Today’s Xfinity race at Watkins Glen: Start time, lineup and more

The Xfinity Series takes to Watkins Glen International for today’s Zippo 200 at The Glen, kicking off three road course races in the next four events.
Will Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell or Cole Custer continue their dominance? With five drivers qualified for the upcoming 12-driver Xfinity playoffs, this could prove to be a pivotal race for drivers who have yet to qualify, including Justin Allgaier, Austin Cindric, Noah Gragson, Justin Haley and John Hunter Nemechek.
Here’s all the info you need for today’s Zippo 200:
All times are Eastern)
START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:15 p.m. by Monte Hudda, owner of Star Importers. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:26 p.m.
PRERACE: Garage opens at 9:30 a.m. Qualifying (multi-car, two rounds) is at 11:40 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 12:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:30 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3:08 p.m. by Rev. David Fife, Elmwood Avenue Baptist Church. Trina Vargas will perform the National Anthem at 3:09 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 82 laps (200.9 miles) around the 2.450-mile road course.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 20. Stage 2 ends on Lap 40.
TV/RADIO: NBC will televise the race. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. The Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m and also can be heard on mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: Wunderground.com forecasts a temperature of 83 degrees with a 13% chance of precipitation at the race start time.
TO THE REAR: Cole Custer (backup car), Josh Williams (engine change)
LAST TIME: Joey Logano won last year’s race over A.J. Allmendinger and Justin Allgaier.
