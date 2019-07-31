Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Today’s Truck Series schedule at Eldora Speedway

By Daniel McFadinJul 31, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
The NASCAR race week gets an early start today as the Gander Outdoors Truck Series begins its two-day visit to the Eldora Speedway dirt track.

The series is preparing for Thursday night’s Eldora Dirt Derby.

There are two practice sessions scheduled for today.

wunderground.com forecasts clear skies, a high of 81 degrees and no chance of rain.

Here is the day’s schedule with TV and radio info. All times are Eastern.

Wednesday, July 31

5 – 11 p.m.  – Truck garage open

7:05 – 7:55 p.m. – Truck practice (No TV)

9:05 – 9:55 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)

 

NBC Sports Power Rankings: Denny Hamlin remains No. 1

By NBC Sports StaffJul 31, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
Winning at Pocono keeps Denny Hamlin on top of this week’s NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings for the second straight week.

Hamlin’s win was his third of the season, which began with a victory in the Daytona 500 and includes a win at Texas.

Martin Truex Jr., made the biggest jump in the rankings, climbing six spots to No. 3 this week. Joey Logano fell the most, dropping out of the rankings after being No. 5 last week.

Here’s how this week’s rankings shape up:

1. Denny Hamlin (39 points): Has three wins after going winless last year. Is this his year to finally win a championship? Last week: 1st.

2. Erik Jones (37 points): Three consecutive top-three finishes has him closing in on a victory and a No. 1 ranking here. Last week: 3rd.

3. Martin Truex Jr. (29 points): Third-place finish at Pocono is his fifth top 10 in the last seven races. Last week: 9th.

4. Kevin Harvick (25 points): Follows New Hampshire win with a sixth-place result at Pocono. No. 4 team seems back in form. Last week: 2nd.

5. Kyle Busch (21 points): Two consecutive weeks of having the fastest car and only a top 10 to show for it. Still, was his sixth top 10 in the last eight races. Last week: 4th.

6. Kyle Larson (20 points): What a roller coaster ride he’s been on lately. Three top fives in the last five races but the other two results were 20th and 33rd. Last week: Unranked.

7. William Byron (11 points): Getting close to being penciled in as a surefire playoff driver. Last week: Unranked.

8. Ryan Blaney (8 points): Impressive surge on the final run of the race. Now has five top 10s in the last seven races. Last week: 7th (tied)

9.Chase Briscoe (7 points): The first new Xfinity regular to win this year since April 27. Last week: Unranked.

10. Ross Chastain (6 points): The only Truck Series regular with three wins this year. Last week: Unranked.

Others Receiving Votes: Christopher Bell (5 points), Joey Logano (5 points), Ryan Newman (4 points), Brad Keselowski (3 points).

Richard Childress says only a Cup ride will keep Tyler Reddick with team

By Nate RyanJul 30, 2019, 6:25 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Richard Childress believes Tyler Reddick is ticketed for the Cup Series next season, but he isn’t sure if it’ll be with his team.

The owner of Richard Childress Racing shed some light Tuesday on what the future might hold for Reddick, the defending Xfinity series champion who has three victories this season in RCR’s No. 2 Chevrolet.

“He’s going to be a superstar,” Childress said Tuesday when asked about Reddick during a Bristol Motor Speedway event at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. “We hope to be able to keep him, but you know how this sport is. It boils down to dollars. We want to keep him here if there’s any way. If not, I want to see him in a good situation.”

Childress said his team has talked with Reddick only about being in a Cup ride for 2020. He essentially ruled out a third consecutive season in Xfinity for the 23-year-old, who recently announced he will become a father.

“That’s our goal right now is to try to put him in a Cup car,” Childress said. “That’s what he wants to do. That’s the reason he came to RCR because he knew we had Cup cars and Cup experience.

“He’ll win some Cup races if you put him in a Cup car. That’s where he wants to be, and I think he deserves it. He’s ready for Cup right now.”

RCR fields Chevys in Cup for Austin Dillon, Childress’ grandson, and rookie Daniel Hemric, who is ranked 25th in the points standings with two top 10s (including a seventh Sunday at Pocono). It has run as many as four Cup cars in the past, depending on sponsorship.

Reddick has made two Cup starts for RCR this year, finishing ninth at Kansas Speedway two months ago, and he has said the team wants to add more Cup races to his schedule.

At New Hampshire Motor Speedway two weeks ago, Reddick said his contract with RCR was “just this year right now, but I think there’s options here and there, but I don’t need to get into those details. We’re working hard. We want to win a championship on the Xfinity side. There’s a lot of other distractions out there.

“You want to be interested and see the potential of this and that and what can we piece together. Right now it’s just trying to get the next Cup race going. That other stuff, it’ll work out. You just run the best you can and hopefully the right people come along in the door to make something possible on the Cup side.”

Reddick has six career victories in Xfinity and captured the 2018 title by winning the finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He also has three wins in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

“I think Tyler has that never give up attitude,” Childress said. “If you pass him, he’s going to try to pass you back. He’s not going to give up. He’s just a hard racer. He has the car control. He has the talent it takes to put behind it to win, and he’s definitely a winner.”

NASCAR penalty report after Pocono

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 30, 2019, 5:07 PM EDT
NASCAR on Tuesday announced four penalties after this past weekend’s racing action at both Pocono and Iowa.

In the Cup Series, Chris Gabehart, crew chief of the race-winning No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driven by Denny Hamlin, was fined $10,000 for lug nut violations.

Also penalized $10,000 for lug nut violations in the Cup Series is Chad Johnston, crew chief of the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet driven by Kyle Larson.

In addition, NASCAR announced two crew members have received indefinite suspensions for violations of the sanctioning body’s substance abuse policy: Brandon J. Lee and Zachary L. Yager.

Ross Chastain gets throwback scheme for first career dirt race at Eldora

By Daniel McFadinJul 30, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT
Ross Chastain has proven he’ll race anything with four wheels on it if he’s allowed to.

But in his career there’s one box he’s yet to check off: racing on dirt.

Chastain, who leads Gander Outdoors Truck Series regulars with three wins this season, will get to mark that off his racing bucket list Thursday night with the annual Truck Series race at Eldora Speedway (9 p.m. ET on FS1).

“I don’t know what to expect at Eldora. No dirt experience at all,” Chastain said after his win Saturday at Pocono Raceway. “Just go try to let these Niece (Motorsports) guys teach me. They’ve done it for a few years. But this will be (crew chief) Phil (Gould’s) and I’s first time going there to race.”

How is the 27-year-old driver preparing for his first time slinging dirt at the Tony Stewart-owned facility in Rossburg, Ohio?

“iRacing does (help) a little bit,” Chastain said. “(Driver coach) Josh Wise has raced dirt so I talk with him a lot, talk with Kyle (Larson) a lot. I don’t know how you ever prepare. You’re never prepared for any of these tracks. We’ll just go build a good race truck that obviously can do the things it needs to on dirt. … From there, just try not to destroy it. That’s goal No. 1, be there at the end cause you can so easily get on the brakes too hard and it’s going to shove straight in the fence and knock the front clip off of it.”

While Chastain has a lot of questions about Eldora, Chase Briscoe, the most recent driver to win the Truck Series event at Eldora, has high expectations for Chastain.

“I would say the (driver with the) most natural ability (for dirt) would probably be Ross Chastain, for a guy that doesn’t have any dirt experience,” Briscoe told NBC Sports Tuesday. “I’ve never seen Ross on dirt, but just racing against him on pavement, I’ve always thought Ross is one of the most talented race car drivers I’ve ever raced with.

“I’m really excited to see how Ross does this week. I feel like he’s going to be low-key the guy that’s going to be running up front. Plus, it’s super cool he’s running a Jack Hewitt throwback. Jack Hewitt’s my racing hero. He drove for my grandpa, won at Eldora.”

Chastain’s No. 45 Chevrolet, will boast the JW Hunt paint scheme made famous by Troy, Ohio, native Jack Hewitt, a member of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame.

In 1998, Hewitt made history as the first driver to win all four legs of the USAC Four Crown Nationals. Among his other accomplishments: 13 USAC National Sprint Car Series feature wins, three USAC National Midget Car Series wins, eight USAC Silver Crown Series wins, 16 Modified wins, two All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car A-main wins, and one Dirt Late Model Victory.

He was also a back-to-back champion in the USAC Silver Crown Series in 1986 and 1987.

“I grew up coming to Eldora,” said Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw in a press release. “This place means the world to me. To be able to race a truck here that pays homage to one of the best dirt racers there ever was, is truly an honor. I hope Jack is proud of it. I know this whole team is proud to carry that paint scheme.”

