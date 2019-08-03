Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Kyle Busch wins pole for Xfinity race at Watkins Glen

By Daniel McFadinAug 3, 2019, 12:46 PM EDT
Kyle Busch has won the pole for today’s Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Busch, who was fastest both practice sessions Friday, posted a top speed of 124.054 mph.

It is Busch’s first pole in five Xfinity starts this year.

The top five is completed by Austin Cindric (122.896 mph), Ryan Blaney (122.311), Christopher Bell (121.975) and Tyler Reddick (121.662).

Chase Briscoe, who won last week at Iowa, qualified sixth for his first career start on the road course.

The top 10 is rounded out by NASCAR on NBC analyst AJ Allmendinger, Ryan Preece, Justin Allgaier and Brandon Jones.

The first round was red flagged after only 1 minute and 17 seconds when Vinnie Miller wrecked during his warm-up lap. It resulted in a lengthy cleanup period.

Today’s Xfinity race at Watkins Glen: Start time, lineup and more

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 3, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
The Xfinity Series takes to Watkins Glen International for today’s Zippo 200 at The Glen, kicking off three road course races in the next four events.

Will Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell or Cole Custer continue their dominance? With five drivers qualified for the upcoming 12-driver Xfinity playoffs, this could prove to be a pivotal race for drivers who have yet to qualify, including Justin Allgaier, Austin Cindric, Noah Gragson, Justin Haley and John Hunter Nemechek.

Here’s all the info you need for today’s Zippo 200:

All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:15 p.m. by Monte Hudda, owner of Star Importers. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:26 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 9:30 a.m. Qualifying (multi-car, two rounds) is at 11:40 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 12:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:30 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3:08 p.m. by Rev. David Fife, Elmwood Avenue Baptist Church. Trina Vargas will perform the National Anthem at 3:09 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 82 laps (200.9 miles) around the 2.450-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 20. Stage 2 ends on Lap 40.

TV/RADIO: NBC will televise the race. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. The Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m and also can be heard on mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: Wunderground.com forecasts a temperature of 83 degrees with a 13% chance of precipitation at the race start time.

TO THE REAR: Cole Custer (backup car), Josh Williams (engine change)

LAST TIME: Joey Logano won last year’s race over A.J. Allmendinger and Justin Allgaier.

ISM Raceway may have traction compound added for its November races

By Dustin LongAug 3, 2019, 11:53 AM EDT
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — NASCAR and track officials are looking at where to put traction compound in the turns at ISM Raceway, a significant step for a track that hosts this season’s penultimate race and the title event next season for Cup, Xfinity and the Gander Outdoors Truck Series. 

Drivers have long complained about how difficult it is to pass on the 1-mile track near Phoenix and such comments were common after the spring race there.

Denny Hamlin, among the drivers who have consulted with NASCAR on where to put traction compound at tracks, said discussions are taking place about where to spray the compound at ISM Raceway. NASCAR races there in November.

“Phoenix will probably be the next candidate for it,” Hamlin said of the traction compound. “I think we might try something there later this year. It’s just trying to get it right there.”

Hamlin said track officials have set cones in the corners on where they propose putting the traction compound and sent photos and videos to Hamlin and others to review.

The key for ISM Raceway is to try the compound either this year or next spring to make sure they have it in the proper place for next year’s championship race, which moves there from Miami.

“I would say you go for it,” reigning Cup champion Joey Logano said of applying the traction compound to ISM Raceway for its November races. “The longer we wait to learn, the dumber we are.”

Hamlin said the compound should be put in the third lane in each of the four corners at ISM Raceway.

“The goal with it has been to not put it in the second lane where you have a Michigan-type effect where it becomes a total primary groove and nobody can run on the bottom because they will get freight-trained,” Hamlin said. “You try to put it in the third lane to then give  someone the option to run a shorter distance and maybe either slide up to the sticky stuff or use it if people are running in the lower groove, it gives them an extra lane to go up there and make passes on the outside. It’s not meant to be the primary groove, it’s just meant to be an option if you need it.”

Hamlin, who won last weekend at Pocono, was encouraged how well the traction compound worked there.

“Pocono, for the first time, I would venture to say more passes were made on the outside at Pocono than the inside and that is a bottom-feeder race track and has been for many years,” Hamlin said. “It wasn’t perfect, but certainly was a step in the right direction and it’s something we can now build on for next year. I’m excited about it. We found a very good Band-aid for some of these tracks that have been pretty challenging as far as one lane.”

Alex Bowman fastest in first Cup practice at Watkins Glen

By Daniel McFadinAug 3, 2019, 11:35 AM EDT
Alex Bowman topped the speed chart in the Cup Series’ first of two practice sessions for Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen International.

Bowman posted his top speed of 125.888 mph around the road course in the final minute of the session.

The top five was completed by Kyle Busch (125.786 mph), Denny Hamlin (125.643 mph), Chase Elliott (125.623) and Kyle Larson (125.786).

Hamlin and Austin Dillon recorded the most laps in the session with 23 each.

The practice was stopped once for a Matt Tifft spin with 42 minutes left in the session. Elliott narrowly avoided colliding with his No. 36 Ford.

“I got really lucky for sure,” Elliott said. “I was like ‘Here we go, we are going to crash another one in practice.’ I saw smoke and at first, I thought somebody blew up, so I was like I’m going to get over here out of the way and hope to stay out of the oil. Then I realized somebody was spinning out and I was going to go to the right of him because I thought he was going to stay closer to the left. Joey (Logano) was stopped on the bottom and I think myself and whoever was behind me knew there was no way we were getting stopped before we got there. I had to decide last second that the left side was the only option if I could get there. Luckily, I got over there, but I don’t really know how.”

Saturday schedule at Watkins Glen

By Dustin LongAug 3, 2019, 7:30 AM EDT
The Xfinity Series races today at Watkins Glen International and Cup teams will practice and qualify in a busy day at the New York road course.

The wunderground.com site calls for a high of 85 degrees and a 30% chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Here is today’s schedule:

(All times are Eastern)

7:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Cup garage open

9:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage open

10:35 a.m. – 11:25 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

11:40 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/two rounds (NBCSN)

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

2:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3 p.m. – Zippo 200; 82 laps/200.9 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

6:40 p.m. – Cup qualifying/impound; multi-car/two rounds (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)