Jeff Curry/Getty Images

Richard Childress says only a Cup ride will keep Tyler Reddick with team

By Nate RyanJul 30, 2019, 6:25 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Richard Childress believes Tyler Reddick is ticketed for the Cup Series next season, but he isn’t sure if it’ll be with his team.

The owner of Richard Childress Racing shed some light Tuesday on what the future might hold for Reddick, the defending Xfinity series champion who has three victories this season in RCR’s No. 2 Chevrolet.

“He’s going to be a superstar,” Childress said Tuesday when asked about Reddick during a Bristol Motor Speedway event at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. “We hope to be able to keep him, but you know how this sport is. It boils down to dollars. We want to keep him here if there’s any way. If not, I want to see him in a good situation.”

Childress said his team has talked with Reddick only about being in a Cup ride for 2020. He essentially ruled out a third consecutive season in Xfinity for the 23-year-old, who recently announced he will become a father.

“That’s our goal right now is to try to put him in a Cup car,” Childress said. “That’s what he wants to do. That’s the reason he came to RCR because he knew we had Cup cars and Cup experience.

“He’ll win some Cup races if you put him in a Cup car. That’s where he wants to be, and I think he deserves it. He’s ready for Cup right now.”

RCR fields Chevys in Cup for Austin Dillon, Childress’ grandson, and rookie Daniel Hemric, who is ranked 25th in the points standings with two top 10s (including a seventh Sunday at Pocono). It has run as many as four Cup cars in the past, depending on sponsorship.

Reddick has made two Cup starts for RCR this year, finishing ninth at Kansas Speedway two months ago, and he has said the team wants to add more Cup races to his schedule.

At New Hampshire Motor Speedway two weeks ago, Reddick said his contract with RCR was “just this year right now, but I think there’s options here and there. They’re working hard. We want to win a championship on the Xfinity side. You just run the best you can and hopefully the right people come along in the door to make something possible.”

Reddick has six career victories in Xfinity and captured the 2018 title by winning the finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He also has three wins in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

“I think Tyler has that never give up attitude,” Childress said. “If you pass him, he’s going to try to pass you back. He’s not going to give up. He’s just a hard racer. He has the car control. He has the talent it takes to put behind it to win, and he’s definitely a winner.”

NASCAR penalty report after Pocono

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 30, 2019, 5:07 PM EDT
NASCAR on Tuesday announced four penalties after this past weekend’s racing action at both Pocono and Iowa.

In the Cup Series, Chris Gabehart, crew chief of the race-winning No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driven by Denny Hamlin, was fined $10,000 for lug nut violations.

Also penalized $10,000 for lug nut violations in the Cup Series is Chad Johnston, crew chief of the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet driven by Kyle Larson.

In addition, NASCAR announced two crew members have received indefinite suspensions for violations of the sanctioning body’s substance abuse policy: Brandon J. Lee and Zachary L. Yager.

Ross Chastain gets throwback scheme for first career dirt race at Eldora

Niece Motorsports
By Daniel McFadinJul 30, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT
Ross Chastain has proven he’ll race anything with four wheels on it if he’s allowed to.

But in his career there’s one box he’s yet to check off: racing on dirt.

Chastain, who leads Gander Outdoors Truck Series regulars with three wins this season, will get to mark that off his racing bucket list Thursday night with the annual Truck Series race at Eldora Speedway (9 p.m. ET on FS1).

“I don’t know what to expect at Eldora. No dirt experience at all,” Chastain said after his win Saturday at Pocono Raceway. “Just go try to let these Niece (Motorsports) guys teach me. They’ve done it for a few years. But this will be (crew chief) Phil (Gould’s) and I’s first time going there to race.”

How is the 27-year-old driver preparing for his first time slinging dirt at the Tony Stewart-owned facility in Rossburg, Ohio?

“iRacing does (help) a little bit,” Chastain said. “(Driver coach) Josh Wise has raced dirt so I talk with him a lot, talk with Kyle (Larson) a lot. I don’t know how you ever prepare. You’re never prepared for any of these tracks. We’ll just go build a good race truck that obviously can do the things it needs to on dirt. … From there, just try not to destroy it. That’s goal No. 1, be there at the end cause you can so easily get on the brakes too hard and it’s going to shove straight in the fence and knock the front clip off of it.”

While Chastain has a lot of questions about Eldora, Chase Briscoe, the most recent driver to win the Truck Series event at Eldora, has high expectations for Chastain.

“I would say the (driver with the) most natural ability (for dirt) would probably be Ross Chastain, for a guy that doesn’t have any dirt experience,” Briscoe told NBC Sports Tuesday. “I’ve never seen Ross on dirt, but just racing against him on pavement, I’ve always thought Ross is one of the most talented race car drivers I’ve ever raced with.

“I’m really excited to see how Ross does this week. I feel like he’s going to be low-key the guy that’s going to be running up front. Plus, it’s super cool he’s running a Jack Hewitt throwback. Jack Hewitt’s my racing hero. He drove for my grandpa, won at Eldora.”

Chastain’s No. 45 Chevrolet, will boast the JW Hunt paint scheme made famous by Troy, Ohio, native Jack Hewitt, a member of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame.

In 1998, Hewitt made history as the first driver to win all four legs of the USAC Four Crown Nationals. Among his other accomplishments: 13 USAC National Sprint Car Series feature wins, three USAC National Midget Car Series wins, eight USAC Silver Crown Series wins, 16 Modified wins, two All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car A-main wins, and one Dirt Late Model Victory.

He was also a back-to-back champion in the USAC Silver Crown Series in 1986 and 1987.

“I grew up coming to Eldora,” said Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw in a press release. “This place means the world to me. To be able to race a truck here that pays homage to one of the best dirt racers there ever was, is truly an honor. I hope Jack is proud of it. I know this whole team is proud to carry that paint scheme.”

Jimmie Johnson Foundation awards five Blue Bunny Helmet of Hope grants

Jimmie Johnson Foundation
By Daniel McFadinJul 30, 2019, 1:28 PM EDT
The Jimmie Johnson Foundation has announced the five recipients of this year’s Blue Bunny Helmet of Hope grants.

The grants, which total $25,000 each, are awarded to not-for-profit organizations that support K-12 public education.

Organizations were nominated and then voted on via a week-long public vote. More than 215,000 votes were cast for the 10 semi-finalists during the voting period.

The five grant recipients are:

●  Art With a Heart in Indianapolis, Indiana

●  High Mountain Youth Project in Ruidoso, New Mexico

●  Immigrant Family Services Institute in Roslindale, Massachusetts

●  Lakeshore Elementary School PTA in San Francisco, California

●  Pilot Light in Chicago, Illinois

Along with the $25,000 grants, each of the five organizations will receive a Blue Bunny Ice Cream party and special recognition on Johnson’s race helmet during the Oct. 20 Cup race at Kansas Speedway.

To date, the Blue Bunny Helmet of Hope program has contributed more than $1.2 million to 111 different charities.

“Chani (wife) and I feel very fortunate to be able to partner with our friends at Blue Bunny to present this program,” Johnson said in a press release. “The five grant recipients did a great job engaging their supporters and driving the voting process. We’re thrilled to be able to assist these non-profits to continue the inspiring work they’re doing in support of K-12 public education.”

The remaining five semi-finalist charities will each receive a $1,000 grant and a Blue Bunny Ice Cream party as well, courtesy of Wells Enterprises, Inc., maker of Blue Bunny ice cream.

Goodyear tire info for Watkins Glen, Eldora

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 30, 2019, 10:56 AM EDT
All three of NASCAR’s national series will be competing on new tires this weekend as they race on different track surfaces.

Cup and Xfinity Series teams will be road-course racing at Watkins Glen International, and the Gander Outdoors Truck Series holds its annual race on the dirt of Eldora Speedway.

Here’s the tire info for both tracks.

Cup and Xfinity – Watkins Glen

Cup and Xfinity Series will run the same Goodyear tire code on all four tires at Watkins Glen. This is a brand new tire, featuring the same tread compounds as 2018 with just a construction update.

Watkins Glen International is a faster and less technical road course than the Cup Series’ earlier stop at Sonoma Raceway. WGI’s 2016 repave only added to that. Because of the sustained speed  on the course, WGI requires a different tire  set-up, and one that utilizes a more heat-resistant tread compound.

While the compound run at Sonoma is more tractive by comparison, the one run at WGI is still among the top-third in that area in Goodyear’s 2019 tire lineup.

Tire info

Set limits: Cup: Three sets for practice, one set for qualifying and five sets for the race (four race sets plus one set transferred from qualifying or practice)

Xfinity: Six sets for the event

Tire Code: D-4926 (same on all four tire positions)

Tire Circumference: 88.23 in. (2,241 mm)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 26 psi; Right Front — 24 psi; Left Rear — 21 psi; Right Rear — 21 psi

 

Truck Series – Eldora

This is a new tire set-up for Truck Series teams at Eldora. Compared to the 2018 Eldora race, both this left-side and right-side tire feature a tread compound change to introduce more wear.

There are three main differences between this tire set-up and the one that Truck teams normally run on asphalt ovals. 1) these are bias ply tires, not radials, and are more compliant and able to envelope the irregularities of the dirt surface. 2) these tires have a block-style tread pattern with leading edges on the blocks to bite into the dirt surface and grooves to help evacuate the dirt, not a “slick” or smooth tread. 3) This left-side tire is significantly shorter to create more stagger between the left- and right-side tires.

Tire info

Teams will not run inner liners in their tires at Eldora.

Set limits: Four sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-3024; Right-side — D-3026

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 85.79 in. (2,179 mm); Right-side — 88.50 in. (2,248 mm)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 18 psi; Left Rear – 18 psi; Right Front — 22 psi; Right Rear — 22 psi