ET on NBC Sports).

Meanwhile, Jones will go back in time with his Cup car in the Bojangles Southern 500 on Sunday, September 1 (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN), carrying a replica paint scheme of the car he drove in his rookie season in late model racing.

Sterling Marlin won’t let Parkinson’s Disease keep him from racing

Photos: Aaron Farrier of Paradigm Racing
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 8, 2019, 12:30 PM EDT
Racing has been Sterling Marlin’s life for more than a half century. Over the last six months, faced with serious health issues, the hope of racing has been the one constant that has helped keep the 62-year-old’s spirit alive and motivated.

Since 2012, Marlin has battled Parkinson’s Disease, a debilitating neurological malady that slowly robs an individual of movement in various body parts, particularly use of the hands.

Earlier this year, the 1994 and ’95 Daytona 500 champion underwent several surgeries – including a four-stage deep brain stimulation procedure that delivers electric pulses to brain cells – to slow or reduce some of the disease’s progression.

However, Marlin suffered serious side effects, including excess fluid on the brain that required another procedure.

While the surgeries sidelined Marlin longer than he anticipated, they have paid off as the Columbia, Tennessee native hopes to be back behind the wheel of his No. 14 Late Model on Saturday at his home track of Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville for the first time since last fall.

“I feel really good, I just want to race the car, I’m ready to go,” Marlin told NBC Sports in a phone interview Tuesday. “I’m having more good days now.

Sterling Marlin shown during racing action last year at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville. Photo: Aaron Farrier of Paradigm Racing

“(Racing at Nashville will) mean a whole lot. I’ve been through a lot over the past six months. I thought we were going to be ready by the first race in April, but we were far off from it.

“It’ll be good to come back and have a race. The last time I won a race in Nashville (last August), I led every lap, won the race. Then we were leading the next race (in November) before it started raining.”

But instead of worrying about tires and fuel mileage and car setups, Marlin spent much of the first half of the year with his surgeries and several follow-up exams.

“It’s been a long process, really,” he said. “(The deep brain stimulation) was a little scary. They had to go into my brain or I could have died. I dodged that bullet, but it was pretty touch-and-go there for a while.

“My family has been there through thick-and-thin. I was lucky I had the surgery. I lost a lot of weight but I’ve been able to put 17-18 pounds back on.”

Marlin tried to make his racing return at Nashville nearly a month ago. He was ready to go physically and emotionally, but his race car developed clutch problems that prompted him to withdraw rather than run the risk of costly repairs if the clutch suffered even greater damage during competition.

The clutch has been repaired and once again, Marlin is ready to put the pedal to the metal. If all goes well, he hopes to do another two more races at Nashville before the season ends and, if additional sponsorship comes about, won’t rule out one-off races at other tracks.

“Racing is all I’ve ever done since I was 10-12 years old,” Marlin said. “I enjoy doing it and see how fast we can go. Hopefully, we can get back to where we were last fall and see what happens.

Sterling Marlin is ready to get back in his race car this Saturday at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville. He needs just two more race wins there to become the Speedway’s winningest driver. Photo: Aaron Farrier of Paradigm Racing

“We’ve got a good car, a good sponsor and we’ll give ‘er hell.”

If all goes well both health-wise and racing-wise, Marlin hopes to continue racing as long as he can.

“I was still winning last year and we were fast every race and led a lot of laps,” Marlin said. “If I can still do it and enjoy doing it, I’ll keep doing it.

“But if all I can do is run 20th, then I won’t do it anymore.”

According to The Tennessean newspaper, Marlin needs two more wins to become the winningest driver in Fairgrounds history.

And if he wins his comeback race on Saturday? He already has a plan, he said with a laugh:

“If I win, I’ll climb the fence like John Force,” Marlin said, referencing Force’s fence climb into the grandstands after winning his 150th career race last weekend.

NASCAR’s weekend schedule for Michigan, Mid-Ohio

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 8, 2019, 9:30 AM EDT
After a weekend of racing on a road course and on dirt, the Cup Series and Gander Outdoors Truck Series will compete at Michigan International Speedway this weekend.

The Xfinity Series road course schedule continues this weekend at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

For Michigan, wunderground.com forecasts a high of 76 degrees and clear skies for the start of the Truck Series race.

For Sunday’s Cup race, the forecast is for partly cloudy skies, a temperature of 80 degrees and a 20% chance of rain for the start of the Cup race.

At Mid-Ohio, the forecast calls for sunny skies, a high of 80 degrees and a 1% of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Here’s the full weekend schedule for both tracks with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Michigan International Speedway

Friday, Aug. 9

9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Truck garage open

12:35 – 1:25 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Truck practice (No TV)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)

5:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying; single car/one lap (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

Saturday, Aug. 10

7 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Cup garage open

8 a.m. – Truck garage opens

8:35 a.m. – 9:25 p.m. – Cup practice (CNBC, MRN)

9:35 a.m. – Truck Series qualifying; single truck/one lap (FS2)

11:15 a.m. – Truck driver-crew chief meeting

11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBC Sports App, MRN)

12:30 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

1 p.m. – Corrigan Oil 200; 100 laps/200 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Aug. 11

9:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens

1 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

2:20 p.m. – Driver introductions

3 p.m. – Consumers Energy 400; 200 laps/400 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

Mid-Ohio

Friday, Aug. 9

10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

4:04 – 4:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

Saturday, Aug. 10

8 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

11:40 a.m. – Qualifying; multi-car/two rounds (NBC Sports App)

2 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

2:30 p.m. – Driver introductions

3 p.m. – B&L Transport 170; 75 laps/169.35 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

Kyle Larson’s Knoxville Nationals title quest in doubt after struggles

Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 8, 2019, 7:32 AM EDT
Kyle Larson failed to qualify for Saturday night’s Knoxville Nationals A main on Wednesday and will have to return to Knoxville Raceway on Friday, but he told The Athletic he was unsure if he would be able to come back because of his NASCAR commitments this weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

Larson finished third in last year’s Knoxville Nationals and was second the year before that. His father, Mike, told the Des Moines Register a year ago that “the Knoxville Nationals is No. 1 on the bucket list” for his son.

A point system is used to partially set the field for Saturday night’s Knoxville Nationals. About 100 cars are entered and the field is split into Wednesday and Thursday races. The top 16 in points combined from the two nights advance to Saturday’s main event. The next 10 spots are locked into Saturday’s B main. The rest of the field returns to race Friday to set their positions in the various races Saturday.

Points are awarded for qualifying, heat races and the A, B and C mains. Larson finished sixth in the B main on Wednesday and did not advance to that night’s A main. He finished the night ranked 21st in points, meaning he will need to return to race Friday to better his standing for Saturday’s races. If Larson didn’t compete Friday, he’d be so deep in the various mains that lead to the Knoxville Nationals that his chances of reaching that race would be minimal.

With Cup at Michigan this weekend, it complicates things. Cup qualifying begins at 5:05 p.m. ET. Friday. Because Larson qualified in the top 20 last weekend at Watkins Glen, he’ll be in the back half of the qualifying draw Friday.

He would then need to fly to Iowa to compete that night and return to Michigan. Cup practice begins at 8:35 a.m. ET Saturday. Final Cup practice goes from 11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. ET. Then he would have to fly back to Iowa to compete that night and return for Sunday’s Cup race at Michigan.

Larson told The Athletic after Wednesday’s races he had yet to talk to any Chip Ganassi Racing officials about the possibility of racing at Knoxville on Friday.

Trey Starks won Wednesday’s A main at Knoxville. James McFadden, who is driving in placed of an injured Kasey Kahne, finished second.

 