NASCAR’s weekend schedule for Michigan, Mid-Ohio

By Daniel McFadinAug 8, 2019, 9:30 AM EDT
After a weekend of racing on a road course and on dirt, the Cup Series and Gander Outdoors Truck Series will compete at Michigan International Speedway this weekend.

The Xfinity Series road course schedule continues this weekend at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

For Michigan, wunderground.com forecasts a high of 76 degrees and clear skies for the start of the Truck Series race.

For Sunday’s Cup race, the forecast is for partly cloudy skies, a temperature of 80 degrees and a 20% chance of rain for the start of the Cup race.

At Mid-Ohio, the forecast calls for sunny skies, a high of 80 degrees and a 1% of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Here’s the full weekend schedule for both tracks with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Michigan International Speedway

Friday, Aug. 9

9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Truck garage open

12:35 – 1:25 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Truck practice (No TV)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)

5:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying; single car/one lap (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

Saturday, Aug. 10

7 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Cup garage open

8 a.m. – Truck garage opens

8:35 a.m. – 9:25 p.m. – Cup practice (CNBC, MRN)

9:35 a.m. – Truck Series qualifying; single truck/one lap (FS2)

11:15 a.m. – Truck driver-crew chief meeting

11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBC Sports App, MRN)

12:30 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

1 p.m. – Corrigan Oil 200; 100 laps/200 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Aug. 11

9:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens

1 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

2:20 p.m. – Driver introductions

3 p.m. – Consumers Energy 400; 200 laps/400 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

Mid-Ohio

Friday, Aug. 9

10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

4:04 – 4:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

Saturday, Aug. 10

8 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

11:40 a.m. – Qualifying; multi-car/two rounds (NBC Sports App)

2 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

2:30 p.m. – Driver introductions

3 p.m. – B&L Transport 170; 75 laps/169.35 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

Kyle Larson’s Knoxville Nationals title quest in doubt after struggles

By Dustin LongAug 8, 2019, 7:32 AM EDT
Kyle Larson failed to qualify for Saturday night’s Knoxville Nationals A main on Wednesday and will have to return to Knoxville Raceway on Friday, but he told The Athletic he was unsure if he would be able to come back because of his NASCAR commitments this weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

Larson finished third in last year’s Knoxville Nationals. His father, Mike, told the Des Moines Register a year ago that “the Knoxville Nationals is No. 1 on the bucket list” for his son.

A point system is used to partially set the field for Saturday night’s Knoxville Nationals. About 100 cars are entered and the field is split into Wednesday and Thursday races. The top 16 in points combined from the two nights advance to Saturday’s main event. The next 10 spots are locked into Saturday’s B main. The rest of the field returns to race Friday to set their positions in the various races Saturday.

Points are awarded for qualifying, heat races and the A, B and C mains. Larson finished sixth in the B main on Wednesday and did not advance to that night’s A main. He finished the night ranked 21st in points, meaning he will need to return to race Friday to better his standing for Saturday’s races. If Larson didn’t compete Friday, he’d be so deep in the various mains that lead to the Knoxville Nationals that his chances of reaching that race would be minimal.

With Cup at Michigan this weekend, it complicates things. Cup qualifying begins at 5:05 p.m. ET. Friday. Because Larson qualified in the top 20 last weekend at Watkins Glen, he’ll be in the back half of the qualifying draw Friday.

He would then need to fly to Iowa to compete that night and return to Michigan. Cup practice begins at 8:35 a.m. ET Saturday. Final Cup practice goes from 11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. ET. Then he would have to fly back to Iowa to compete that night and return for Sunday’s Cup race at Michigan.

Larson told The Athletic after Wednesday’s races he had yet to talk to any Chip Ganassi Racing officials about the possibility of racing at Knoxville on Friday.

Trey Starks won Wednesday’s A main at Knoxville. James McFadden, who is driving in placed of an injured Kasey Kahne, finished second.

 

Aric Almirola joins NASCAR America Presents MotorMouths at 5 p.m. on NBCSN

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 7, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
This week’s episode of NASCAR America presents MotorMouths airs today from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and features Stewart-Haas Racing driver Aric Almirola.

Almirola joins Rutledge Wood and Kyle Petty to discuss this week’s news, as well as take fan phone calls.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Jack Hawksworth joins Joe Gibbs Racing for Mid-Ohio Xfinity race

By Daniel McFadinAug 7, 2019, 3:31 PM EDT
Jack Hawksworth, a former IndyCar driver and current IMSA racer, will make his Xfinity Series debut this weekend in the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 Toyota at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (3 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN).

Hawksworth takes the place of Jeffrey Earnhardt, who announced Wednesday morning he had parted ways with sponsor iK9 and wouldn’t be competing this weekend.

Hawksworth, 28, has two IMSA wins this year, including a GTD class win at Mid-Ohio in May.

“I’m excited to be joining the Joe Gibbs Racing team and driving the No. 18 iK9 Toyota Supra this weekend at Mid-Ohio,” Hawksworth said in a press release. “It’s a fantastic opportunity in a completely different series, against completely different competition and in a different type of racing.

“From a personal perspective, I’m very excited to experience something new and to be challenged in a new way. It’s going to be very different, I’m sure it’s going to be difficult and there’s going to be a bit of a learning curve with it, but I’m going into it with a championship-winning organization so that gives me a lot of confidence. I look to get out there and do a good job and looking forward to getting out on the track.”

A native of Bradford, England, Hawksworth competed in IndyCar from 2014-16, with the final two years racing for A.J. Foyt.

He earned one podium finish in 2014 on the Houston street course.

“As we head in to the second road course of the season, we’re fortunate to have a veteran like Jack Hawksworth be able to come out of the Lexus program to help out the Toyota family and our team in the No. 18 iK9 Supra this weekend,” said Steve DeSouza, Executive Vice President of Xfinity Series and Development for Joe Gibbs Racing in a press release. “He will bring a great deal of experience and a history of success to JGR this weekend.

“I think he’ll be a great asset to our team and be someone that both Brandon (Jones) and Christopher (Bell) can look to for advice on how to get around Mid-Ohio. He’s proven he can win at the track and no reason not to continue that this weekend with the 18 team.”

Chase Briscoe to honor Parnelli Jones with Darlington throwback scheme

By Daniel McFadinAug 7, 2019, 2:43 PM EDT
Chase Briscoe will pay tribute to racing legend Parnelli Jones with his paint scheme for the Aug. 31 Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway (NBC).

Briscoe’s No. 98 Ford will be made to resemble the No. 98 Offy that Jones drove to a win in the 1963 Indianapolis 500. That win was one of six Jones earned in IndyCar. He also claimed four wins in 34 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, with the last coming in 1967 at Riverside International Raceway in California.

Jones’ grandson, Jagger Jones, is currently racing in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series.

This isn’t the first time an IndyCar scheme has been seen on NASCAR’s throwback weekend.

In 2016, Kyle Larson drove a scheme based on the first Target-sponsored car Chip Ganassi Racing fielded in IndyCar in 1990.

Briscoe revealed his scheme in the below video.