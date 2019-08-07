Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Updated entry lists for Michigan, Mid-Ohio

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 7, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR has another split weekend on tap with the Cup and Gander Outdoors Truck Series racing this weekend at Michigan International Speedway, while 175 miles south the Xfinity Series visits Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, the second road course race in a four-race stretch.

Here’s the entry lists for each series:

CUP – Consumers Energy 400 (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN) at Michigan

There are 38 cars entered for this race.

Gander Outdoors Truck Series regular Spencer Boyd will make his Cup debut Rick Ware Racing’s No. 53 Chevrolet.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity– B&L Transport 170 (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN) at Mid-Ohio

There are 38 cars entered for the race.

Max Tullman is entered in the No. 53 Chevrolet owned by Means Motorsports. There is no driver attached to the No. 74 Chevrolet of Mike Harmon Racing.

NASCAR on NBC analyst and former Cup driver AJ Allmendinger will be behind the wheel of the No. 10 Chevrolet of Kaulig Racing.

Click here for the entry list.

TRUCKS – Corrigan Oil 200 (Saturday, 1 p.m. ET on FS1) at Michigan

There are 31 trucks entered for the race.

Spencer Boyd is back in Young’s Motorsports’ No. 20 truck after missing one race due to a non-racing injury.

This is the last race of the regular season for the Truck Series.

Click here for the entry list.

 

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Team Penske, Discount Tire agree to multi-year extension

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 7, 2019, 10:48 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Team Penske and Discount Tire have extended their relationship together in a multi-year agreement to continue sponsoring Brad Keselowski in the Cup Series, the team announced Wednesday.

With the agreement, Discount Tire will be on the No. 2 Ford for five additional races starting next year, including the Daytona 500, the Brickyard 400 and the season finale in Phoenix, for a total of 15 events. It has been the primary sponsor on Keselowski’s car for five of 22 races so far his season.

It will continue as an associate sponsor of Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano in the Cup Series, Austin Cindric in the Xfinity Series and of Josef Newgarden and Simon Pagenaud in IndyCar.

Discount Tire first partnered with Team Penske in 2010, the year Keselowski won the Xfinity Series championship.

“Team Penske’s partnership with Discount Tire continues to grow and is a bond that has reaped many benefits for both companies,” team owner Roger Penske said in a press release. “When we won our first NASCAR Championship back in 2010, Discount Tire was a big part of our program and it has been exciting to build on our success together as the company transitioned to becoming a primary sponsor with Brad and the No. 2 Ford team in the Cup Series. Motorsports has helped build the Discount Tire brand, connecting with both employees and consumers, and we look forward to more success together as the company expands its role with our team in 2020 and beyond.”

NBC Sports Power Rankings: Hamlin still No. 1, Kyle Busch plummets

By NBC Sports StaffAug 7, 2019, 9:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Even though Kyle Busch is back to No. 1 in the Cup point standings, that hasn’t stopped NBC’s writers from keeping Denny Hamlin No. 1 for a third consecutive week in the NASCAR Power Rankings.

There are three major moves in this week’s rankings: Watkins Glen winner Chase Elliott climbs to No. 4 after being unranked last week, Matt DiBenedetto jumps to No. 7 after being unranked and Kyle Busch drops four spots to ninth.

Here’s how this week’s Power Rankings shape up:

1. Denny Hamlin (40 points): Streaking with four consecutive top-five finishes. Building momentum for the playoffs. Off the speed of the top two finishers at The Glen but still noticeably strong. Last week: 1st.

2. Erik Jones (34 points): Has finished fourth or better in more than a third of the races this season, including the last four. just needs that win now. Last week: 2nd.

3. Martin Truex Jr. (32 points): Probably had the fastest car Sunday, maintaining road-course dominance. Overall, runner-up finish marked his sixth top 10 in the last eight races. Last week: 3rd.

4. Chase Elliott (28 points): Mistake-free command performance re-established him as title contender. Ends bad stretch with dominant win. Now let’s see him put together back-to-back strong weekends. Last week: Unranked.

5. Ryan Blaney (21 points): Said he didn’t mean to wreck Jimmie Johnson but that didn’t matter to Johnson. What matters to Blaney is his fifth-place finish was his sixth top 10 in the last eight races. Last week: 8th.

6. Kevin Harvick (18 points): “The Closer” hasn’t done much closing this year. He has all the tools and personnel to do better than he has. Has to pick up his game if he hopes to go far in the playoffs. Last week: 4th.

7. Matt DiBenedetto (15 points): Finished sixth at Watkins Glen, earning his fourth top 10 in the last seven races. Has shown enough to earn another season in the No. 95. Last week: Unranked.

8. Kyle Larson (10 points): Eighth-place finish is fifth top 10 in the last seven races. While that’s all well and good, if he doesn’t significantly pick up his game, he could be one of the four drivers to exit the playoffs after the first round. Maybe he should put sprint car racing on hold to focus on his regular job. Last week: 6th.

9. Kyle Busch (9 points): Got to learn who to pick fights with. You think he’s going to be racing around Bubba Wallace a lot this year? That wasn’t a smart move roughing up Wallace. Last week: 5th.

10. Austin Cindric (6 points): Earned his first career Xfinity win. Has been slowly and methodically improving and finally cashed in with the right opportunity at Watkins Glen. Last week: Unranked.

Others Receiving Votes: Stewart Friesen (4 points), Brad Keselowski (2 points), Christopher Bell (1 point).

Ryan: The importance of being Bubba taking on a new meaning for NASCAR

By Nate RyanAug 6, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – By moving Kyle Busch, Bubba Wallace proved again he can move the needle for NASCAR unlike any driver other than the superstar he intentionally wrecked at Watkins Glen International.

The most-read NASCAR story on NBCSports.com this past weekend (and by a wide margin) was Wallace’s colorfully vulgar way of calling out the 2015 Cup champion. Though tossing in a few choice expletives attracts Internet traffic, the roar that erupted from the Glen crowd as Busch looped down the frontstretch already had affirmed that Wallace has a knack for striking a chord as the center of attention.

He spun Busch without compunction and then brazenly (and succinctly) explained why.

In a Monster Energy Cup Series too often bleached of controversy, moxie and verve, Wallace stood out Sunday – and for a different reason than what usually has put him in the spotlight for much of his career.

Being the most successful black driver since Hall of Famer Wendell Scott remains culturally and historically significant. It’s still a potentially vital step in the NASCAR blueprint for building a desperately needed diversity in its audience and a larger footprint in mainstream media.

But the uniqueness of his race is becoming nearly incidental to what makes Wallace’s story appealing and compelling (which is how he understandably would prefer it anyway).

Whether it’s openly admitting to flipping off his rivals, criticizing Pocono Raceway or candidly discussing his battle with depression, anything Wallace does these days seems to be a headline-grabber. He owned NASCAR Twitter for 24 hours simply by mulling a tattoo of Richard Petty’s autograph.

This often has seemed the Summer of Bubba, who has remained relevant despite lacking the results (a season best of 15th at Daytona last month) just by being himself.

Each weekly trip through the media bullpen at qualifying brings another memorable quote or quip. “We’re stirring up some stuff, huh?” Wallace said with an impish smile at Pocono a few weeks ago as he detailed his dream NASCAR schedule “that would piss off everybody.”

It’s been a buzz reminiscent of the chatter that surrounds Busch, who consistently is the No. 1 newsmaker in the Cup Series.

Chase Elliott might be the Most Popular Driver by vox populi, but his win at Watkins Glen largely was overshadowed by various confrontations. That seemed fine with the naturally reserved Elliott, who is inclined to let his driving do the talking the same way his Hall of Fame father once quietly did.

It’s fine for NASCAR, too – to a point. As Dale Earnhardt famously said, a true measure of transcendence isn’t whether fans are booing or cheering. It’s whether they simultaneously are doing both at full volume.

There is an unremitting need for charismatic pit disturbers, and since the retirement of Tony Stewart, Busch often has seemed the only lightning rod left in NASCAR.

Wallace, 25, is poised to become another, provided he can overcome two major hurdles.

The first obstacle is (and always has been) sponsorship. As he said during a March appearance on NASCAR America, Wallace has made it this far in racing without having a consistently dedicated backer, which is somewhat inexplicable given his intriguing backstory and infectious youth should be an easy sell for any company. Funding would go a long way toward a solution to the second problem: Landing a first-class ride.

Though his No. 43 Chevrolet at Richard Petty Motorsports comes with boundless historical prestige, no one would attempt to argue that it could be competitive with even the world’s most talented driver. As a single-car team, there’s little hope of that changing.

Of course, Wallace also would need to perform in a high-caliber car. But he has excelled in limited instances with top-notch opportunities.

Driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2013-14, Wallace scored five victories and 26 top 10s in 44 starts. He was less impressive during a two-season Xfinity stint with Roush Fenway Racing from 2015-16, but in fairness, he wasn’t far off his teammates’ results, either. It’s been harder to judge his progress at RPM (which struggled for money this year before an injection of cash two months ago), but there have been flashes.

The world has yet to know how Wallace would fare with a Cup powerhouse. It might never know.

But if he could battle stars such as Busch for positions on a regular basis with the same brashness that Wallace flaunts so effortlessly?

That truly would move the needle.

An unusually stern postrace chastising of Ryan Blaney appropriately punctuated what was perhaps the most emotional week of Jimmie Johnson’s Cup career.

Though the seven-time series champion deflected and demurred on questions about whether he ultimately made the call to install Cliff Daniels as his new crew chief (“it’s a collective decision, though I certainly had to approve and had a big role in it”), Johnson left no doubt he was extremely uncomfortable about the removal of Kevin Meendering, who had no prior knowledge of his exit from the No. 48 after 21 races as a Cup crew chief.

“He was surprised and caught off guard and, who I am as an individual, I hate those moments,” said Johnson, who hadn’t switched crew chiefs during a season in his previous 17 years in Cup. “I honestly and truly do feel for him. I know Hendrick has big plans for him. I still don’t want him to rule out ever being a crew chief. I know we’re looking at opportunities of how we can use him internally in our company. He’s such a sharp dude. I hope he stays with us. And I know that Rick is going to do everything he can to make sure Kevin’s taking care of very well.

“Emotionally it’s tough, no doubt about it. If you look at my personal life and just everything, I’ve had long-term relationships, so this isn’t something I’m comfortable with. In my heart, I just felt like we will get back to our competitive ways faster and sooner with Cliff in that position.”

The next major decision could be even tougher for Johnson, who is tied with Ryan Newman in points on the playoff cutoff line with four races left.

Though his debut with Daniels went fairly well until the wreck, making the playoffs is still a serious question mark, as his future at Hendrick Motorsports beyond 2020.

“That’s when my contract will run out, and I’ve got to make a decision at that point if I want to continue on,” said Johnson, who turns 44 in September. “If my fire goes out or I feel like I’m not competitive, I think any driver would say that it’s time to walk away. I certainly have less years ahead of me than I ever had in my career. That will play a role if I feel like I’m doing my job right behind the wheel.”

A mediocre season, a guilt-ridden personnel change and the lingering uncertainty about how both could influence the conclusion of his Hall of Fame run … it’s no wonder we got a rare public glimpse of Johnson’s fiery side Sunday.

Tyler Reddick will race primarily on Sundays in NASCAR next season. Team owner Richard Childress made that abundantly clear last week, along with his desire to retain Reddick.

The question is how Richard Childress Racing would put Reddick in a Cup car for 2020. Childress said keeping Reddick “boils down to dollars,” indicating there are options in Cup outside RCR for the defending Xfinity Series champion (who has been politely vague when asked about next year).

The two scenarios for RCR retaining Reddick seemingly would be replacing a current driver or adding a third car.

There seems no doubt about the long-term job security of 2018 Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon, Childress’ grandson who is in his sixth season driving the No. 3 Chevrolet. Teammate Daniel Hemric has a Cup contract at RCR through 2020 but told NBCSports.com that “I’m not sure if you ever feel OK” when asked about his status for next season.

“I feel like our supporters and partners see the progress we’re making, and I think they’ve been fairly intrigued and happy with the results as of late,” said Hemric, who is ranked 25th in the standings with two top 10s (including a seventh last week at Pocono Raceway). “So I hopefully can answer that a little more surely here in the next month or so.”

Asked what he made of Childress’ comments on Reddick, Hemric cited his busy schedule and said, “I haven’t really had a lot of time to even let it cross my mind, which I think is a good thing.”

Dillon, who called Reddick “a heck of a wheelman,” said he’d support RCR adding a third car if sponsorship allowed it. “I think we’ve got the room to do it obviously in the shop,” Dillon said. “It would be good to have another teammate. The more cars the better to bounce ideas off others.”

Corey LaJoie appropriately made many headlines this past weekend for donating a month’s salary to put a charitable cause on his No. 32 Ford, but the Go Fas Racing driver already should have been getting notice as one of NASCAR’s most outspoken drivers. LaJoie’s underrated (and oft-jarring) candor has been getting a weekly workout on the “Sunday Money” podcast that he began co-hosting this year.

LaJoie revealed in last week’s episode that Ricky Stenhouse Jr. told him his split with Danica Patrick partly was because of charging crystals and a full moon. Other recent LaJoie opinions from “Sunday Money”:

–On why the victory at Texas by Greg Biffle after a three-year absence (“he has been doing nothing but buying everybody’s bar tab at Fox and Hound”) made some truck series regulars look bad.

–A dissection of Paul Menard (and the ribbing he got from other drivers for “wrecking little kids” after his dustup with Harrison Burton): “That guy is a billionaire with a ‘B.’ He doesn’t care. If you run into him, he will just straight up wreck your shit. He’s funny.”

–On the low-key nature of Chase Elliott: “That’s been a topic of conversation within the drivers lately. He is nowhere to be found. He doesn’t do any autograph sessions. He literally goes from his car to his hauler to his motorhome. I don’t know if he’s getting too big time or what’s he doing. … We need to get him out a little bit. Because I can promise you if he doesn’t, he’s not going to be the most popular driver for a long period of time.”

Though the absence of a high-profile sponsor helps allow him to be so unfiltered, LaJoie also has a plain-spoken personality well suited for the podcast format – and probably as a spokesman for some edgy brand. If he continues to show promise at Go Fas, his name should be in the mix for stronger rides.

A major reason there is a lack of momentum for a dirt race in the Cup series? A lack of veterans championing the idea. There’s been lukewarm support even from those whose careers largely have been defined by dirt racing.

So for those who believe a Cup race at Eldora Speedway or elsewhere would deliver some scheduling diversity, it’s been refreshing to hear up and comers such as Christopher Bell (who made a case last year) and Chase Briscoe stumping for more dirt races in NASCAR’s premier series.

“I think Cup needs to go there,” Briscoe said last Friday at Watkins Glen International, which he scrambled to reach after racing a truck Thursday at Eldora Speedway. “Cup drivers are considered the best in the world, and I want to see them challenged at every discipline. We run a road course, a short track, a mile and a half, a superspeedway. So why not run a dirt track? That’s how I feel about it.

“I hear a lot of fans or people say it might take away from the trucks’ luster, but at the same time, there’s over 90 races of national series, and if five of those are dirt, they’re still going to be important. It’s no different than going to the road courses. People get excited we go to three or four road courses a year. It’s no different going dirt racing three to four times a year.”

While expanding its horizons to other surfaces, NASCAR also should consider adding “The Boot” – the currently unused stretch of Watkins Glen between Turns 5 and 6.

The nearly 1-mile section, which would increase the track distance to 3.4 miles while adding a few turns, has been used in IMSA and IndyCar races, and it’s been discussed as an option for NASCAR. The Glen’s popular campgrounds already extend into the area ringed by The Boot, so why not add race cars for those campers?

Xfinity winner Austin Cindric said The Boot would offer some low-speed corners and passing opportunities, easing concerns that it might string out the field.

“I’d really love to see NASCAR run The Boot here in a couple of years,” Cindric said. “If there is any petition there, I’ll be happy to sign it. I feel like we’re kind of just short-cutting the course, short-cutting some good corners. It adds more challenge.

“There is some really good, fun racetrack sitting back there waiting to be played with. I think it would give the people that go and camp back there more excitement, so I think it would be a nice addition.”

The news that NASCAR will apply traction compound at Michigan International Speedway this weekend and possibly at ISM Raceway near Phoenix in November brings some decidedly mixed reactions.

There were indications a few weeks ago that PJ1 wouldn’t be used at Michigan, so the shift in direction again signifies that NASCAR is soliciting driver input and reacting accordingly after many expressed misgivings about how the June 17 race unfolded with little action.

And the usage of PJ1 at Michigan and Phoenix also would represent a significant policy change at tracks owned by ISC, which had yet to use the compound employed with some degrees of success at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Pocono Raceway and Bristol Motor Speedway.

But even if it enhances the racing, the usage of traction compound always will be problematic because it inherently prompts the question of “Why is it necessary to ‘fix’ the racetrack?” Which leads down the rabbit hole to “If a track needs that type of Band-Aid, should it play host to a marquee NASCAR event?”

If the 2020 national series championships are contested at Phoenix with the help of PJ1, that’s bound to be a discussion topic — namely because traction compound never will be needed on Homestead-Miami Speedway’s natural multi-lane layout.

Goodyear tire info for Michigan, Mid-Ohio

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 6, 2019, 5:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR Cup and Gander Outdoors Truck Series teams will utilize the same Goodyear Racing tires this weekend at Michigan International Speedway, while the Xfinity Series will have a new set of tires for its road course event at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Here’s the tire info for both tracks:

CUP/TRUCKS – Michigan

There are several tracks on the NASCAR circuit that present a similar challenge – a relatively smooth track surface that does not wear tires.

Goodyear has aligned several of these tracks – Texas, Kentucky and Michigan – with its tire set-up. At these tracks, Goodyear  formulates its tread compounds to aid in the wearing process.

Consolidating to this same tire combination at all three of these tracks also gives teams the advantage of working from an established notebook.

“We have several tracks that we go to that have been resurfaced over the past handful of years, and the challenge that we face at Michigan and those others is that tires don’t wear much,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing. “With the goal of introducing more tire wear on these ‘smoother’ surfaces, we held a test at Texas last summer.

“We came out of that with some tread compounds that accomplish that and have brought this week’s tire set-up to Texas, Kentucky and Michigan this season.

“Tire wear is a good thing in racing because when a tire sheds rubber it dissipates heat and runs cooler and at a more optimum grip level. The other benefit to the teams when we run the same tire combination at multiple tracks is that they can work from notes they have built up over the course of those other races and understand how it works on these similar tracks.”

Tire info: Goodyear Eagle Speedway Radials

Set limit: Cup: 3 sets for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 8 sets for the race; (7 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying or practice); Truck: 4 sets for the event.

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4798; Right-side — D-4796.

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 2,227 mm (87.68 in.); Right-side — 2,251 mm (88.62 in.).

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 22 psi; Left Rear – 22 psi; Right Front — 54 psi; Right Rear — 50 psi.

NOTES: This is the same combination of left- and right-side tires that Cup teams ran at Michigan in June. For the Trucks, compared to what was run at Michigan last season, this right-side tire moves from a multi-zone tread to a single-zone, while this left-side tire features both a construction update and compound change to introduce more wear. Teams in both series also ran this same tire set-up at Texas and Kentucky earlier this season. … As on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, teams are required to run inner liners in all four tire positions at Michigan. … Air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

XFINITY SERIES — Mid-Ohio

Tire info: Goodyear Eagle Road Course Radials

Set limits: 6 sets for the event.

Tire Code: D-4920 (same on all four tire positions).

Tire Circumference: 88.66 in. (2,252 mm).

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 22 psi; Right Front — 20 psi; Left Rear — 17 psi; Right Rear — 17 psi.

NOTES: New tire debuts for Xfinity teams at Mid-Ohio. Cars will run the same tire code on all four corners of the car, the first time Xfinity teams have run this tire code. … Compared to last year’s race at Mid-Ohio, this tire features the same tread compound with a construction update. … Xfinity teams are also scheduled to run this tire code again at Road America in two weeks. … As on all NASCAR road courses, teams will not run inner liners in their tires at Mid-Ohio.

Wet Weather Tires: White-lettered tires on hand: Goodyear will bring its wet weather radials for use at Mid-Ohio, should NASCAR decide that conditions warrant such. Teams are allowed up to four sets of “wets” for the event. The last time a “wet” tire was run by Xfinity teams was at Watkins Glen in 2018; they were also run at Mid-Ohio as recently as 2016. … One change from Goodyear’s dry weather “slick” tires: the “Goodyear” and “Eagle” lettering on the sidewalls of the wet weather tires is white, not the standard yellow.

Follow @JerryBonkowski