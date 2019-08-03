Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Chase Elliott wins provisional pole for Cup race at Watkins Glen

By Daniel McFadinAug 3, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT
Chase Elliott has won the provisional pole for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Elliott, the defending Watkins Glen winner, claimed the top spot with a speed of 127.297 mph.

Qualifying results will not be official until inspection is conducted Sunday morning. If a car fails once, the team’s time is disallowed and they will start from the rear.

If Elliott’s car passes inspection, he would claim his third pole of the year (Bristol, Dover).

Elliott is joined on the front row by his Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron (127.144 mph). Byron would start on the front row for the eighth time this year.

The top five is completed by Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson.

The first round was red flagged after nine minutes for Erik Jones blowing his right front tire. Jones had not completed a lap. Due to not completing a lap, the No. 20 team was allowed to replace the tire and go back out to make a qualifying attempt, where Jones qualified 14th.

Austin Cindric wins Watkins Glen Xfinity race for first career victory

By Daniel McFadinAug 3, 2019, 5:50 PM EDT
Austin Cindric won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International, beating AJ Allmendinger in thrilling duel that saw the lead change multiple times on the next-to-last lap before Cindric pulled away.

Cindric passed Allmendinger coming to the white flag moments after Allmendinger forced him off track in Turn 6.

“This is awesome,” Cindric told NBC. “That was fun, man. AJ was pumped, after the race he gave me the hang loose (sign). He’s such a cool guy. It was cool to be able to race him for my first win. Feels good.”

Cindric had pit from the lead with 10 laps to go. He was in position to challenge Allmendinger with fresher tires after he passed three cars on the final restart when the field slowed to avoid a sideways Christopher Bell in the esses.

“That was nuts,” Cindric said. “I didn’t know how that was going to work out, but sometimes the path clears and you’ve got to take advantage of it and we executed all day today.”

The win comes in Cindric’s 54th career Xfinity start. It is Team Penske’s first Xfinity win since last September’s race at Darlington (28 races). Cindric, 20, is the son of Team Penske president Tim Cindric.

The top five was completed by Bell, Justin Allgaier and Ryan Blaney.

Allmendinger, an analyst for NBC Sports, was making his second start of the year for Kaulig Racing. He led 24 of 82 laps.

“I think (Cindric’s fresher tires) made all the difference,” Allmendinger told NBC. “We were pretty close on speed overall. I was trying to get the lead on the restart and I saw nobody’s behind me and I said ‘Oh my God this is going to work out perfect.’ Then I saw the 22 behind me. ‘That’s the one car I don’t want behind me.’ … He went in there and nudged me, that was fair. I went in and nudged him. You race how you get raced. We tried both I felt to be really clean with each other. … He deserved it, he was on it the whole race.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: Kyle Busch

STAGE 2 WINNER: AJ Allmendinger

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Tyler Reddick bounced back from going off track multiple times in the race to finish sixth for his best result on a road course … Chase Briscoe finished seventh and Noah Gragson finished 10th in their first Watkins Glen starts.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Ross Chastain was eliminated in a crash on the last lap of Stage 1 when he was forced off track and into a tire barrier by Justin Allgaier in retaliation. Chastain had turned Allgaier into a tire barrier on Lap 14.  … Pole-sitter Kyle Busch was eliminated after suspension failure moments after he took the lead from Ryan Blaney with seven laps left in Stage 2.

NOTABLE: Cindric’s win is the first by a Team Penske driver competing for the Xfinity championship since Sam Hornish Jr. won at Las Vegas in March 2013

QUOTE OF THE RACE: “We’ve had a rocky relationship over our racing career,” Justin Allgaier said of his incidents Saturday with Ross Chastain. “Unfortunately I’ve been on the receiving end a number of times of him running into me. He flat wrecked me in the bus stop back there. At some point you just get to a point where you’re tired of getting run into. I ran back into him. I had no intention of putting him in the wall. I wanted to spin him out for sure. I wanted him to kind of have the same feeling that I had a few laps before whenever he spun me out.”

WHAT’S NEXT: B&L Transport 170 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course at 3 p.m. ET Aug. 10 on NBCSN

Corey LaJoie raises $100,000 for Samaritan’s Feet shoe charity

By Daniel McFadinAug 3, 2019, 3:40 PM EDT
Corey LaJoie will have at least a $100,000 worth of names on his car Sunday during the Cup race at Watkins Glen International (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

That’s how much money Go Fas Racing’s LaJoie has raised as of Saturday afternoon for the Samaritan’s Feet shoe charity. That total comes three days after LaJoie announced he was foregoing a month’s salary in order to have the charity on his No. 32 Ford this weekend.

Signatures on Corey LaJoie’s of people who donated to Samaritan’s Feet. (Photo: Dustin Long)

Samaritan’s Feet is an organization founded in 2003 to provide shoes to children and individuals in need.

The money has been raised through LaJoie’s Hope Givers page, with the names of each donor regardless of the amount being written on LaJoie’s car.

“When you sign up to be a Hope Giver you commit to try to raise 20 grand from August till November,” LaJoie said Saturday at Watkins Glen. “(Wife) Kelly and I figured let’s just jump on that boat and try to do that. So we signed up for that and we were trying to figure out some very small ideas, just scraping the surface on how we could just raise enough whether it be designing a pair of shoes we could auction off or doing a helmet”

It was late Monday night when he came up with the idea to forego his salary for a month to place the charity on his car. After an 11:30 p.m. call with team owner Archie St. Hilaire, the plan was put into motion.

LaJoie thought he would raise between $15-20,000.

Instead, more than 1,400 donors have contributed an average of $71.51 to reach $102,197.39 as of 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

LaJoie said “Every name on the car is going to shoes on the feet of three kids.”

Chase Elliott fastest in final Cup practice at Watkins Glen

By Daniel McFadinAug 3, 2019, 2:08 PM EDT
Chase Elliott was fastest in the final Cup Series practice session for Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen International.

Elliott, the defending Watkins Glen winner, posted a top speed of 126.901 mph in the final moments of the session.

Martin Truex Jr. was second (125.418 mph) followed by Matt DiBenedetto (125.391), Michael McDowell (125.259) and Kyle Busch (125.074).

MORE: Friday 5: Chase Elliott too busy to relish in Watkins Glen win

Busch recorded the most laps in the session with 30 and had the best 10-lap average at 124.535 mph.

DiBenedetto’s top five speed comes after he finished fourth at Sonoma Raceway in June and fifth at New Hampshire Motor Speedway two weeks ago.

There were two minor incidents in the session. Daniel Suarez missed the bus stop late in the session and ran through the grass next to the turn.

Busch made contact with the No. 51 of Cody Ware, which caused damage to the right rear of Ware’s car.

Qualifying is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET on NBCSN after the Xfinity Series race.

Daniel Suarez, Bubba Wallace friends but Suarez not happy with gesture

By Dustin LongAug 3, 2019, 2:06 PM EDT
1 Comment

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Daniel Suarez says he and Bubba Wallace remain friends after their pit road disagreement last weekend at Pocono Raceway, but Suarez did not appreciate Wallace’s claims that he was merely joking by giving Suarez a one-finger salute after they made contact on the last lap.

Suarez approached Wallace on pit road after the race at Pocono and their discussion became animated.

“I got even more mad when he said like he was joking when I knew perfectly he wasn’t,” Suarez said. “It’s good. It’s in the past. We are good. We are friends. We’ve known each other for a long time. There is always that extra confidence in us that we know we can fight and be good the next day. I get fired up pretty quick when it comes to that kind of stuff.”

Wallace reaffirmed this week that he was having fun by giving Suarez the gesture at Pocono.

“I do it to the guys that I like and can race around,” Wallace said this week. “If it’s Kyle Busch or (Martin) Truex are coming up to lap us, I’ll give them the finger, hey come on by. It’s funny. We’ll talk about it and laugh at it later. Truex is starting to pick up on it. It’s funny. That’s all it was.”

Suarez says that’s not how he views the gesture.

“Where I came from, you can kick someone’s butt for doing that,” Suarez said. “He said he was playing, but I’m not dumb. I know he wasn’t. That was his excuse. That’s OK. We are buddies. We move on and focus on the next one.”

Suarez also shared his thoughts about Wallace’s driving.

“We are good friends, but sometimes he drives a little bit over his head on the racetrack,” Suarez said. “There have been a couple of times he’s been a little bit too aggressive to myself in different situations. I don’t get to race him that often, but when I do, he’s a little bit too aggressive, which is OK, I don’t have a problem, but sometimes you can cross the line and get mad.”

Suarez, who is outside a playoff spot, said the pressure of trying to make the playoffs was not a reason for his reaction to Wallace last week.

“I could be leading the championship and I would get fired up … that’s just myself,” Suarez said.