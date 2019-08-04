Today’s Cup race at Watkins Glen: Start time, lineup and more

The Cup Series makes left and right turns for the second time this season as it races around Watkins Glen International today.
Will Martin Truex Jr.‘s road course dominance continue? Or will parity continue to reign in the sport? Eight different drivers have won the last eight Cup races.
Here’s all the info you need for today’s race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: Brian Borowski, treasurer of the BPAA and president of the New York State Bowling Proprietors, accompanied by members of the Go Bowling family, will give the command to start engines at 3:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 3:18 p.m.
PRERACE: The garage will open at 9 a.m. for pre-race inspection. The driver/crew chief meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Driver introductions will begin at 2:30 p.m. The invocation will be given by Reverend David Fife of Elmwood Avenue Baptist Church at 2:59 p.m. The Canadian national anthem will be performed by Trina Vargas at 3 p.m. The National Anthem will be performed by Rachel Vennel, U.S Navy Musician, Second Class at 3:01 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 90 laps (220.5 miles) around the 2.45-mile road course
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 20. Stage 2 ends on Lap 40.
TV/RADIO: Pre-race coverage will begin at 1 p.m. with NASCAR America on NBCSN. Countdown to Green begins at 2:30 p.m. and the race broadcast starts at 3 p.m. on NBCSN. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race. MRN’s coverage begins at 2 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast, which is also available at mrn.com.
STREAM: http://stream.nbcsports.com/nascar/monster-energy-nascar-cup-series
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 79 degrees and 15% chance of rain for the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Chase Elliott beat Martin Truex Jr. to score his first career Cup win.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for provisional starting lineup
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott and William Byron qualified for the front row for Sunday’s Cup race at Watkins Glen International.
The lineup will not be official until all 37 cars go through inspection Sunday morning. If a car fails inspection once, its qualifying time will be disallowed and it will start at the rear of the field.
Elliott, the defending winner at Watkins Glen, has won two poles this season and six in his career before Saturday’s effort. Kyle Busch qualified third and was followed by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Larson qualified fifth.
Click here for provisional starting lineup
Austin Cindric beat AJ Allmendinger Saturday at Watkins Glen International to claim his first career Xfinity Series win.
The win comes in his 54th career start.
Allmendinger lost his second-place finish after his No. 10 Chevrolet failed post-race inspection.
The revised top five is made up by Cindric, Christopher Bell, Justin Allgaier, Ryan Blaney and Tyler Reddick.
Click here for the race results.
Points
With his win, Cindric is the sixth driver to qualifying for the playoffs with a race win.
The playoff field will be made up of 12 drivers. There are six races left in the regular season.
Brandon Jones currently holds the 12th spot in the point standings with 534 points. Gray Gaulding is 13th, 102 points behind Jones.
Click here for the point standings.
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – NASCAR disqualified A.J. Allmendinger’s second-place finish in Saturday’s Xfinity race at Watkins Glen International after the No. 10 Chevrolet failed minimum rear height requirements.
Xfinity Series director Wayne Auton said every car passed a prerace height inspection. Six cars were measured postrace, and the No. 10 was the only car that didn’t meet the minimum.
In a postrace tweet, Allmendinger implied that contact with another could have caused the failure (and also caused handling problems in the race). His spotter, Brett Griffin, also said the car sustained damaged.
Auton said there didn’t appear to be damage on Allmendinger’s car that would have caused the failure.
“The first thing we do is we inspect the car fully on the body panels,” Auton said. “We didn’t see any foreseeable damage on the car. We can’t get into the weeds on how much low or anything like that because the appeal process is in place now. They have until Monday at (noon) to appeal.”
Allmendinger has made two Xfinity starts for Kaulig Racing, and both resulted in disqualification. His car also failed inspection after finishing third in the July 5 race at Daytona International Speedway.
Auton said the team likely wouldn’t face a greater punishment for two failures in the past month.
“No, we’ll talk about it but whenever you get DQ’d, that’s a big penalty in itself,” he said. “We consider this race closed now. Once we DQ a car, we don’t go back and look at other penalties. That’s a big penalty right there.”
After being stripped of the finish, Allmendinger will be credited with earning one point and a 37th-place finish.
Chase Elliott has won the provisional pole for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).
Elliott, the defending Watkins Glen winner, claimed the top spot with a speed of 127.297 mph.
Qualifying results will not be official until inspection is conducted Sunday morning. If a car fails once, the team’s time is disallowed and they will start from the rear.
If Elliott’s car passes inspection, he would claim his third pole of the year (Bristol, Dover).
Elliott is joined on the front row by his Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron (127.144 mph). Byron would start on the front row for the eighth time this year.
The top five is completed by Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson.
The first round was red flagged after nine minutes for Erik Jones blowing his right front tire. Jones had not completed a lap. Due to not completing a lap, the No. 20 team was allowed to replace the tire and go back out to make a qualifying attempt, where Jones qualified 14th.
Click here for qualifying results.