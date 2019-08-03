Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Provisional Cup starting lineup for Watkins Glen

By Dustin LongAug 3, 2019
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott and William Byron qualified for the front row for Sunday’s Cup race at Watkins Glen International.

The lineup will not be official until all 37 cars go through inspection Sunday morning. If a car fails inspection once, its qualifying time will be disallowed and it will start at the rear of the field.

Elliott, the defending winner at Watkins Glen, has won two poles this season and six in his career before Saturday’s effort. Kyle Busch qualified third and was followed by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Larson qualified fifth.

provisional starting lineup

Results, point standings after Xfinity race at Watkins Glen

By Daniel McFadinAug 3, 2019
Austin Cindric beat AJ Allmendinger Saturday at Watkins Glen International to claim his first career Xfinity Series win.

The win comes in his 54th career start.

Allmendinger lost his second-place finish after his No. 10 Chevrolet failed post-race inspection.

The revised top five is made up by Cindric, Christopher Bell, Justin Allgaier, Ryan Blaney and Tyler Reddick.

race results

Points

With his win, Cindric is the sixth driver to qualifying for the playoffs with a race win.

The playoff field will be made up of 12 drivers. There are six races left in the regular season.

Brandon Jones currently holds the 12th spot in the point standings with 534 points. Gray Gaulding is 13th, 102 points behind Jones.

point standings

NASCAR disqualifies A.J. Allmendinger for another failure

By Nate RyanAug 3, 2019
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – NASCAR disqualified A.J. Allmendinger’s second-place finish in Saturday’s Xfinity race at Watkins Glen International after the No. 10 Chevrolet failed minimum rear height requirements.

Xfinity Series director Wayne Auton said every car passed a prerace height inspection. Six cars were measured postrace, and the No. 10 was the only car that didn’t meet the minimum.

In a postrace tweet, Allmendinger implied that contact with another could have caused the failure (and also caused handling problems in the race). His spotter, Brett Griffin, also said the car sustained damaged.

Auton said there didn’t appear to be damage on Allmendinger’s car that would have caused the failure.

“The first thing we do is we inspect the car fully on the body panels,” Auton said. “We didn’t see any foreseeable damage on the car. We can’t get into the weeds on how much low or anything like that because the appeal process is in place now. They have until Monday at (noon) to appeal.”

Allmendinger has made two Xfinity starts for Kaulig Racing, and both resulted in disqualification. His car also failed inspection after finishing third in the July 5 race at Daytona International Speedway.

Auton said the team likely wouldn’t face a greater punishment for two failures in the past month.

“No, we’ll talk about it but whenever you get DQ’d, that’s a big penalty in itself,” he said. “We consider this race closed now. Once we DQ a car, we don’t go back and look at other penalties. That’s a big penalty right there.”

After being stripped of the finish, Allmendinger will be credited with earning one point and a 37th-place finish.

Chase Elliott wins provisional pole for Cup race at Watkins Glen

By Daniel McFadinAug 3, 2019
Chase Elliott has won the provisional pole for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Elliott, the defending Watkins Glen winner, claimed the top spot with a speed of 127.297 mph.

Qualifying results will not be official until inspection is conducted Sunday morning. If a car fails once, the team’s time is disallowed and they will start from the rear.

If Elliott’s car passes inspection, he would claim his third pole of the year (Bristol, Dover).

Elliott is joined on the front row by his Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron (127.144 mph). Byron would start on the front row for the eighth time this year.

The top five is completed by Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson.

The first round was red flagged after nine minutes for Erik Jones blowing his right front tire. Jones had not completed a lap. Due to not completing a lap, the No. 20 team was allowed to replace the tire and go back out to make a qualifying attempt, where Jones qualified 14th.

qualifying results

Austin Cindric wins Watkins Glen Xfinity race for first career victory

By Daniel McFadinAug 3, 2019
Austin Cindric won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International, beating AJ Allmendinger in thrilling duel that saw the lead change multiple times on the next-to-last lap before Cindric pulled away.

Cindric passed Allmendinger coming to the white flag moments after Allmendinger forced him off track in Turn 6.

“This is awesome,” Cindric told NBC. “That was fun, man. AJ was pumped, after the race he gave me the hang loose (sign). He’s such a cool guy. It was cool to be able to race him for my first win. Feels good.”

Cindric had pit from the lead with 10 laps to go. He was in position to challenge Allmendinger with fresher tires after he passed three cars on the final restart when the field slowed to avoid a sideways Christopher Bell in the esses.

“That was nuts,” Cindric said. “I didn’t know how that was going to work out, but sometimes the path clears and you’ve got to take advantage of it and we executed all day today.”

The win comes in Cindric’s 54th career Xfinity start. It is Team Penske’s first Xfinity win since last September’s race at Darlington (28 races). Cindric, 20, is the son of Team Penske president Tim Cindric.

Allmendinger, an analyst for NBC Sports, was making his second start of the year for Kaulig Racing. He led 24 of 82 laps but his car failed post-race inspection when the No. 10 Chevrolet did not meet minimum heights. Allmendinger’s had second and third-place finishes in both of his starts vacated due to inspection failures.

With Allmendinger’s finish and Stage 2 win disqualified, the top five was revised to Cindric, Christopher Bell, Justin Allgaier, Ryan Blaney and Tyler Reddick.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Kyle Busch

STAGE 2 WINNER: Ryan Blaney

Race results and point standings

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Tyler Reddick bounced back from going off track multiple times in the race to finish fifth for his best result on a road course … Chase Briscoe finished sixth and Noah Gragson finished ninth in their first Watkins Glen starts.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Ross Chastain was eliminated in a crash on the last lap of Stage 1 when he was forced off track and into a tire barrier by Justin Allgaier in retaliation. Chastain had turned Allgaier into a tire barrier on Lap 14.  … Pole-sitter Kyle Busch was eliminated after suspension failure moments after he took the lead from Ryan Blaney with seven laps left in Stage 2.

NOTABLE: Cindric’s win is the first by a Team Penske driver competing for the Xfinity championship since Sam Hornish Jr. won at Las Vegas in March 2013

QUOTE OF THE RACE: “We’ve had a rocky relationship over our racing career,” Justin Allgaier said of his incidents Saturday with Ross Chastain. “Unfortunately I’ve been on the receiving end a number of times of him running into me. He flat wrecked me in the bus stop back there. At some point you just get to a point where you’re tired of getting run into. I ran back into him. I had no intention of putting him in the wall. I wanted to spin him out for sure. I wanted him to kind of have the same feeling that I had a few laps before whenever he spun me out.”

WHAT’S NEXT: B&L Transport 170 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course at 3 p.m. ET Aug. 10 on NBCSN