Preliminary entry lists for Michigan, Mid-Ohio

NASCAR has another split weekend on tap with the Cup and Gander Outdoors Truck Series racing this weekend at Michigan International Speedway, while 175 miles south the Xfinity Series visits Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, the second road course race in a four-race stretch.
Here’s the entry lists for each series:
CUP – Consumers Energy 400 (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN) at Michigan
There are 38 cars entered for this race.
All driver seats are filled with the exception of the No. 53 Chevrolet of Rick Ware Racing.
NASCAR confirmed Monday that the PJ1 traction compound will be applied in all four corners at Michigan International Speedway for this weekend’s Cup and Gander Outdoors Truck Series races.
It will mark the first time the track has applied a traction compound.
NASCAR stated to NBC Sports that the traction compound will be applied to the top 40 feet in the corners.
That goes with what Denny Hamlin said this past weekend about where the traction compound should be placed at tracks.
“The goal with it has been to not put it in the second lane where you have a Michigan-type effect where it becomes a total primary groove and nobody can run on the bottom because they will get freight-trained,” said Hamlin, who is among the drivers consulting NASCAR on where to use the traction compound at tracks. “You try to put it in the third lane to then give someone the option to run a shorter distance and maybe either slide up to the sticky stuff or use it if people are running in the lower groove.”
The move comes after the June race at Michigan did not produce all the desired results with the racing.
“I have never been penalized for trying to make a pass in my whole life since I was four years old,” Clint Bowyer said after he was eliminated in an accident and finished 35th in the June Michigan race. “You get a run on somebody and you can’t make a complete pass and by the time you get to the next corner you have been passed by four people. It is really, really frustrating.”
That was not a unique problem.
“I kept getting runs and going underneath guys and beating them through the corner, but if you can’t clear them, you lose two or three to four spots every time,” said Martin Truex Jr., who finished third in that race.
Even so, the 20 lead changes in the June race were tied for the most since there were 25 lead changes in the race Jimmie Johnson won there in June 2014.
The traction compound was most recently used in July at Pocono Raceway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Kentucky Speedway. It was not used last weekend at Watkins Glen International.
Today's episode of NASCAR America airs on NBCSN from 5-6 p.m. ET and will recap Chase Elliott's win at Watkins Glen and the surrounding chaos on Sunday.
Steve Letarte is joined by Jeff Burton and Kyle Petty to discuss that and other storylines.
Alex Tagliani will compete for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Aug. 25 Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada, the team announced Monday.
Tagliani, a former IndyCar driver, will drive the No. 51 Toyota, which will be sponsored by three Canadian companies: CanTorque, Spectra Premium and RONA.
Tagliani’s four Truck Series starts have been in four of the last five races at CTMP. He has a best finish of fifth in 2015 with Brad Keselowski Racing.
“It’s a real honor to represent KBM by driving the 51 truck, I really appreciate Kyle and the entire team’s trust in giving me the opportunity to try to win,” Tagliani said in a press release. “Carrying three Canadian companies to support the initiative at CTMP is really special. CanTorque showcasing their new tools made in Canada, driving a KBM truck equipped with a Spectra Premium Radiator and having lucky fans living a special behind-the-scenes experience feels really unique.”
A native of Montreal, Quebec, Tagliani currently races full-time in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series in Canada where he has nine wins in 78 starts wince 2007. He is fourth in the championship standings this year with one win in four races.
He also has six Xfinity starts with the most recent coming in 2016 at Road America.
Watkins Glen latest example of short track excitement, tempers on road courses
The hurt feelings and damaged cars from revenge were so numerous this weekend, one could have mistaken the post-race atmosphere at Watkins Glen International for that of the Bristol night race during its peak in the late 90s and early 2000s.
“I couldn’t hear what he was saying, his lips were quivering so bad that he can’t even speak,” Johnson said. “I guess he was nervous or scared or both, I don’t know what the hell the problem is. He just drove through me and spun us out and it clearly has big implications on what we’re trying to do for the playoffs right now. Clearly not happy with his actions there.”
A short book could be written about Chastain and his altercations with drivers over the last few years.
The latest chapter was written Saturday between him and Allgaier in the first stage of the Xfinity race, when Chastain made contact with Allgaier in the inner loop and sent him into a tire barrier on Lap 14.
“We’ve had a rocky relationship over our racing career,” Allgaier said after he finished the race in third. “Unfortunately, I’ve been on the receiving end a number of times of him running into me. He flat wrecked me in the bus stop back there. At some point you just get to a point where you’re tired of getting run into. I ran back into him. I had no intention of putting him in the wall. I wanted to spin him out for sure. I wanted him to kind of have the same feeling that I had a few laps before whenever he spun me out.”
Said Chastain: “It’s better if I keep my opinion to myself.”
There’s one road course left on the Cup schedule: The Charlotte Roval (Sept. 29).
On any given day, Truex and Johnson are two of the more mild-mannered drivers in the garage.
That says a lot about the power of road courses.
On the final turn of the final lap of the inaugural Cup race on the Roval, Johnson locked his brakes while trying to pass Truex for the win. That sent Johnson’s car spinning and into Truex’s car, which also went around.
After Ryan Blaney slipped by for the win, Truex rammed into the back of Johnson’s car and turned him around.
“I was not mad at all about Jimmie trying to win,” Truex said the next weekend. “That’s his job. That’s what we all try to do every single weekend. He was trying to win the race. I get that.
“I was mad that he screwed up.”
While you have to wait two months for Cup to return to a road course, the Xfinity Series will satisfy your needs for two of the next three races. First up, the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course this Saturday (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).
A year ago, Chastain and his JD Motorsports crew members got into an expletive-laden scuffle with Joey Gase following the race at Mid-Ohio.
The ruckus was a result of Chastain pushing Gase deep into a corner on the last lap and spinning him.
“I don’t really appreciate that a whole lot,” Gase said afterward. “He’s (JD Motorsports team owner) Johnny Davis’ golden child, he can’t do anything wrong. It’s always the other guy’s fault. I passed him clean through the keyhole, he left the door open. In the esses, he hit me six times and pushed me off the track. He races everyone hard, but if you race him that way, it’s a problem.”
“He knows I’m not going to be there next weekend to retaliate and give him the payback,” Tagliani said. “It’s just really unfortunate to win like that, but also to see him celebrate after a win like that … but he knows he wasn’t going to win unless he pushed us off.”