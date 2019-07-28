Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Failures cost Austin Dillon, Jimmie Johnson, William Byron top 10 spots

By Nate RyanJul 28, 2019, 11:42 AM EDT
LONG POND, Pa. — Three Chevrolet drivers lost their top-10 starting positions after their cars failed prerace inspection Sunday morning in prerace inspection.

Austin Dillon (fifth fastest in qualifying), Jimmie Johnson (sixth) and William Byron (eighth) each had their times disallowed, which relegated them to the rear of the field behind all the cars who posted speeds in Saturday afternoon’s qualifying session.

Nine cars had their qualifying speeds negated by inspection failures Sunday morning. The cars of Michael McDowell (17th), Ryan Blaney (20th), Chris Buescher (28th), Corey LaJoie (32nd), Ross Chastain (35th) and Reed Sorenson (36th) also failed inspection.

Click here for the updated starting lineup after prerace inspection.

Also dropping to the rear Sunday are Kyle Larson (backup car), Chase Elliott (backup) and Bubba Wallace (engine change).

The first two rows for Sunday’s race all passed inspection, starting with pole-sitter Kevin Harvick.

Today’s Cup race at Pocono: Start time, lineup and more

By Nate RyanJul 28, 2019, 6:00 AM EDT
With traction compound liberally applied to the surface of the 2.5-mile track for the first time, NASCAR’s premier series will make its second annual visit to Pocono Raceway for the final time.

Next season, the track will play host to a Cup doubleheader during its lone race weekend.

Here’s all the info for today’s event:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The green flag is scheduled for 3:18 p.m.

PRERACE: The garage will open at 9 a.m. for prerace inspection. The driver/crew chief meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Driver introductions will begin at 2:20 p.m. The national anthem will be performed by Ellen Kane at 3:01 p.m. Brian Quinn (representing Gander RV) will give the command to start engines at 3:07 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 160 laps (400 miles) around the 2.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 50. Stage 2 ends on Lap 100

TV/RADIO: Prerace coverage will begin at 2:30 p.m. with Countdown to Green on NBCSN and the race broadcast at 3 on NBCSN. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race. MRN’s coverage begins at 2 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast, which is also available at mrn.com.

STREAM: http://stream.nbcsports.com/nascar/monster-energy-nascar-cup-series

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for partly cloudy with a high of 81 degrees and a 24% chance of rain for the start of the race. 

LAST TIME: Kyle Busch led 79 laps, including the final 21, for his third victory at Pocono.

TO THE REAR: Kyle Larson will fall to the end of the field in a backup car for the second consecutive week after crashing in practice. Chase Elliott also is in a backup car.

Austin Dillon, Jimmie Johnson and William Byron, Michael McDowell, Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher , Corey LaJoie, Ross Chastain and Reed Sorenson also will start at the back after having their qualifying times disallowed by inspection failures.

Bubba Wallace will drop to the rear because of an engine change between practices.

Bubba Wallace will drop to the rear because of an engine change between practices.

Click here for the updated starting lineup after prerace inspection.

Results, points after Xfinity race at Iowa

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 27, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
Chase Briscoe lived up to his name, chasing Christopher Bell for much of the race, before finally passing Bell for the lead and held on for the final seven laps to win Saturday’s U.S. Cellular 250 Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway.

While Bell led a race- and career-high 234 laps out of the scheduled 250 circuits around the 7/8-mile oval, Briscoe remained patient and methodical – even after an earlier pit road penalty for driving over an air gun – and never gave up on the prospect that he could still win.

MORE: Chase Briscoe passes Christopher Bell late for Iowa Xfinity win

MORE: Dillon Bassett's car runs into track sweeper in Iowa Xfinity race

It was Briscoe’s first win of 2019 and the second of his Xfinity Series career (he also won last year on the Roval at Charlotte).

Bell finished second, while John Hunter Nemechek, Noah Gragson and Tyler Reddick rounded out the top five.

Click here for the race results.

Points

Tyler Reddick continues to lead the Xfinity Series point standings, although runner-up Christopher Bell closed Reddick’s lead from 56 to 46 points.

Cole Custer remains in third, but his late race wreck cost him, dropping from 76 points behind Reddick after last week’s race at New Hampshire to 97 points after Saturday’s race at Iowa.

The top five of the standings is rounded out by Justin Allgaier (-153 points) and Austin Cindric (-207), who also had a rough race, crashing early and finishing 37th.

Click here for the updated Xfinity standings.

Dillon Bassett’s car runs into track sweeper in Iowa Xfinity race

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 27, 2019, 8:24 PM EDT
Dillon Bassett was in the proverbial wrong place at the wrong time in Saturday’s U.S. Cellular 250 Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway.

With 27 laps to go, Bassett was among several cars that tried to make it to pit road for what would likely be the final pit stop of the race.

While the other cars made it onto pit road without incident, Bassett did not, as his Chevrolet ran into the rear of a track sweeper that had been clearing up track drying powder near the entrance to pit road.

There was some smoke coming out of the rear of the sweeper just before impact that may have obscured Dillon’s vision.

Bassett finished 26th.

MORE: Chase Briscoe passes Christopher Bell late for Iowa Xfinity win

MORE: Results, points after Xfinity race at Iowa

Chase Briscoe passes Christopher Bell late for Iowa Xfinity win

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 27, 2019, 8:12 PM EDT
Chase Briscoe stopped Christopher Bell’s two-race winning streak at Iowa Speedway, capturing Saturday’s U.S. Cellular 250.

It was the second career Xfinity win for the 24-year-old Briscoe, a native of Mitchell, Indiana, first in 2019. He bounced back from a penalty for running over an air gun on pit road earlier in the race.

“I just can’t believe it,” Briscoe told NBCSN. “When I ran over the hose, I was worried.

“It’s nice, for sure, to kind of silence everybody. We definitely still aren’t near where we need to be but I feel like we’ve been way closer, especially these last couple of weeks. We still have to get better if we’re going to beat the big 3 (Tyler Reddick, Bell and Cole Custer), but I feel like we’re slowly getting into the conversation to be that fourth guy.”

Bell, who had won at Iowa this past June, as well as last July, led a race- and career-high 234 laps. But Briscoe grabbed the lead away from Bell late in the race on Lap 244 and led the final seven laps to take the checkered flag.

“That was tough, to be able to hold him off for as long as I did and not win the race,” Bell told NBCSN. “This car was super, super fast today.”

MORE: Results, points after Iowa race

MORE: Dillon Bassett's car runs into track sweeper in Iowa Xfinity race

Bell has now finished first twice and second two other times in his last four starts at Iowa.

“It’s kind of damned if you do, damned if you don’t,” said Bell, who was seeking his sixth win of the season in Saturday’s race. “I tried to chase him (Briscoe) into the corner. Maybe I could have opened my entry and tried to turn down, looking back at it. He did a good job, he won the race and we had a great race car.”

Bell finished second, followed by John Hunter Nemechek, Noah Gragson and Tyler Reddick.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Justin Allgaier, Shane Lee, Justin Haley, Zane Smith and Michael Annett.

Stage 1 winner: Christopher Bell (series-leading 11th stage win)

Stage 2 winner: Christopher Bell (12th stage win)

Who had a good race: Even though he finished second after dominating almost the entire race, Christopher Bell had one of his most impressive performances of the season, including leading a career-high 234 laps. … John Hunter Nemechek battled Bell for the lead several times in the final stage, including leading six laps, before finishing a still very impressive third.

Who had a bad race: Cole Custer suffered his fourth DNF of the season when his car unexpectedly and sharply veered right and into the outside wall with 86 laps to go in the race. Custer finished 29th. “I honestly couldn’t exactly tell you,” Custer told NBCSN when asked what happened. “I got really loose going into three and guess I over corrected it into the fence. … I’m really frustrated. I hate that we’re out (of the race).”

Notable: The series now has three road course events in the next four scheduled races.

What’s next: Zippo 200 at The Glen, Saturday August 3 (3 p.m. ET on NBC), Watkins Glen International

 

