Getty Images

Goodyear tire info for Michigan, Mid-Ohio

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 6, 2019, 5:52 PM EDT
NASCAR Cup and Gander Outdoors Truck Series teams will utilize the same Goodyear Racing tires this weekend at Michigan International Speedway, while the Xfinity Series will have a new set of tires for its road course event at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Here’s the tire info for both tracks:

CUP/TRUCKS – Michigan

There are several tracks on the NASCAR circuit that present a similar challenge – a relatively smooth track surface that does not wear tires.

Goodyear has aligned several of these tracks – Texas, Kentucky and Michigan – with its tire set-up. At these tracks, Goodyear  formulates its tread compounds to aid in the wearing process.

Consolidating to this same tire combination at all three of these tracks also gives teams the advantage of working from an established notebook.

“We have several tracks that we go to that have been resurfaced over the past handful of years, and the challenge that we face at Michigan and those others is that tires don’t wear much,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing. “With the goal of introducing more tire wear on these ‘smoother’ surfaces, we held a test at Texas last summer.

“We came out of that with some tread compounds that accomplish that and have brought this week’s tire set-up to Texas, Kentucky and Michigan this season.

“Tire wear is a good thing in racing because when a tire sheds rubber it dissipates heat and runs cooler and at a more optimum grip level. The other benefit to the teams when we run the same tire combination at multiple tracks is that they can work from notes they have built up over the course of those other races and understand how it works on these similar tracks.”

Tire info: Goodyear Eagle Speedway Radials

Set limit: Cup: 3 sets for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 8 sets for the race; (7 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying or practice); Truck: 4 sets for the event.

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4798; Right-side — D-4796.

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 2,227 mm (87.68 in.); Right-side — 2,251 mm (88.62 in.).

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 22 psi; Left Rear – 22 psi; Right Front — 54 psi; Right Rear — 50 psi.

NOTES: This is the same combination of left- and right-side tires that Cup teams ran at Michigan in June. For the Trucks, compared to what was run at Michigan last season, this right-side tire moves from a multi-zone tread to a single-zone, while this left-side tire features both a construction update and compound change to introduce more wear. Teams in both series also ran this same tire set-up at Texas and Kentucky earlier this season. … As on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, teams are required to run inner liners in all four tire positions at Michigan. … Air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

XFINITY SERIES — Mid-Ohio

Tire info: Goodyear Eagle Road Course Radials

Set limits: 6 sets for the event.

Tire Code: D-4920 (same on all four tire positions).

Tire Circumference: 88.66 in. (2,252 mm).

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 22 psi; Right Front — 20 psi; Left Rear — 17 psi; Right Rear — 17 psi.

NOTES: New tire debuts for Xfinity teams at Mid-Ohio. Cars will run the same tire code on all four corners of the car, the first time Xfinity teams have run this tire code. … Compared to last year’s race at Mid-Ohio, this tire features the same tread compound with a construction update. … Xfinity teams are also scheduled to run this tire code again at Road America in two weeks. … As on all NASCAR road courses, teams will not run inner liners in their tires at Mid-Ohio.

Wet Weather Tires: White-lettered tires on hand: Goodyear will bring its wet weather radials for use at Mid-Ohio, should NASCAR decide that conditions warrant such. Teams are allowed up to four sets of “wets” for the event. The last time a “wet” tire was run by Xfinity teams was at Watkins Glen in 2018; they were also run at Mid-Ohio as recently as 2016. … One change from Goodyear’s dry weather “slick” tires: the “Goodyear” and “Eagle” lettering on the sidewalls of the wet weather tires is white, not the standard yellow.

NASCAR suspends three Truck team members for Eldora violation

Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 6, 2019, 2:49 PM EDT
NASCAR suspended three members of Sheldon Creed‘s Gander Outdoors Truck Series team for a violation last week at Eldora Speedway.

NASCAR penalized the team Tuesday for loss or separation of added ballast from the vehicle.

NASCAR suspended crew chief Jeff Stankiewicz, truck chief Austin Pollak and engineer Jonathan Stewart for the next three Truck events through Sept. 10.

GMS Racing stated it would not appeal the penalty. The team announced that Darren Fraley will serve as interim crew chief. Fraley was an engineer for GMS Racing in 2018 with Justin Haley. Fraley had served as Jordan Anderson‘s crew chief earlier this season.

NASCAR also announced Tuesday that crew chief Mark Hillman has been fined $10,000 because a lug nut was not safe and secured on Parker Kligerman‘s car after Sunday’s Cup race at Watkins Glen International.

Will current streak of different Cup winners hit 10 in a row at Michigan?

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 6, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
The NASCAR Cup Series is witnessing an anomaly – there have been nine different winners in the last nine races.

That’s the equivalent of one-fourth of the 36-race Cup season without a repeat winner.

While it would seem that such a streak – Cup last had nine different winners in a row in 2017 – would have been broken by now, the fact is it hasn’t. And with the series moving to Michigan International Speedway, the question is will the streak hit 10 races and 10 different winners?

The nine drivers and the venues they’ve won at in the last nine races are Kyle Busch (Pocono I), Joey Logano (Michigan I), Martin Truex Jr. (Sonoma), Alex Bowman (Chicago), Justin Haley (Daytona), Kurt Busch (Kentucky), Kevin Harvick (New Hampshire), Denny Hamlin (Pocono II) and Chase Elliott (Watkins Glen).

While Bowman, Haley and Kurt Busch have won just one race this season, the other six drivers have won multiple races in 2019.

The only driver who has previously won a race this season but has not won during the nine-race stretch is Brad Keselowski. His three wins this season have been at Atlanta, Martinsville and Kansas.

Four races remain to set the 16-driver playoff field: Michigan (3 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN), followed by Aug. 17 at Bristol, Sept. 1 at Darlington and Sept. 8 at Indianapolis.

Looking back over the last 12 races at Michigan – dating back to August 2013 – Joey Logano has won three times, including the most recent race at the 2-mile oval in June.

Kyle Larson, who could keep the streak of different consecutive winners, going won three in a row from August 2016 through August 2017. Jimmie Johnson, Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch and Kevin Harvick all have single wins during that stretch. The two other winners in that period are retired: Jeff Gordon and Matt Kenseth.

If you look at drivers with overall career wins at Michigan that may have the best chance of winning Sunday – and finally snapping the 9/9 streak – are Larson, Logano and Kurt Busch (all with 3 wins each); as well as Ryan Newman, Hamlin and Harvick (2 wins each)

Those who’ve won only once in their Cup careers at Michigan are Bowyer, Jimmie Johnson and Kyle Busch.

There are plenty of drivers in the running for the playoffs who could use their first win of the season to lock themselves into the 10-race event.

Among those winless drivers are Aric Almirola (ranked ninth), Ryan Blaney (10th), William Blaney (12th), Erik Jones (13th), Larson (14th), Bowyer (15th), Johnson (16th), Newman (17th), Daniel Suarez (18th), Paul Menard (19th) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (20th).

So who wins at Michigan? And will that extend the current 9/9 streak and make it 10/10?

One of the top candidates could be Jones, a native of the Wolverine state. Jones has been on one of the strongest rolls of any Cup driver of late, with top-four finishes in each of the last four races: third at Kentucky and Loudon, second at Pocono and fourth at Watkins Glen.

Another driver to keep your eye on to potentially extend the 9/9 streak is Matt DiBenedetto, who has earned four top-10 finishes in his last seven starts and is in the hunt for both a playoff spot as well as his first career Cup race win.

Bubba Wallace’s No. 43 to carry Adam Petty paint scheme at Darlington

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 6, 2019, 12:16 PM EDT
Bubba Wallace will honor the late Adam Petty in the Sept. 1 Bojangles Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Wallace unveiled Tuesday the paint scheme on the No. 43 Chevrolet that he will drive in the throwback weekend race, a scheme that mirrors the design on Adam Petty’s car when he won the ARCA race at Charlotte in September 1998.

 

It will also reflect the paint scheme Petty carried on his race car while competing in what is now the Xfinity Series.

The Petty family nicknamed that car “crayon” for the variety of colors on it with then-sponsor Spree (a prepaid phone card).

MORE: A look at other throwback schemes for the Southern 500

Wallace has one previous Cup start at the 1.366-mile, egg-shaped track known as “Too Tough To Tame,” starting 27th and finishing 26th in last year’s race.

Adam Petty, son of NASCAR on NBC analyst Kyle Petty and grandson of NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty, was killed May 12, 2000, at the age of 19, while practicing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Richard Petty made 65 career starts on Darlington, earning three wins, 25 top-five and 34 top-10 finishes.

Bump and Run: Was Chad Knaus wrong to goad William Byron to retaliate?

By NBC Sports StaffAug 6, 2019, 8:30 AM EDT
1 Comment

Was Chad Knaus wrong to essentially tell William Byron to stand up for himself vs. Kyle Busch at Watkins Glen and hit Busch’s car?

Nate Ryan: Yes, as Jeff Burton and Kyle Petty said on NASCAR America, Knaus has a greater responsibility as not just a crew chief but mentor for the 21-year-old Byron. While encouraging his driver to be assertive was fine, demanding a specific course of action that put his car at risk was unwise with Byron, who will follow orders from a seven-time champion crew chief with an overachiever’s zeal.

Dustin Long: Yes. One of the things you often hear is that drivers shouldn’t let spotters drive the car. The same standard should be applied to crew chiefs. Emotion should not dictate decisions.  Chad Knaus’ comments over the radio — where every team member could hear the order — put Byron in a corner. If he didn’t follow through, would his team feel as though Byron wasn’t doing all he could to defend them? That doesn’t help team dynamics. Of course, going off to hit somebody and possibly damage one’s car doesn’t do anyone any good. Busch saw Byron coming from behind, slammed the brakes and that increased the damage to Byron’s car when he struck Busch. This all could have been avoided if people — starting with Knaus — had better control of their emotions.

Daniel McFadin: While it maybe didn’t work in execution, I think it had the desired impact Knaus was seeking: A teaching moment where a veteran crew chief told a young driver to stand up for himself. Byron proved under his nice guy demeanor is someone who isn’t a pushover.

Jerry Bonkowski: No. Knaus was merely getting Byron to stand up for himself. While the delivery of that message went awry and Byron wrecked his own car — and his chances of winning — it still is refreshing to see Byron send a message to both Kyle Busch and the rest of the Cup Series that he won’t be pushed around. Byron has been somewhat tentative at times since coming to the Cup Series. This could be a watershed moment for him. 

Biggest shock at Watkins Glen: Bubba Wallace’s actions and comments about his incident with Kyle Busch? Jimmie Johnson’s comments about Ryan Blaney? Something else?

Nate Ryan: Wallace’s comments were nearly as striking as his revenge on Busch, and the latest in a series of high-profile incidents that are ensuring the No. 43 driver’s relevance even without results.

Dustin Long: Bubba Wallace’s comments were attention grabbing, but what Jimmie Johnson had to say about Ryan Blaney was more personal than we’ve seen the seven-time champion often go with a competitor. That provided the greatest shock value. It just shows the pressure Johnson and the No. 48 team feel in their bid to make the playoffs.

Daniel McFadin: Johnson’s comments for sure. The only other time I can remember him having even a mild post-race interaction with another driver was with Kurt Busch at Pocono in 2011. “Just keep filing things away. I remember this stuff,” Johnson said then. “There’s a couple of guys out there that have been pushing their luck, too.”

Jerry Bonkowski: I lean toward Bubba. The irony is Kyle Busch gave Bubba his first big chance and first full-time NASCAR ride in the Truck Series in 2013 and 2014. Still, Wallace had the right to stand up for himself and wasn’t going to be pushed around or intimidated by his former boss. Something tells me, though, that this isn’t the end of the Busch-Bubba feud. Rather, it may just be getting started.

If one race is enjoyable, should NASCAR consider a doubleheader weekend at Watkins Glen in the future?

Nate Ryan: Love the idea, though it probably would require striking a race from another track. If NASCAR were open to the concept, there are some ISC tracks that should have only one race (namely, Michigan).

Dustin Long: Let’s calm down folks. Let’s wait to see how this plays out at Pocono next year. Let the bugs get worked out on the doubleheader weekend schedule and then take a hard look at it. An issue at Watkins Glen is the cars take such a beating on the curbs that teams might need another car to run the second race there. Is that feasible for all teams ˜to have a second car race ready? Let’s just see what needs to be done before running off and adding a race to that weekend at the Glen.

Daniel McFadin: Yes, please. Watkins Glen is a relatively short race. At 90 laps and with four cautions, Sunday’s race only took 2 hour and 14 minutes to complete. If the Pocono doubleheader is successful, the Glen should be the next candidate. 

Jerry Bonkowski: While I normally would say yes, this is a unique instance. Sure, Watkins Glen is a great track and great venue to watch a race. But at the same time, why give WGI (or Sonoma or the Roval) a second date on a doubleheader weekend when the Cup Series could expand its road course footprint to other tracks such as Road America, Road Atlanta, Barber Motorsports Park or the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course? I definitely like the doubleheader weekend concept and hope NASCAR adds more to the schedule, but the tracks chosen and the reasons to do so have to make the most sense.