One day after Pocono, drivers still battle it out on social media

You can typically expect hot tempers and maybe even some pushing and shoving — both on- and off-track — at places like Bristol or Martinsville.
But Pocono?
Yep, the 2.5-mile Tricky Triangle played out like a short track, particularly late in Sunday’s Gander RV 400, prompting quite a bit of jawing between several drivers involved in incidents.
Among the cast of characters were Kurt Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., as well as Bubba Wallace and Daniel Suarez.
And even though the race is over, several of those involved still continued to seek to have the final word:
Busch seemed to take the higher ground after twice being run into late in the race by Stenhouse, leading Busch to spin and collect Michael McDowell as well.
After a night’s sleep to ponder the situation, the elder Busch brother took to Twitter on Monday, still lamenting what happened.
But Stenhouse didn’t seem to be having any of Busch’s philosophy or tongue-in-cheek observation.
Neutral but interested observers Matt DiBenedetto and Corey LaJoie also contributed their own comments.
And then there was the animated verbal confrontation on pit road after the race between Wallace and Suarez.
Suarez said his ire was due more about Wallace’s use of his middle finger late in the race than actual contact between them.