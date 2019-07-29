One day after Pocono, drivers still battle it out on social media

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

You can typically expect hot tempers and maybe even some pushing and shoving — both on- and off-track — at places like Bristol or Martinsville.

But Pocono?

Yep, the 2.5-mile Tricky Triangle played out like a short track, particularly late in Sunday’s Gander RV 400, prompting quite a bit of jawing between several drivers involved in incidents.

Among the cast of characters were Kurt Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., as well as Bubba Wallace and Daniel Suarez.

And even though the race is over, several of those involved still continued to seek to have the final word:

Busch seemed to take the higher ground after twice being run into late in the race by Stenhouse, leading Busch to spin and collect Michael McDowell as well.

After a night’s sleep to ponder the situation, the elder Busch brother took to Twitter on Monday, still lamenting what happened.

After sleeping on it I’ve decided to take the high road with the Stenhouse incident. Hopefully he won’t wreck me up there as well. — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) July 29, 2019

But Stenhouse didn’t seem to be having any of Busch’s philosophy or tongue-in-cheek observation.

Take the road on over if you really want to handle it. You have my number — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (@StenhouseJr) July 29, 2019

Neutral but interested observers Matt DiBenedetto and Corey LaJoie also contributed their own comments.

I don’t think I’ve ever laughed more uncontrollably at a tweet in my life 😂 this is gold https://t.co/mDrDROjj87 — Matt DiBenedetto (@mattdracing) July 29, 2019

Driver beef today is at an all time high. — Corey LaJoie (@CoreyLaJoie) July 29, 2019

And then there was the animated verbal confrontation on pit road after the race between Wallace and Suarez.

Family doesn't always get along. https://t.co/qwcB9pkYH4 — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) July 28, 2019

Suarez said his ire was due more about Wallace’s use of his middle finger late in the race than actual contact between them.

Follow @JerryBonkowski