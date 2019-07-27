Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Erik Jones and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. hash out their differences on the lake

By Nate RyanJul 27, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT
LONG POND, Pa. – Erik Jones and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. apparently have hugged it out, figuratively and literally.

After Stenhouse vowed retribution (video above) for crashing after a flat tire from contact with Jones at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, a chance meeting between the pair this week on Lake Norman in the Charlotte area defused the tension.

“We had a good day,” Jones said Saturday after qualifying fifth at Pocono Raceway. “I didn’t even know he was going to be out there. We ended up hanging out.

“It was fine. Ricky and I have always got along fine. We’ve had our differences on the racetrack from time to time, but I think we’re all good. I asked him if he needed a hug at the end of the day before I left out, but we’re all good. We had a good time out on the lake and patched things up.”

Jones, who finished third at New Hampshire to continue his surge toward the playoffs, had been adamant that he did nothing wrong after he felt Stenhouse impeded his progress for five laps.

“Ricky races people hard, and I think he knows that,” Jones said. “I wasn’t going to apologize to him for it. I didn’t want to wreck him. I didn’t want to take him out of the race. My move wasn’t to end his day. Unfortunately, it did. If you’re going to race hard, especially at that point in the race, you’re going to get raced hard back. Ricky and I understand that. I think we’ve come to a common ground there on how to race each other going forward.

Stenhouse conceded Saturday at Pocono that “we were in the way” of Jones at New Hampshire and said his frustration mostly stemmed from still being miffed that Jones didn’t say anything after spinning Stenhouse at Bristol Motor Speedway last year.

“That and (New Hampshire) added together was a little frustrating,” Stenhouse said. “I probably won’t go crash him like I thought I would. I don’t really like going to crash people on purpose. I’ll still race hard. It’s just what I do. It’s settled a little bit more.

“I’ll still race hard and similar to what he said. I like Erik. We just had a couple of run-ins, which everybody in this garage has. So there’s people mad at each other every week. That’s just part of our sport. Part of the package. We’re all racing so hard. It’s so hard to pass at some racetracks. You’ve got to hustle your car. You’ve got to drive your car hard. I enjoy it, but it definitely gets people frustrated.”

The 36th at New Hampshire was Stenhouse’s third DNF of the season. With six races remaining in the regular season, he’s ranked 20th in the points standings and in must-win territory to qualify for the playoffs.

“Obviously, I feel like Bristol is our best chance (for a victory) by far,” said Stenhouse, pointing to the Aug. 17 race at the final short track in the regular season.

Cup starting lineup at Pocono: Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano on front row

By Nate RyanJul 27, 2019, 5:39 PM EDT
LONG POND, Pa. — Kevin Harvick will be starting from the pole position in search of his second consecutive victory in the Cup Series and the first of his career at Pocono Raceway.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver turned a 174.058-mph lap for his first pole position at Pocono, his fourth of the 2019 season and the 29th of his career. Harvick has finished second four times at the 2.5-mile speedway.

Joey Logano qualified second, his fifth front row start at Pocono.

Aric Almirola qualified a career-best third at Pocono, followed by Erik Jones and Austin Dillon.

At least two drivers will start at the rear after Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott both went to backup cars after crashing in the first practice.

The starting lineup is provisional and subject to change after prerace inspection Sunday morning; any cars failing the technical requirements will have their speeds disallowed and start from the back.

‘Gnarly’ performance puts Kevin Harvick on Pocono pole

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 27, 2019, 5:03 PM EDT
Kevin Harvick has the word “gnarly” on the left rear quarter panel of his Ford Mustang – and it lived up to its nickname with a gnarly pole-winning performance for Sunday’s Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway.

One week after earning his first win of the season (last Sunday at New Hampshire), Harvick was not to be kept from taking the top spot during Saturday afternoon’s qualifying.

Harvick was the only driver over 174 mph, clocking a top speed of 174.058 mph.

We turned it into a gnarly situation,” Harvick told NBCSN. “We didn’t do a qualifying run because we were just scrambling a bit in race trim and trying to get our car right in race trim.

“Our teammates did some qualifying runs and we tried to match what they did and adapt and adjust from there. In the end, sometimes it’s just better to wing it. It was a good day today and hopefully we can keep it rolling tomorrow.”

This is Harvick’s fourth pole of the season and the 29th of his career in 667 NASCAR Cup starts.

In addition, this is Harvick’s 38th career Cup start at Pocono but his first pole there. He’s also never won at the 2.5-mile Tricky Triangle.

“It’s been a fun week getting the win off our back and hopefully a pole today,” Harvick said. All Cup cars were immediately impounded after the qualifying session and will go through post-qualifying inspection Sunday morning before the afternoon’s race.

Joey Logano briefly held the pole, but after Harvick’s run, had to settle for second-fastest (173.377 mph), followed by Aric Almirola (173.164 mph), Erik Jones (173.110) and Austin Dillon (172.659).

Sixth through 10th were Jimmie Johnson (172.586), Kyle Busch (172.427), William Byron (172.371), Kurt Busch (172.015) and Daniel Suarez (171.933) made it three of four Stewart-Haas drivers that qualified in the top-10.

Among those who struggled during qualifying was Kyle Larson, who wrecked his primary car in practice earlier in the day, forcing him to go to his backup ride. Larson qualified 29th at 168.634 mph.

Ross Chastain wins at Pocono for third Truck Series victory of season

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 27, 2019, 2:44 PM EDT
Ross Chastain held off Tyler Ankrum and Harrison Burton to win Saturday’s Gander RV 150 at Pocono Raceway.

It was Chastain’s third career NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series win, all of which have come this season. He won earlier at Kansas and Gateway. In addition, Chastain is now the only driver in the Truck Series to have three wins thus far this season.

“We stomped them in the dirt, we pressed the attack, I’m so excited,” Chastain told FOX. “We’ll go try to press the attack (in the next race, Thursday night at Eldora Speedway). We don’t back down at all. We just keep going.”

Eldora will be Chastain’s first career Truck race on dirt, prompting him to quip, “I’ve always thought dirt was for farming and asphalt was for racing, but we’re going to learn something next week.”

Christian Eckes finished fourth, followed by Brett Moffitt, Matt Crafton, Todd Gilliland, Johnny Sauter, Ben Rhodes and Grant Enfinger.

The race didn’t even get past Turn 1 on the opening lap when Stewart Friesen’s Chevrolet spun and collected the Toyota of Anthony Alfredo. Both trucks were damaged beyond repair.

I’m not really sure,” Friesen told FOX when asked what happened in the incident. “I spun around and made contact with the wall.

I got to the apron there and it’s just a bummer. I had a lot of friends and family here today and just really, really disappointed. I wish I could have done more to last a little longer out there. We’ll be back but it just sucks right now.”

Natalie Decker and Ben Rhodes were also involved but both suffered only minor damage and were able to continue on.

Stage 1 winner: Ross Chastain (second stage win of season)

Stage 2 winner: Harrison Burton (first stage win of season)

Who had a good race: Harrison Burton continued in his bid to make the playoffs with a strong third-place finish.

Who had a bad race: Stewart Friesen’s first lap wreck could have significant playoff ramifications for him. Friesen came into the race seventh in the hunt for the eight playoff spots, and left in eighth place, on the playoff bubble. Because he has not won a race this season, he only has two more races – August 1 at Eldora and August 10 at Michigan – to lock himself into the playoffs.

Notable: Before he went to victory lane, Chastain — nicknamed “The Melon Man” —  had some fun by tossing a watermelon-shaped beach ball back and forth with fans in the frontstretch stands. Chastain’s family is watermelon growers.

What’s next: There will be a short turnaround for Truck Series teams, who are back at it – and on the dirt this time – this Thursday, August 1, in the Eldora Dirt Derby at Eldora Speedway in Ohio.

Tonight’s Xfinity race at Iowa: Start time, lineup and more

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 27, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
The Xfinity Series is back at Iowa Speedway this weekend for its second trip of the season to the short track.

How long can Christopher Bell, Cole Custer and Tyler Reddick‘s stranglehold on victory lane last?

Here’s all the info you need for today’s U.S. Cellular 250.

(All times are Eastern)

START:  The command to start engines will be given at 5:25 p.m. by U.S. Cellular Customers Eric Brecke, Mark Jones and Kent Carson. Green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:32 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 8:30 a.m. Qualifying is at 12:05 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 3:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 4:45 p.m. The invocation will be given at 5:17 p.m. by Matt Sanford. Abbie Callahan will perform the National Anthem at 5:18 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 250 laps (218.75 miles) around the 7/8-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60. Stage 2 ends on Lap 120.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. The Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 4:30 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: Wunderground.com forecasts a temperature of 87 degrees with a 20% chance of precipitation at the race start time

LAST TIME: Christopher Bell won the June race over and Cole Custer. Bell won this race last year over Justin Allgaier.

STARTING LINEUP: