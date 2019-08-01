Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

After 3 floods and a tornado, Lakeside Speedway will finally go racing Friday

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 1, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
For many grassroots tracks, once the month of August rolls around, it often means the end of the racing season isn’t too far away.

But for Lakeside Speedway in Wolcott, Kansas – just outside Kansas City – its 2019 season is just beginning Friday, 3 ½ months late.

The .4-mile semi-banked dirt track was supposed to open its season April 19. Instead, it has endured much adversity. It was flooded three times when the adjacent Missouri River overflowed its banks and inundated the track and surrounding area.

And there also was a tornado in the mix as part of the second flood.

“It’s been frustrating with flood number one in March, flood number two in May, flood number three in early June,” Lakeside Speedway general manager Pete Howey told NBC affiliate KSHB-TV. “You go forward, you go backwards, you get forward. Now the light is at the end of the tunnel and opening day is (just one day) away.”

As if the first two floods weren’t bad enough, the third flood was perhaps the most devastating, as several thousand fish pored in from the river and took residence on and around the track. Many eventually died, but track workers tried to get as many living fish back in the river as possible.

“Here comes the third flood and with the third flood came all of the spring spawning,” Howey told KSHB. “It was like going to a fish hatchery. The guys up in Alaska doing the fishing boats have nothing on us here.”

The track has flooded five times in the last eight years, also having been inundated with water in 2011 and 2013, as well as earlier in 1993. But this is the first time it flooded multiple times in the same year.

That the track will be doing any racing this year is close to a miracle. It might have been easier to just forego the 2019 season and wait for 2020. But this is also a milestone 65th anniversary for the Speedway, and Howey – bolstered by dozens of friends and volunteers – has worked countless hours to get the track, grandstands, concession stands and seating areas ship-shape.

“It makes you feel that people do care,” Howey told KSHB. “To have fans and even my sponsors call me and say, ‘We want to come out. What can we do to help? Can I come out and do this? Can I do that?’ It makes you feel very, very love.”

If you look at videos of the track today, you’d be hard-pressed to think there had been any flooding.

“You can never let the devastation overcome you and take you, because you just roll backwards into the fetal position and you would never bounce out of it,” Howey told KSHB.

Lakeside Speedway has long been known as NASCAR Cup driver Clint Bowyer’s home track.

While Bowyer will be in Watkins Glen this weekend, his heart will be back at Lakeside.

“It’s a great feeling to come back,” longtime fan Debbie Bergman told KSHB.

Click on this link where Bowyer talks about Lakeside Speedway (about 2:20 in).

 

NASCAR’s weekend schedule for Watkins Glen, Eldora

By Daniel McFadinAug 1, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
This weekend NASCAR will go road-course racing with two of its national series while the third plays in the dirt.

The Cup and Xfinity Series will make their annual visit to Watkins Glen International. The Xfinity Series will hold its first road course race of the season Saturday — and the first of three road course events in the next four races.

Thursday, the Gander Outdoors Truck Series will hold its seventh annual Eldora Dirt Derby at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio.

The wunderground.com site forecasts clear skies and a 72 degree temperature for the start time of the Truck Series race.

For Saturday’s Xfinity race, the forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, high of 83 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start time.

Sunday’s Cup race sees a forecast of partly cloudy skies, a high of 79 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start time.

Here’s the full weekend schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Eldora Speedway

Thursday, Aug. 1

2 p.m. – Truck garage opens

5:30 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

7 p.m. – First qualifying race; 10 laps (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:09 p.m. – Second qualifying race; 10 laps (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:18 p.m. – Third qualifying race; 10 laps (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:27 p.m. – Fourth qualifying race; 10 laps (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:36 p.m. – Fifth qualifying race; 10 laps (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8:15 p.m. – Last chance qualifying race; 15 laps (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8:40 p.m. – Driver introductions

9 p.m. – Eldora Dirt Derby; 150 laps/75 miles ; (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

Watkins Glen International

Friday, Aug. 2

9:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

12:35 – 1:25 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

2:05 – 3:25 – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

Saturday, Aug. 3

7:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Cup garage open

9:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage open

10:35 a.m. – 11:25 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

11:40 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/two rounds (NBCSN)

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

2:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3 p.m. – Zippo 200; 82 laps/200.9 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

6:40 p.m. – Cup qualifying/impound; multi-car/two rounds (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Aug. 4

9 a.m. – Cup garage opens

1 p.m. – Driver/crew chief meeting

2:20 p.m. – Driver introductions

3 p.m. – Go Bowling at the Glen; 90 laps/220.5 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Eldora Truck practice report

Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images
By NBC Sports StaffJul 31, 2019, 8:15 PM EDT
Stewart Friesen, who holds the final playoff spot with two races left in the regular season for the Gander Outdoors Truck Series, posted the fastest lap in Wednesday’s final practice session at Eldora Speedway.

Friesen’s best lap was 90.516 mph. Defending race winner Chase Briscoe was next at 90.303 mph. They were followed by Brett Moffitt (90.090 mph), Todd Gilliland (90.027) and Matt Crafton (89.901).

Qualifying races the feature will be Thursday night.

OPENING PRACTICE

Chase Briscoe showed his dirt track roots, being fastest in the first of two practices Wednesday at Eldora Speedway.

Briscoe, who won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway, covered Eldora’s half-mile dirt racing surface at a speed of 93.473 mph. Briscoe also comes into Thursday’s Eldora Dirt Derby as the defending winner from last year’s race there.

Series veteran Matt Crafton was second-fastest (92.874 mph), followed by Brett Moffitt (92.450 mph), Stewart Friesen (92.398 mph) and Sheldon Creed (92.237 mph).

Sixth through 10th were Johnny Sauter (92.185 mph), Tyler Dippel (91.907 mph), Todd Gilliland (91.710 mph), Ben Rhodes (91.636 mph) and Kyle Strickler (91.598 mph).

A second practice session is scheduled later tonight between 9 and 9:55 p.m. ET. Like the first practice, there is no TV coverage for the second practice, either.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. joins NASCAR America’s MotorMouths at 5 p.m. on NBCSN

NBC Sports
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 31, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
This week’s episode of NASCAR America presents MotorMouths airs today from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and features Roush Fenway Racing driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr..

Stenhouse joins Marty Snider and Kyle Petty to discuss this week’s news as well as take fan phone calls.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Corey LaJoie gives up a month’s salary to promote shoe charity at Watkins Glen

Corey LaJoie
By Daniel McFadinJul 31, 2019, 2:24 PM EDT
1 Comment

Corey LaJoie is forgoing receiving a month’s salary from Go Fas Racing in order to make a difference.

The Cup Series driver announced on social media Wednesday that he’ll go without being paid for a month in order to promote the charity Samaritan’s Feet this weekend at Watkins Glen International (3 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN). It is an organization founded in 2003 to provide shoes to children and individuals in need.

Anyone who makes a donation of any amount to Samaritan’s Feet through LaJoie’s Hope Givers page between now and Sunday will have their names personally written on the No. 32 Ford by LaJoie.

“There is absolutely no better fit being that my longtime racing nickname is ‘SuperShoe,’ LaJoie said in a press release. “Now being a ‘SuperShoe’ is being a part of something bigger than myself to bring the gift of a new pair of shoes.”

The organization has distributed seven million pairs of shoes in 108 countries and more than 389 U.S. cities.