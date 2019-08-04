Today’s Cup race at Watkins Glen: Start time, lineup and more

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The Cup Series makes left and right turns for the second time this season as it races around Watkins Glen International today.

Will Martin Truex Jr.‘s road course dominance continue? Or will parity continue to reign in the sport? Eight different drivers have won the last eight Cup races.

Here’s all the info you need for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Brian Borowski, treasurer of the BPAA and president of the New York State Bowling Proprietors, accompanied by members of the Go Bowling family, will give the command to start engines at 3:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 3:18 p.m.

PRERACE: The garage will open at 9 a.m. for pre-race inspection. The driver/crew chief meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Driver introductions will begin at 2:30 p.m. The invocation will be given by Reverend David Fife of Elmwood Avenue Baptist Church at 2:59 p.m. The Canadian national anthem will be performed by Trina Vargas at 3 p.m. The National Anthem will be performed by Rachel Vennel, U.S Navy Musician, Second Class at 3:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 90 laps (220.5 miles) around the 2.45-mile road course

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 20. Stage 2 ends on Lap 40.

TV/RADIO: Pre-race coverage will begin at 1 p.m. with NASCAR America on NBCSN. Countdown to Green begins at 2:30 p.m. and the race broadcast starts at 3 p.m. on NBCSN. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race. MRN’s coverage begins at 2 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast, which is also available at mrn.com.

STREAM: http://stream.nbcsports.com/nascar/monster-energy-nascar-cup-series

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 79 degrees and 15% chance of rain for the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Chase Elliott beat Martin Truex Jr. to score his first career Cup win.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for provisional starting lineup