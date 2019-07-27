‘Just got to stop being stupid’: Kyle Larson angry after practice wreck

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

LONG POND, Pa. – For the second consecutive week, Kyle Larson is headed to a backup car for Sunday’s Cup race after a wreck in practice.

Just more than 10 minutes into the opening session Saturday morning at Pocono Raceway, Larson crashed off the tunnel turn at the 2.5-mile track.

Larson lost control of his No. 42 Chevrolet off Turn 2 and skidded into the outside wall, hitting with the right rear. He then veered into the inside wall for a heavy impact with the right front.

“I’m fine; just disappointed in myself,” Larson told NBCSN’s Kelli Stavast. “It’s two weeks in a row I’ve put my team in a bad spot. I hate that I did that. Just got really loose and overcorrected.

“Just mad at myself, especially after doing it two weeks in a row. Just got to stop being stupid.”

Larson’s team has rolled out its backup car with 40 minutes left in practice.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver crashed in practice a week ago at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and finished 33rd after two crashes in the final 80 laps. Larson is 31 points above the playoff cutline with six races remaining in the regular season.