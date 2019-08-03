Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
ISM Raceway may have traction compound added for November races

By Dustin LongAug 3, 2019, 11:53 AM EDT
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — NASCAR and track officials are looking at where to put traction compound in the turns at ISM Raceway, a significant step for a track that hosts this season’s penultimate race and the title event next season for Cup, Xfinity and the Gander Outdoors Truck Series. 

Drivers have long complained about how difficult it is to pass on the 1-mile track near Phoenix and such comments were common after the spring race there.

Denny Hamlin, among the drivers who have consulted with NASCAR on where to put traction compound at tracks, said discussions are taking place about where to spray the compound at ISM Raceway. NASCAR races there in November.

“Phoenix will probably be the next candidate for it,” Hamlin said of the traction compound. “I think we might try something there later this year. It’s just trying to get it right there.”

Hamlin said track officials have set cones in the corners on where they propose putting the traction compound and sent photos and videos to Hamlin and others to review.

The key for ISM Raceway is to try the compound either this year or next spring to make sure they have it in the proper place for next year’s championship race, which moves there from Miami.

“I would say you go for it,” reigning Cup champion Joey Logano said of applying the traction compound to ISM Raceway for its November races. “The longer we wait to learn, the dumber we are.”

Hamlin said the compound should be put in the third lane in each of the four corners at ISM Raceway.

“The goal with it has been to not put it in the second lane where you have a Michigan-type effect where it becomes a total primary groove and nobody can run on the bottom because they will get freight-trained,” Hamlin said. “You try to put it in the third lane to then give  someone the option to run a shorter distance and maybe either slide up to the sticky stuff or use it if people are running in the lower groove, it gives them an extra lane to go up there and make passes on the outside. It’s not meant to be the primary groove, it’s just meant to be an option if you need it.”

Hamlin, who won last weekend at Pocono, was encouraged how well the traction compound worked there.

“Pocono, for the first time, I would venture to say more passes were made on the outside at Pocono than the inside and that is a bottom-feeder race track and has been for many years,” Hamlin said. “It wasn’t perfect, but certainly was a step in the right direction and it’s something we can now build on for next year. I’m excited about it. We found a very good Band-aid for some of these tracks that have been pretty challenging as far as one lane.”

Today's Cup race at Watkins Glen: Start time, lineup and more

By Daniel McFadinAug 4, 2019, 6:00 AM EDT
The Cup Series makes left and right turns for the second time this season as it races around Watkins Glen International today.

Will Martin Truex Jr.‘s road course dominance continue? Or will parity continue to reign in the sport? Eight different drivers have won the last eight Cup races.

Here’s all the info you need for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Brian Borowski, treasurer of the BPAA and president of the New York State Bowling Proprietors, accompanied by members of the Go Bowling family, will give the command to start engines at 3:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 3:18 p.m.

PRERACE: The garage will open at 9 a.m. for pre-race inspection. The driver/crew chief meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Driver introductions will begin at 2:30 p.m. The invocation will be given by Reverend David Fife of Elmwood Avenue Baptist Church at 2:59 p.m. The Canadian national anthem will be performed by Trina Vargas at 3 p.m. The National Anthem will be performed by Rachel Vennel, U.S Navy Musician, Second Class at 3:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 90 laps (220.5 miles) around the 2.45-mile road course

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 20. Stage 2 ends on Lap 40

TV/RADIO: Pre-race coverage will begin at 1 p.m. with NASCAR America on NBCSN. Countdown to Green begins at 2:30 p.m. and the race broadcast starts at 3 p.m. on NBCSN. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race. MRN’s coverage begins at 2 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast, which is also available at mrn.com.

STREAM: http://stream.nbcsports.com/nascar/monster-energy-nascar-cup-series

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 79 degrees and 15% chance of rain for the start of the race. 

LAST TIME: Chase Elliott beat Martin Truex Jr. to score his first career Cup win.

TO THE REAR: Ryan Blaney (unapproved adjustments)

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup

Cup starting lineup for Watkins Glen

By Dustin LongAug 3, 2019, 8:18 PM EDT
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott and William Byron qualified for the front row for Sunday’s Cup race at Watkins Glen International.

Elliott, the defending winner at Watkins Glen, has three poles this season and seven in his career. Kyle Busch qualified third and was followed by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Larson qualified fifth.

All 37 cars passed inspection Sunday morning, but Ryan Blaney will move to the rear for the start for an unapproved adjustment. After passing tech, the team discovered an issue in the rear suspension area and changed the part.

Click here for starting lineup

 

 

Results, point standings after Xfinity race at Watkins Glen

By Daniel McFadinAug 3, 2019, 8:06 PM EDT
Austin Cindric beat AJ Allmendinger Saturday at Watkins Glen International to claim his first career Xfinity Series win.

The win comes in his 54th career start.

Allmendinger lost his second-place finish after his No. 10 Chevrolet failed post-race inspection.

The revised top five is made up by Cindric, Christopher Bell, Justin Allgaier, Ryan Blaney and Tyler Reddick.

Click here for the race results.

Points

With his win, Cindric is the sixth driver to qualifying for the playoffs with a race win.

The playoff field will be made up of 12 drivers. There are six races left in the regular season.

Brandon Jones currently holds the 12th spot in the point standings with 534 points. Gray Gaulding is 13th, 102 points behind Jones.

Click here for the point standings.

NASCAR disqualifies A.J. Allmendinger for another failure

By Nate RyanAug 3, 2019, 8:06 PM EDT
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – NASCAR disqualified A.J. Allmendinger’s second-place finish in Saturday’s Xfinity race at Watkins Glen International after the No. 10 Chevrolet failed minimum rear height requirements.

Xfinity Series director Wayne Auton said every car passed a prerace height inspection. Six cars were measured postrace, and the No. 10 was the only car that didn’t meet the minimum.

In a postrace tweet, Allmendinger implied that contact with another could have caused the failure (and also caused handling problems in the race). His spotter, Brett Griffin, also said the car sustained damaged.

Auton said there didn’t appear to be damage on Allmendinger’s car that would have caused the failure.

“The first thing we do is we inspect the car fully on the body panels,” Auton said. “We didn’t see any foreseeable damage on the car. We can’t get into the weeds on how much low or anything like that because the appeal process is in place now. They have until Monday at (noon) to appeal.”

Allmendinger has made two Xfinity starts for Kaulig Racing, and both resulted in disqualification. His car also failed inspection after finishing third in the July 5 race at Daytona International Speedway.

Auton said the team likely wouldn’t face a greater punishment for two failures in the past month.

“No, we’ll talk about it but whenever you get DQ’d, that’s a big penalty in itself,” he said. “We consider this race closed now. Once we DQ a car, we don’t go back and look at other penalties. That’s a big penalty right there.”

After being stripped of the finish, Allmendinger will be credited with earning one point and a 37th-place finish.