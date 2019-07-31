NBC Sports Power Rankings: Denny Hamlin remains No. 1

Winning at Pocono keeps Denny Hamlin on top of this week’s NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings for the second straight week.
Hamlin’s win was his third of the season, which began with a victory in the Daytona 500 and includes a win at Texas.
Martin Truex Jr., made the biggest jump in the rankings, climbing six spots to No. 3 this week. Joey Logano fell the most, dropping out of the rankings after being No. 5 last week.
Here’s how this week’s rankings shape up:
1. Denny Hamlin (39 points): Has three wins after going winless last year. Is this his year to finally win a championship? Last week: 1st.
2. Erik Jones (37 points): Three consecutive top-three finishes has him closing in on a victory and a No. 1 ranking here. Last week: 3rd.
3. Martin Truex Jr. (29 points): Third-place finish at Pocono is his fifth top 10 in the last seven races. Last week: 9th.
4. Kevin Harvick (25 points): Follows New Hampshire win with a sixth-place result at Pocono. No. 4 team seems back in form. Last week: 2nd.
5. Kyle Busch (21 points): Two consecutive weeks of having the fastest car and only a top 10 to show for it. Still, was his sixth top 10 in the last eight races. Last week: 4th.
6. Kyle Larson (20 points): What a roller coaster ride he’s been on lately. Three top fives in the last five races but the other two results were 20th and 33rd. Last week: Unranked.
7. William Byron (11 points): Getting close to being penciled in as a surefire playoff driver. Last week: Unranked.
8. Ryan Blaney (8 points): Impressive surge on the final run of the race. Now has five top 10s in the last seven races. Last week: 7th (tied)
9.Chase Briscoe (7 points): The first new Xfinity regular to win this year since April 27. Last week: Unranked.
10. Ross Chastain (6 points): The only Truck Series regular with three wins this year. Last week: Unranked.
Others Receiving Votes: Christopher Bell (5 points), Joey Logano (5 points), Ryan Newman (4 points), Brad Keselowski (3 points).