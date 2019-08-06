Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo: Kyle Petty Twitter page

Bubba Wallace’s No. 43 to carry Adam Petty paint scheme at Darlington

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 6, 2019, 12:16 PM EDT
Bubba Wallace will honor the late Adam Petty in the Sept. 1 Bojangles Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Wallace unveiled Tuesday the paint scheme on the No. 43 Chevrolet that he will drive in the throwback weekend race, a scheme that mirrors the design on Adam Petty’s car when he won the ARCA race at Charlotte in September 1998.

 

It will also reflect the paint scheme Petty carried on his race car while competing in what is now the Xfinity Series.

The Petty family nicknamed that car “crayon” for the variety of colors on it with then-sponsor Spree (a prepaid phone card).

MORE: A look at other throwback schemes for the Southern 500

Wallace has one previous Cup start at the 1.366-mile, egg-shaped track known as “Too Tough To Tame,” starting 27th and finishing 26th in last year’s race.

Adam Petty, son of NASCAR on NBC analyst Kyle Petty and grandson of NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty, was killed May 12, 2000, at the age of 19, while practicing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Richard Petty made 65 career starts on Darlington, earning three wins, 25 top-five and 34 top-10 finishes.

Bump and Run: Was Chad Knaus wrong to goad William Byron to retaliate?

By NBC Sports StaffAug 6, 2019, 8:30 AM EDT
Was Chad Knaus wrong to essentially tell William Byron to stand up for himself vs. Kyle Busch at Watkins Glen and hit Busch’s car?

Nate Ryan: Yes, as Jeff Burton and Kyle Petty said on NASCAR America, Knaus has a greater responsibility as not just a crew chief but mentor for the 21-year-old Byron. While encouraging his driver to be assertive was fine, demanding a specific course of action that put his car at risk was unwise with Byron, who will follow orders from a seven-time champion crew chief with an overachiever’s zeal.

Dustin Long: Yes. One of the things you often hear is that drivers shouldn’t let spotters drive the car. The same standard should be applied to crew chiefs. Emotion should not dictate decisions.  Chad Knaus’ comments over the radio — where every team member could hear the order — put Byron in a corner. If he didn’t follow through, would his team feel as though Byron wasn’t doing all he could to defend them? That doesn’t help team dynamics. Of course, going off to hit somebody and possibly damage one’s car doesn’t do anyone any good. Busch saw Byron coming from behind, slammed the brakes and that increased the damage to Byron’s car when he struck Busch. This all could have been avoided if people — starting with Knaus — had better control of their emotions.

Daniel McFadin: While it maybe didn’t work in execution, I think it had the desired impact Knaus was seeking: A teaching moment where a veteran crew chief told a young driver to stand up for himself. Byron proved under his nice guy demeanor is someone who isn’t a pushover.

Jerry Bonkowski: No. Knaus was merely getting Byron to stand up for himself. While the delivery of that message went awry and Byron wrecked his own car — and his chances of winning — it still is refreshing to see Byron send a message to both Kyle Busch and the rest of the Cup Series that he won’t be pushed around. Byron has been somewhat tentative at times since coming to the Cup Series. This could be a watershed moment for him. 

Biggest shock at Watkins Glen: Bubba Wallace’s actions and comments about his incident with Kyle Busch? Jimmie Johnson’s comments about Ryan Blaney? Something else?

Nate Ryan: Wallace’s comments were nearly as striking as his revenge on Busch, and the latest in a series of high-profile incidents that are ensuring the No. 43 driver’s relevance even without results.

Dustin Long: Bubba Wallace’s comments were attention grabbing, but what Jimmie Johnson had to say about Ryan Blaney was more personal than we’ve seen the seven-time champion often go with a competitor. That provided the greatest shock value. It just shows the pressure Johnson and the No. 48 team feel in their bid to make the playoffs.

Daniel McFadin: Johnson’s comments for sure. The only other time I can remember him having even a mild post-race interaction with another driver was with Kurt Busch at Pocono in 2011. “Just keep filing things away. I remember this stuff,” Johnson said then. “There’s a couple of guys out there that have been pushing their luck, too.”

Jerry Bonkowski: I lean toward Bubba. The irony is Kyle Busch gave Bubba his first big chance and first full-time NASCAR ride in the Truck Series in 2013 and 2014. Still, Wallace had the right to stand up for himself and wasn’t going to be pushed around or intimidated by his former boss. Something tells me, though, that this isn’t the end of the Busch-Bubba feud. Rather, it may just be getting started.

If one race is enjoyable, should NASCAR consider a doubleheader weekend at Watkins Glen in the future?

Nate Ryan: Love the idea, though it probably would require striking a race from another track. If NASCAR were open to the concept, there are some ISC tracks that should have only one race (namely, Michigan).

Dustin Long: Let’s calm down folks. Let’s wait to see how this plays out at Pocono next year. Let the bugs get worked out on the doubleheader weekend schedule and then take a hard look at it. An issue at Watkins Glen is the cars take such a beating on the curbs that teams might need another car to run the second race there. Is that feasible for all teams ˜to have a second car race ready? Let’s just see what needs to be done before running off and adding a race to that weekend at the Glen.

Daniel McFadin: Yes, please. Watkins Glen is a relatively short race. At 90 laps and with four cautions, Sunday’s race only took 2 hour and 14 minutes to complete. If the Pocono doubleheader is successful, the Glen should be the next candidate. 

Jerry Bonkowski: While I normally would say yes, this is a unique instance. Sure, Watkins Glen is a great track and great venue to watch a race. But at the same time, why give WGI (or Sonoma or the Roval) a second date on a doubleheader weekend when the Cup Series could expand its road course footprint to other tracks such as Road America, Road Atlanta, Barber Motorsports Park or the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course? I definitely like the doubleheader weekend concept and hope NASCAR adds more to the schedule, but the tracks chosen and the reasons to do so have to make the most sense.

Preliminary entry lists for Michigan, Mid-Ohio

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 5, 2019, 6:11 PM EDT
NASCAR has another split weekend on tap with the Cup and Gander Outdoors Truck Series racing this weekend at Michigan International Speedway, while 175 miles south the Xfinity Series visits Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, the second road course race in a four-race stretch.

Here’s the entry lists for each series:

CUP – Consumers Energy 400 (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN) at Michigan

There are 38 cars entered for this race.

All driver seats are filled with the exception of the No. 53 Chevrolet of Rick Ware Racing.

Click here for the entry list.

XFINITY – B&L Transport 170 (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN) at Mid-Ohio

There are 38 cars entered for the race.

Two drivers seats are unfilled on the preliminary entry list: the No. 53 Chevrolet of Means Motorsports, and the No. 74 Chevrolet of Mike Harmon Racing.

NASCAR On NBC analyst and former Cup driver AJ Allmendinger will be behind the wheel of the No. 10 Chevrolet of Kaulig Racing.

Jeffrey Earnhardt is back in the No. 18 for Joe Gibbs Racing. It’s his first time back in that car since Pocono in June.

Click here for the entry list.

TRUCKS – Corrigan Oil 200 (Saturday, 1 p.m. ET on FS1) at Michigan

There are 31 trucks entered for the race.

Only one truck does not have a driver name listed on the preliminary entry list: the No. 20 Chevrolet of Young’s Motorsports. This is the last race of the regular season for the Truck Series.

Click here for the entry list.

 

Traction compound to be applied at Michigan for this weekend’s races

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 5, 2019, 4:47 PM EDT
NASCAR confirmed Monday that the PJ1 traction compound will be applied in all four corners at Michigan International Speedway for this weekend’s Cup and Gander Outdoors Truck Series races.

It will mark the first time the track has applied a traction compound.

NASCAR stated to NBC Sports that the traction compound will be applied to the top 40 feet in the corners.

That goes with what Denny Hamlin said this past weekend about where the traction compound should be placed at tracks.

“The goal with it has been to not put it in the second lane where you have a Michigan-type effect where it becomes a total primary groove and nobody can run on the bottom because they will get freight-trained,” said Hamlin, who is among the drivers consulting NASCAR on where to use the traction compound at tracks. “You try to put it in the third lane to then give someone the option to run a shorter distance and maybe either slide up to the sticky stuff or use it if people are running in the lower groove.”

The move comes after the June race at Michigan did not produce all the desired results with the racing.

“I have never been penalized for trying to make a pass in my whole life since I was four years old,” Clint Bowyer said after he was eliminated in an accident and finished 35th in the June Michigan race. “You get a run on somebody and you can’t make a complete pass and by the time you get to the next corner you have been passed by four people. It is really, really frustrating.”

That was not a unique problem.

“I kept getting runs and going underneath guys and beating them through the corner, but if you can’t clear them, you lose two or three to four spots every time,” said Martin Truex Jr., who finished third in that race.

Even so, the 20 lead changes in the June race were tied for the most since there were 25 lead changes in the race Jimmie Johnson won there in June 2014.

The traction compound was most recently used in July at Pocono Raceway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Kentucky Speedway. It was not used last weekend at Watkins Glen International.

This past weekend, NASCAR confirmed it is considering using the traction compound at ISM Raceway, which hosts the season’s penultimate race for the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series.

 

