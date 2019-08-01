Eldora qualifying race results, Derby starting lineup

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Chase Briscoe and Matt Crafton will start on the front row of the Eldora Dirt Derby after winning their respective qualifying races.

Briscoe and Crafton are the winners of the last two Eldora races.

The 32-truck field was formed through six qualifying races.

Last chance qualifying race

Tyler Ankrum won the last chance qualifying race for the Eldora Dirt Derby, leading all 15 laps.

He beat Norm Benning by more than six seconds. With the win Ankrum will start 26th in the main event. Benning will start 27th in the 32-truck field.

Austin Wayne Self spun to bring out the red flag twice, on Lap 3 and Lap 5. He was running second the first time. Self went behind the wall and finished last.

Devin Dodson spun on his own on Lap 8 to cause a red flag. He finish sixth a lap down.

Check back for the starting lineup for the Derby.

Fifth qualifying race

Kyle Strickler won the fifth of six qualifying races for the Eldora Dirt Derby.

Stickler, driving DGR-Crosley’s No. 54 Toyota, led all 10 laps and beat Sheldon Creed.

Mason Massey brought out the red flag on Lap 2 after he stalled on the track. He did not finish the race and advanced to the last chance qualifying race.

Fourth qualifying race

Stewart Friesen won over Ben Rhodes after leading all 10 laps.

Norm Benning finished last out of six trucks and advanced to the last chance qualifying race.

Third qualifying race

Brett Moffitt won the race after leading all 10 laps.

Mike Marlar and Devin Dodson both spun with two laps to go in the race, causing a red flag. Dodson finished last and will advance to the last chance qualifying race.

Second qualifying race

Matt Crafton won the race, leading all 10 laps.

Tyler Ankrum and Darwin Peters advance to the last chance qualifying race.

First qualifying race

Chase Briscoe easily won the first race, leading all 10 laps.

He beat Johnny Sauter, Harrison Burton, Colt Gilliam and Jeffrey Abbey, who all advance to the main event.

Austin Wayne Self and Jennifer Jo Cobb advanced to the last chance qualifying race.

