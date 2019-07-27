Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Dillon Bassett’s car runs into track sweeper in Iowa Xfinity race

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 27, 2019, 8:24 PM EDT
Dillon Bassett was in the proverbial wrong place at the wrong time in Saturday’s U.S. Cellular 250 Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway.

With 27 laps to go, Bassett was among several cars that tried to make it to pit road for what would likely be the final pit stop of the race.

While the other cars made it onto pit road without incident, Bassett did not, as his Chevrolet ran into the rear of a track sweeper that had been clearing up track drying powder near the entrance to pit road.

There was some smoke coming out of the rear of the sweeper just before impact that may have obscured Dillon’s vision.

Bassett finished 26th.

Chase Briscoe passes Christopher Bell late for Iowa Xfinity win

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 27, 2019, 8:12 PM EDT
Chase Briscoe stopped Christopher Bell’s two-race winning streak at Iowa Speedway, capturing Saturday’s U.S. Cellular 250.

It was the second career Xfinity win for the 24-year-old Briscoe, a native of Mitchell, Indiana native, first in 2019. He bounced back from a penalty for running over an air gun on pit road earlier in the race.

“I just can’t believe it,” Briscoe told NBCSN. “When I ran over the hose, I was worried.

“It’s nice, for sure, to kind of silence everybody. We definitely still aren’t near where we need to be but I feel like we’ve been way closer, especially these last couple of weeks. We still have to get better if we’re going to beat the big 3 (Tyler Reddick, Bell and Cole Custer), but I feel like we’re slowly getting into the conversation to be that fourth guy.”

Bell, who had won at Iowa this past June, as well as last July, led a race- and career-high 234 laps. But Briscoe grabbed the lead away from Bell late in the race on Lap 244 and led the final seven laps to take the checkered flag.

“That was tough, to be able to hold him off for as long as I did and not win the race,” Bell told NBCSN. “This car was super, super fast today.”

Bell has now finished first twice and second two other times in his last four starts at Iowa.

“It’s kind of damned if you do, damned if you don’t,” said Bell, who was seeking his sixth win of the season in Saturday’s race. “I tried to chase him (Briscoe) into the corner. Maybe I could have opened my entry and tried to turn down, looking back at it. He did a good job, he won the race and we had a great race car.”

Bell finished second, followed by John Hunter Nemechek, Noah Gragson and Tyler Reddick.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Justin Allgaier, Shane Lee, Justin Haley, Zane Smith and Michael Annett.

Two cars were sent to the rear for the start of the race due to unapproved adjustments: The No. 0 Chevrolet of Garrett Smithley and the No. 01 of Ryan Repko.

Stage 1 winner: Christopher Bell (series-leading 11th stage win)

Stage 2 winner: Christopher Bell (12th stage win)

Who had a good race: Even though he finished second after dominating almost the entire race, Christopher Bell had one of his most impressive performances of the season, including leading a career-high 234 laps. … John Hunter Nemechek battled Bell for the lead several times in the final stage, including leading six laps, before finishing a still very impressive third.

Who had a bad race: Cole Custer suffered his fourth DNF of the season when his car unexpectedly and sharply veered right and into the outside wall with 86 laps to go in the race. Custer finished 29th. “I honestly couldn’t exactly tell you,” Custer told NBCSN when asked what happened. “I got really loose going into three and guess I over corrected it into the fence. … I’m really frustrated. I hate that we’re out (of the race).”

Notable: The series now has three road course events in the next four scheduled races.

What’s next: Zippo 200 at The Glen, Saturday August 3 (3 p.m. ET on NBC), Watkins Glen International

Erik Jones and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. hash out their differences on the lake

By Nate RyanJul 27, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT
LONG POND, Pa. – Erik Jones and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. apparently have hugged it out, figuratively and literally.

After Stenhouse vowed retribution (video above) for crashing after a flat tire from contact with Jones at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, a chance meeting between the pair this week on Lake Norman in the Charlotte area defused the tension.

“We had a good day,” Jones said Saturday after qualifying fifth at Pocono Raceway. “I didn’t even know he was going to be out there. We ended up hanging out.

“It was fine. Ricky and I have always got along fine. We’ve had our differences on the racetrack from time to time, but I think we’re all good. I asked him if he needed a hug at the end of the day before I left out, but we’re all good. We had a good time out on the lake and patched things up.”

Jones, who finished third at New Hampshire to continue his surge toward the playoffs, had been adamant that he did nothing wrong after he felt Stenhouse impeded his progress for five laps.

“Ricky races people hard, and I think he knows that,” Jones said. “I wasn’t going to apologize to him for it. I didn’t want to wreck him. I didn’t want to take him out of the race. My move wasn’t to end his day. Unfortunately, it did. If you’re going to race hard, especially at that point in the race, you’re going to get raced hard back. Ricky and I understand that. I think we’ve come to a common ground there on how to race each other going forward.

Stenhouse conceded Saturday at Pocono that “we were in the way” of Jones at New Hampshire and said his frustration mostly stemmed from still being miffed that Jones didn’t say anything after spinning Stenhouse at Bristol Motor Speedway last year.

“That and (New Hampshire) added together was a little frustrating,” Stenhouse said. “I probably won’t go crash him like I thought I would. I don’t really like going to crash people on purpose. I’ll still race hard. It’s just what I do. It’s settled a little bit more.

“I’ll still race hard and similar to what he said. I like Erik. We just had a couple of run-ins, which everybody in this garage has. So there’s people mad at each other every week. That’s just part of our sport. Part of the package. We’re all racing so hard. It’s so hard to pass at some racetracks. You’ve got to hustle your car. You’ve got to drive your car hard. I enjoy it, but it definitely gets people frustrated.”

The 36th at New Hampshire was Stenhouse’s third DNF of the season. With six races remaining in the regular season, he’s ranked 20th in the points standings and in must-win territory to qualify for the playoffs.

“Obviously, I feel like Bristol is our best chance (for a victory) by far,” said Stenhouse, pointing to the Aug. 17 race at the final short track in the regular season.

Cup starting lineup at Pocono: Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano on front row

By Nate RyanJul 27, 2019, 5:39 PM EDT
LONG POND, Pa. — Kevin Harvick will be starting from the pole position in search of his second consecutive victory in the Cup Series and the first of his career at Pocono Raceway.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver turned a 174.058-mph lap for his first pole position at Pocono, his fourth of the 2019 season and the 29th of his career. Harvick has finished second four times at the 2.5-mile speedway.

Joey Logano qualified second, his fifth front row start at Pocono.

MORE: Click here for the starting lineup by row and click here for by car.

Aric Almirola qualified a career-best third at Pocono, followed by Erik Jones and Austin Dillon.

At least two drivers will start at the rear after Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott both went to backup cars after crashing in the first practice.

The starting lineup is provisional and subject to change after prerace inspection Sunday morning; any cars failing the technical requirements will have their speeds disallowed and start from the back.

‘Gnarly’ performance puts Kevin Harvick on Pocono pole

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 27, 2019, 5:03 PM EDT
Kevin Harvick has the word “gnarly” on the left rear quarter panel of his Ford Mustang – and it lived up to its nickname with a gnarly pole-winning performance for Sunday’s Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway.

One week after earning his first win of the season (last Sunday at New Hampshire), Harvick was not to be kept from taking the top spot during Saturday afternoon’s qualifying.

Harvick was the only driver over 174 mph, clocking a top speed of 174.058 mph.

We turned it into a gnarly situation,” Harvick told NBCSN. “We didn’t do a qualifying run because we were just scrambling a bit in race trim and trying to get our car right in race trim.

“Our teammates did some qualifying runs and we tried to match what they did and adapt and adjust from there. In the end, sometimes it’s just better to wing it. It was a good day today and hopefully we can keep it rolling tomorrow.”

This is Harvick’s fourth pole of the season and the 29th of his career in 667 NASCAR Cup starts.

In addition, this is Harvick’s 38th career Cup start at Pocono but his first pole there. He’s also never won at the 2.5-mile Tricky Triangle.

“It’s been a fun week getting the win off our back and hopefully a pole today,” Harvick said. All Cup cars were immediately impounded after the qualifying session and will go through post-qualifying inspection Sunday morning before the afternoon’s race.

Joey Logano briefly held the pole, but after Harvick’s run, had to settle for second-fastest (173.377 mph), followed by Aric Almirola (173.164 mph), Erik Jones (173.110) and Austin Dillon (172.659).

Sixth through 10th were Jimmie Johnson (172.586), Kyle Busch (172.427), William Byron (172.371), Kurt Busch (172.015) and Daniel Suarez (171.933) made it three of four Stewart-Haas drivers that qualified in the top-10.

Among those who struggled during qualifying was Kyle Larson, who wrecked his primary car in practice earlier in the day, forcing him to go to his backup ride. Larson qualified 29th at 168.634 mph.

Click here for full qualifying results

Click here for the row-by-row starting lineup for Sunday’s race

