Getty Images

Eldora qualifying race results, Derby starting lineup

By Daniel McFadinAug 1, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT
Chase Briscoe and Matt Crafton will start on the front row of the Eldora Dirt Derby after winning their respective qualifying races.

Briscoe and Crafton are the winners of the last two Eldora races.

The 32-truck field was formed through six qualifying races.

Click here for the starting lineup.

Last chance qualifying race

Tyler Ankrum won the last chance qualifying race for the Eldora Dirt Derby, leading all 15 laps.

He beat Norm Benning by more than six seconds. With the win Ankrum will start 26th in the main event. Benning will start 27th in the 32-truck field.

Austin Wayne Self spun to bring out the red flag twice, on Lap 3 and Lap 5. He was running second the first time. Self went behind the wall and finished last.

Devin Dodson spun on his own on Lap 8 to cause a red flag. He finish sixth a lap down.

Click here for the race results.

Check back for the starting lineup for the Derby.

Fifth qualifying race

Kyle Strickler won the fifth of six qualifying races for the Eldora Dirt Derby.

Stickler, driving DGR-Crosley’s No. 54 Toyota, led all 10 laps and beat Sheldon Creed.

Mason Massey brought out the red flag on Lap 2 after he stalled on the track. He did not finish the race and advanced to the last chance qualifying race.

Click here for the results.

Fourth qualifying race

Stewart Friesen won over Ben Rhodes after leading all 10 laps.

Norm Benning finished last out of six trucks and advanced to the last chance qualifying race.

Click here for the results.

Third qualifying race

Brett Moffitt won the race after leading all 10 laps.

Mike Marlar and Devin Dodson both spun with two laps to go in the race, causing a red flag. Dodson finished last and will advance to the last chance qualifying race.

Click here for the results.

Second qualifying race

Matt Crafton won the race, leading all 10 laps.

Tyler Ankrum and Darwin Peters advance to the last chance qualifying race.

Click here for the results.

First qualifying race

Chase Briscoe easily won the first race, leading all 10 laps.

He beat Johnny Sauter, Harrison Burton, Colt Gilliam and Jeffrey Abbey, who all advance to the main event.

Austin Wayne Self and Jennifer Jo Cobb advanced to the last chance qualifying race.

Click here for the race results.

Retro Rundown 2019: Throwback schemes for the Southern 500

Hendrick Motorsports
By Daniel McFadinAug 1, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT
We’re now just a month away from the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway (Sept. 1 on NBCSN), which will mark the fifth year of NASCAR’s official Throwback Weekend.

Here’s your guide to the retro paint schemes that have been announced so far for the weekend, including schemes for the Aug. 31 Xfinity Series race.

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet – Dillon will boast a paint scheme that was driven by his grandfather and team owner Richard Childress in the late 1970s.

Ryan Newman, No. 6 Ford – With Oscar Mayer taking the place of Valvoline, Newman’s car will take its cue from the scheme Mark Martin raced in 1993 when he earned Roush Fenway Racing’s first Southern 500 victory.

Via Roush Fenway Racing

Daniel Hemric, No. 8 Chevrolet – Hemric will drive a car inspired by the design of CAT equipment and the logo used on them from its launch in 1925 until 1931.

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet – Elliott will boast the scheme his father, Bill Elliott, claimed his first Cup pole with in 1981 at Darlington.

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota – Hamlin’s car will evoke Darrell Waltrip’s Western Auto paint scheme from the 1990s.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford – The Team Penske driver will have a scheme inspired by Michael Waltrip’s Pennzoil car from 1991-95.

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota – The Joe Gibbs Racing driver will throwback to himself with the Bass Pro Shops paint scheme he drove during his 2004 Xfinity Series championship campaign. That year he drove for Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s Chance 2 Motorsports.

Paul Menard, No. 21 Ford – Wood Brothers Racing will pay tribute to late team founder Glen Wood with the paint scheme Wood drove himself in 1957, including in his only appearance as a driver at Darlington.

William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet – Byron will drive one of Cole Trickle’s paint schemes from the 1990 Tom Cruise movie “Days of Thunder.”

Corey LaJoie, No. 32 Ford – GoFas Racing’s car will be based on Dale Jarrett’s 1990-91 Nestle Crunch sponsored Xfinity car.

David Ragan, No. 38 Ford – The Front Row Motorsports driver will drive a scheme inspired by David Pearson’s 1969 championship car.

Screenshot

Alex Bowman, No. 88 Chevrolet – Bowman’s Axalta-sponsored car is inspired by Tim Richmond‘s Folger’s Coffee scheme from 1986-87.

Stewart-Haas Racing – In celebration of co-owner Tony Stewart’s election to the NASCAR Hall of Fame, three SHR drivers will have paint schemes based on the cars Stewart raced to his three Cup Series titles. Aric Almirola‘s No. 10 Ford will be based on Stewart’s 2002 car, Daniel Suarez‘s No. 41 Ford will be based on the 2005 season and Clint Bowyer‘s No. 14 Ford will look like the car Stewart drove to his 2011 title.

Xfinity Series

Michael Annett, No. 1 Chevrolet – The JR Motorsports driver will channel Jeff Gordon circa the 1992 Xfinity Series season with Gordon’s Baby Ruth paint scheme when he drove for Bill Davis Racing.

Via JR Motorsports

Dale Earnhardt Jr., No. 8 Chevrolet – Earnhardt will pilot the scheme his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., drove in his first Cup start in the 1975 World 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Justin Haley, No. 11 Chevrolet – Kaulig Racing will boast Jeff Burton’s 1994 rookie Cup paint scheme with matching sponsorship from brake parts company Raybestos. It also serves as a tribute to team owner Matt Kaulig’s father and team chief financial officer, Bob Kaulig, who served as a vice president of Raybestos from 1985-2008.

Via Kaulig Racing

Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Chevrolet – Like William Byron, Clements will pilot a “Days of Thunder” paint scheme. He’ll be using Rowdy Burns’ No. 51 Exxon scheme.

William Byron dropping the hammer with ‘Days of Thunder’ scheme for Southern 500

Darlington Raceway
By Daniel McFadinAug 1, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
William Byron will pay tribute to Cole Trickle with his paint scheme for the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway (Sept. 1 on NBCSN).

Yes, Byron’s No. 24 Chevrolet will be made up to look like the one of the cars the fictional NASCAR driver drove in the 1990 movie “Days of Thunder.”

Byron unveiled the scheme today on social media with a spoof of the scene that introduced Trickle – played by Tom Cruise – in the movie. In the place of Robert Duvall’s Harry Hogge is crew chief Chad Knaus.

Here’s the original scene in all its Tony Scott-directed glory.

The City Chevrolet sponsorship on Byron’s car is the real deal. It’s a Rick Hendrick car dealership located in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Hendrick Motorsports was heavily involved in the production of “Day of Thunder,” consulting on the film and also providing the cars that were used. Randy Quaid’s character Tim Daland is based on Hendrick.

While the paint scheme getting used for the Throwback Weekend is cool by itself, it being raced at Darlington adds another level to it.

In “Days of Thunder,” Trickle earns his first career win in a race at the track “Too Tough to Tame” with this scheme.

While it’s entirely possible Byron could earn his own first career Cup win in the three races before the Southern 500, there’d be no better way to honor Trickle than by getting it under the lights at Darlington.

Byron won’t be the only driver boasting a scheme from the movie at Darlington.

Over in the Xfinity Series, Jeremy Clements‘ No. 51 Chevrolet will look like the No. 51 Exxon car that Rowdy Burns drove in the movie.

“I grew up watching Days of Thunder all the time especially headed to Buck Creek Speedway in our cube van that my Grandpa Crawford built, and it would really get me pumped up to race.” Clements said in a press release. “I love this movie so much so that’s where I got the No. 51 from and have had it ever since.”

NASCAR America’s The MotorSports Hour at 5 p.m. ET

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinAug 1, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
This week’s episode of NASCAR America’s The MotorSports hours airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Krista Voda hosts with AJ Allmendinger and Parker Kligerman as they discuss multiple forms of auto racing, including NASCAR and IndyCar.

After 3 floods and a tornado, Lakeside Speedway will finally go racing Friday

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 1, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
For many grassroots tracks, once the month of August rolls around, it often means the end of the racing season isn’t too far away.

But for Lakeside Speedway in Wolcott, Kansas – just outside Kansas City – its 2019 season is just beginning Friday, 3 ½ months late.

The .4-mile semi-banked dirt track was supposed to open its season April 19. Instead, it has endured much adversity. It was flooded three times when the adjacent Missouri River overflowed its banks and inundated the track and surrounding area.

And there also was a tornado in the mix as part of the second flood.

“It’s been frustrating with flood number one in March, flood number two in May, flood number three in early June,” Lakeside Speedway general manager Pete Howey told NBC affiliate KSHB-TV. “You go forward, you go backwards, you get forward. Now the light is at the end of the tunnel and opening day is (just one day) away.”

As if the first two floods weren’t bad enough, the third flood was perhaps the most devastating, as several thousand fish pored in from the river and took residence on and around the track. Many eventually died, but track workers tried to get as many living fish back in the river as possible.

“Here comes the third flood and with the third flood came all of the spring spawning,” Howey told KSHB. “It was like going to a fish hatchery. The guys up in Alaska doing the fishing boats have nothing on us here.”

The track has flooded five times in the last eight years, also having been inundated with water in 2011 and 2013, as well as earlier in 1993. But this is the first time it flooded multiple times in the same year.

That the track will be doing any racing this year is close to a miracle. It might have been easier to just forego the 2019 season and wait for 2020. But this is also a milestone 65th anniversary for the Speedway, and Howey – bolstered by dozens of friends and volunteers – has worked countless hours to get the track, grandstands, concession stands and seating areas ship-shape.

“It makes you feel that people do care,” Howey told KSHB. “To have fans and even my sponsors call me and say, ‘We want to come out. What can we do to help? Can I come out and do this? Can I do that?’ It makes you feel very, very love.”

If you look at videos of the track today, you’d be hard-pressed to think there had been any flooding.

“You can never let the devastation overcome you and take you, because you just roll backwards into the fetal position and you would never bounce out of it,” Howey told KSHB.

Lakeside Speedway has long been known as NASCAR Cup driver Clint Bowyer’s home track.

While Bowyer will be in Watkins Glen this weekend, his heart will be back at Lakeside.

“It’s a great feeling to come back,” longtime fan Debbie Bergman told KSHB.

Click on this link where Bowyer talks about Lakeside Speedway (about 2:20 in).

 

