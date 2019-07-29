Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Clint Bowyer’s overtime charge at Pocono nets points bounty

By Dustin LongJul 29, 2019, 12:12 PM EDT
The days of top-10 finishes or crashes are the obvious ones that can impact a driver’s bid to make the playoffs but it is the less obvious finishes that can mean just as much, if not more.

Overshadowed by Denny Hamlin’s victory, Erik Jones again coming close and Joe Gibbs Racing going 1-2-3, was Clint Bowyer‘s drive in the final laps of Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway and how that could play a key role if he makes the playoffs.

Bowyer, who had an up-and-down day, was eighth on a restart four laps from the scheduled end but dropped to 18th before the caution came out for an incident involving Kurt Busch, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Michael McDowell.

Stuck that far back, Stewart-Haas Racing crew chief Mike Bugarewicz decided to have Bowyer pit for four tires. Most of the lead-lap cars stayed out. Bowyer restarted overtime 20th.

He rallied to finish 11th.

That’s nine points Bowyer gained in overtime. He left Pocono 12 points ahead of Jimmie Johnson, the first driver outside a playoff spot.

“That was a long hard day,” Bowyer said. “We were up and down. It was so tough to pass, so everything boiled down to fuel and tire strategy.”

The 11th-place result marked Bowyer’s second finish of 11th or better in the last five races. When the series left Pocono in June, he was 10th in points and seemed to be a safe pick to make the playoffs but accidents ended his race early at Michigan (35th), Chicagoland (37th) and Daytona (34th), putting him in a spot where every position — and point — is critical to his playoff hopes.

Five races remain in the regular season before the playoff field is set. The Cup series races this weekend at Watkins Glen (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN) and then goes to Michigan, Bristol, Darlington and Indianapolis before the playoffs begin Sept. 15 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Hendrick Motorsports makes crew chief change to Jimmie Johnson’s team

By Dustin LongJul 29, 2019, 1:03 PM EDT
Hendrick Motorsports is changing Jimmie Johnson’s crew chief with five races left in the regular season and Johnson outside a playoff spot.

Hendrick Motorsports announced Monday that Cliff Daniels has replaced Kevin Meendering, who was in his first year as the No. 48 team’s crew chief, effective immediately.

Johnson, a seven-time series champion, is in danger of missing NASCAR’s postseason for the first time since the format debuted in 2004. Johnson enters Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen International (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN) 12 points out of the final playoff spot.

Johnson is coming off a 15th-place finish this past weekend at Pocono Raceway that included his first stage victory of the season. Johnson has not had more than two consecutive top-10 finishes this season. Since placing third at Daytona, he has been 30th (Kentucky), 30th (New Hampshire) and 15th (Pocono).

Daniels, 31, was Johnson’s race engineer in 2016 when Johnson won his most recent Cup title. Daniels joined the team in December 2014 after being Tony Stewart’s race engineer the previous two seasons at Stewart-Haas Racing. He moved into Hendrick Motorsports’ competition systems group after the 2018 season and rejoined the No. 48 team as a race engineer at Sonoma Raceway.

“We have great confidence in Cliff’s ability to win races with Jimmie and the team,” said Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick in a statement. “He’s a natural leader and tremendously talented from both a technical and communication standpoint. Cliff’s familiarity with Jimmie and the No. 48 team culture will benefit us a ton. He will bring the spark that’s been our missing ingredient.”

Meendering will remain with Hendrick Motorsports in a senior competition role.

“Kevin is a talent,” Hendrick said in a statement. “We have areas where he can make a major impact and help all four of our teams be successful. Everyone thinks the world of him, and we plan to keep him as a key member of our organization for as long as he wants to be here.”

Said Johnson in a statement from the team: “Cliff has really shined since he came back to the 48. When he returned, there was an immediate change in the team dynamic that all of us felt. We’ve worked together for a long time, have a ton of mutual respect and a shared vision. I have no doubt the strong connection and working relationship is going to pay dividends right away.

“I’m so grateful to Kevin. He’s a truly awesome person who I think very, very highly of. I’m looking forward to continuing to work with him in his new role. He’s a brilliant guy and will make all of us better.”

NASCAR official addresses incident involving sweeper truck at Iowa

By Dustin LongJul 29, 2019, 10:41 AM EDT
A NASCAR senior executive suggested Monday that series officials could have delayed opening pit road by a lap in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway to avoid the incident Dillon Bassett had with a sweeper.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief racing development officer, made the comments Monday on “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Bassett’s race ended when he ran into the back of a sweeper truck while trying to enter pit road with 28 laps left in the race. Bassett’s vision was obscured by the cloud kicked up by the sweeper. Bassett finished 26th.

There were two trucks in the apron near the entrance to pit road as the field passed. Some cars cut down to enter pit road under caution.

Tyler Reddick, Justin Allgaier, Riley Herbst, Justin Haley and Zane Smith passed the sweeper truck, which appeared to stop as the cars came by. Bassett was a little further back and hit the back of the truck. Gray Gaulding, who was behind Bassett, had to dart to the right to avoid hitting Bassett’s car after it slammed into the back of the sweeper truck.

O’Donnell was asked on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio about what happened and what could be done to avoid that situation from repeating in future races.

“You look at the circumstance on our end of what happened,” O’Donnell said. “You saw a number of cars able to pass the sweeper. We had a conversation with the driver (Bassett). There was some lack of communication, I would say, with the spotter on the team side. We’ll correct that. The team will correct that.

“But then on our end, you look at the circumstances there. It’s one thing to be parked, which we’ve had many times and it’s worked successfully. It’s another when you look at kind of the smoke or fog, I guess, that was created.

“I think in that instance, you learn from it, you maybe keep pit road closed one more lap and don’t try to get back to green as fast. Always a challenge for us because we want to make the fans happy and get back racing as quickly as possible but in that case you could probably wait one more lap. We’ll go back and continue to look at the film and make adjustments.”

Pocono, Iowa winners and losers

By Dustin LongJul 29, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
WINNERS

Joe Gibbs Racing — Scores its second 1-2-3 finish fo the season. The other 1-2-3 finish the team had this year was in the Daytona 500. Denny Hamlin won both of those races. Erik Jones was second at Pocono for this third consecutive top-three finish. Martin Truex Jr. placed third.

Kyle Larson Weekend started poorly when he wrecked in practice on Friday and ended with him placing fifth in a backup car. It is his third top-five finish in the last five races.

Daniel HemricHis seventh-place finish was best result since placing a career-best fifth at Talladega in April.

Chase Briscoe He scored his first Xfinity win of the season this past weekend at Iowa.

LOSERS

Chase ElliottYou wonder if it can get worse and it can. Elliott crashed and finished last at Pocono. He has finished 20th or worse in four of the last six races. He has not had a top-10 finish in the last seven races. 

David RaganIt has been a rough month for Ragan, who has finished no better than 29th in the last four races.

Stewart FriesenCrash on the first lap of the Truck race at Pocono left him with a last-place finish. He holds the final playoff spot with two races to go. He leads Harrison Burton by 13 points.

Erik Jones, Martin Truex Jr. complete Joe Gibbs Racing sweep at Pocono

By Daniel McFadinJul 28, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT
For Erik Jones, “all there’s left to do” for him in 2019 is to finally win a race.

“We’ve done everything we can but win a race here the last month,” Jones said Sunday after his second-place finish at Pocono Raceway.

Jones finished between Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr., earning his third consecutive finish in the top three. It is the second time JGR has finished 1-2-3 this year, the first coming in the Daytona 500.

What kept Jones from visiting victory lane for the first time this season?

The decision by the No. 20 team to save as much fuel as possible while Jones led, which resulted in him losing the lead to Hamlin with 17 laps to go in the scheduled distance.

“When it was still green, I was hoping they would all run out (of gas), that was my only opportunity with having to save as much as I was,” Jones said. “The caution came out (with eight laps to go), looking back on it, man, I wish we would have just ran hard. Because if we ran hard we wouldn’t have given up the lead and we would have been in the lead on the restart and probably wouldn’t have given up the lead there.”

Playing a factor in the decision to conserve fuel was Jones’ position in the points (14th entering Pocono) and how well he’s run recently.

“If we have a day where we run out of fuel because we were trying to push and get a win and we don’t make it, that’s a pretty bad day if we finish 25th coming down to get fuel and lose all these points we’ve gained here in the last month,” Jones said. “We’re in a spot now where we’re almost a race up on the cutoff line, which is a good feeling. It took a long time to get there and we don’t really want to give it up all at once.”

The runner-up result is Jones’ best finish of the year. He has eight top 10s in the last 11 races.

“Man, it’s a bummer,” Jones said. “We’re close every week.  … We’re right there.

“We’re doing great building points, but it would be great to knock a win out. We’re just so close, it stings a little bit more when you get close to it.”

Meanwhile, Truex lost his opportunity at a win thanks to a bout of indecision and lapped traffic.

The indecision came when Truex was running second to Jones with Hamlin right behind him.

“I mean, had I been able to keep him behind me, (Jones) was starting to back up and save more,” Truex told NBCSN, adding he kept asking himself “Should I pass him yet? Should I pass him yet?”

But he never got the chance.

A lapped car slowed Truex on the frontstretch, allowing Hamlin to overtake him. Truex said the lapped car was a “game changer.”

“Once the caution came out, (Hamlin) had the restart on the outside,” Truex said. “You can’t do anything about it. Inside on the front row is just sitting ducks.”

Truex’s third-place finish is his first top five since he won at Sonoma on June 23rd and follows a sixth-place finish at New Hampshire.