Today’s Cup race at Pocono: Start time, lineup and more

With traction compound liberally applied to the surface of the 2.5-mile track for the first time, NASCAR’s premier series will make its second annual visit to Pocono Raceway for the final time.
Next season, the track will play host to a Cup doubleheader during its lone race weekend.
Here’s all the info for today’s event:
(All times are Eastern)
START: The green flag is scheduled for 3:18 p.m.
PRERACE: The garage will open at 9 a.m. for prerace inspection. The driver/crew chief meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Driver introductions will begin at 2:20 p.m. The national anthem will be performed by Ellen Kane at 3:01 p.m. Brian Quinn (representing Gander RV) will give the command to start engines at 3:07 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 160 laps (400 miles) around the 2.5-mile speedway.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 50. Stage 2 ends on Lap 100.
TV/RADIO: Prerace coverage will begin at 2:30 p.m. with Countdown to Green on NBCSN and the race broadcast at 3 on NBCSN. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race. MRN’s coverage begins at 2 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast, which is also available at mrn.com.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for partly cloudy with a high of 81 degrees and a 24% chance of rain for the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Kyle Busch led 79 laps, including the final 21, for his third victory at Pocono.
TO THE REAR: Kyle Larson will fall to the end of the field in a backup car for the second consecutive week after crashing in practice. Chase Elliott also is in a backup car.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup by row (subject to change after prerace Sunday inspection)