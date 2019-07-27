Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe on front row for Iowa Xfinity race

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 27, 2019, 1:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Christopher Bell captured the pole for this afternoon’s U.S. Cellular 250 Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway.

Bell covered the 7/8-mile oval at 132.855 mph. Chase Briscoe, the final driver to make a qualifying run, was second-fastest at 132.676 mph.

Brandon Jones was third-fastest (132.436 mph), followed by Riley Herbst (132.225 mph) and Justin Allgaier (132.026 mph).

Sixth through 10th were Cole Custer (131.992 mph), Shane Lee (131.932 mph), Austin Cindric (131.849 mph), Michael Annett (131.716 mph) and Ryan Sieg (131.573 mph).

Series points leader Tyler Reddick (131.551 mph) qualified 11th.

The race will take the green flag shortly after 5 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBCSN.

There were two incidents of note during the session.

A steering wheel that the crew uses to steer the car from the grid onto pit road fell off the roof of Morgan Shepherd’s car when he took to the racetrack. To be clear, it was not the steering wheel Shepherd used in the car.

I’ll make sure it’s actually connected to the steering shift, not on the roof of the car,” fellow competitor Tyler Reddick told NBCSN. “It’s kind of funny, it’s not something you see every day, but that could easily happen to anyone.”

A few moments later, the No. 17 Chevrolet of Mark Meunier spun and backed into the outside wall, suffering significant damage and was unable to qualify for the race.

Click here for full qualifying results.

Click here for the full starting grid. 

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Ross Chastain wins at Pocono for third Truck Series victory of season

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 27, 2019, 2:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ross Chastain held off Tyler Ankrum and Harrison Burton to win Saturday’s Gander RV 150 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway.

It was Chastain’s third career Truck Series win, all of which have come this season. He won earlier at Kansas and Gateway. In addition, Chastain has now become the only driver in the Truck Series to have three wins thus far this season.

“We stomped them in the dirt, we pressed the attack, I’m so excited,” Chastain told FOX. “We’ll go try to press the attack (in the next race, this Thursday night at Eldora Speedway). We don’t back down at all. We just keep going.”

Eldora will be Chastain’s first career Truck race on dirt, prompting him to quip, “I’ve always thought dirt was for farming and asphalt was for racing, but we’re going to learn something next week.”

Christian Eckes finished fourth, followed by Brett Moffitt, Matt Crafton, Todd Gilliland, Johnny Sauter, Ben Rhodes and Grant Enfinger.

Click here for results.

The race didn’t even get past Turn 1 on the opening lap when Stewart Friesen’s Chevrolet spun and collected the Toyota of Anthony Alfredo. Both trucks were damaged beyond repair.

I’m not really sure,” Friesen told FOX when asked what happened in the incident. “I spun around and made contact with the wall.

I got to the apron there and it’s just a bummer. I had a lot of friends and family here today and just really, really disappointed. I wish I could have done more to last a little longer out there. We’ll be back but it just sucks right now.”

Natalie Decker and Ben Rhodes were also involved but both suffered only minor damage and were able to continue on.

Stage 1 winner: Ross Chastain (second stage win of season)

Stage 2 winner: Harrison Burton (first stage win of season)

Who had a good race: Harrison Burton continued in his bid to make the playoffs with a strong third-place finish.

Who had a bad race: Stewart Friesen’s first lap wreck could have significant playoff ramifications for him. Friesen came into the race seventh in the hunt for the eight playoff spots, and left in eighth place, on the playoff bubble. Because he has not won a race this season, he only has two more races – August 1 at Eldora and August 10 at Michigan – to lock himself into the playoffs.

Notable: Before he went to victory lane, Chastain — nicknamed “The Melon Man” —  had some fun by tossing a watermelon-shaped beach ball back and forth with fans in the frontstretch stands. Chastain’s family is watermelon growers.

What’s next: There will be a short turnaround for Truck Series teams, who are back at it – and on the dirt this time – this Thursday, August 1, in the Eldora Dirt Derby at Eldora Speedway in Ohio.

We’ll have the full results, as well as updated point standings shortly. Please check back.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Tonight’s Xfinity race at Iowa: Start time, lineup and more

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 27, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Xfinity Series is back at Iowa Speedway this weekend for its second trip of the season to the short track.

How long can Christopher Bell, Cole Custer and Tyler Reddick‘s stranglehold on victory lane last?

Here’s all the info you need for today’s U.S. Cellular 250.

(All times are Eastern)

START:  The command to start engines will be given at 5:25 p.m. by U.S. Cellular Customers Eric Brecke, Mark Jones and Kent Carson. Green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:32 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 8:30 a.m. Qualifying is at 12:05 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 3:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 4:45 p.m. The invocation will be given at 5:17 p.m. by Matt Sanford. Abbie Callahan will perform the National Anthem at 5:18 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 250 laps (218.75 miles) around the 7/8-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60. Stage 2 ends on Lap 120.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. The Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 4:30 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: Wunderground.com forecasts a temperature of 87 degrees with a 20% chance of precipitation at the race start time

LAST TIME: Christopher Bell won the June race over and Cole Custer. Bell won this race last year over Justin Allgaier.

STARTING LINEUP:

Run it back in reverse: Pocono starting order will feature inversion

Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Nate RyanJul 27, 2019, 1:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LONG POND, Pa. – NASCAR and Pocono Raceway unveiled details of the track’s inaugural doubleheader schedule next season, including an interesting wrinkle on how the final race of the weekend will begin.

Executive vice president of competition Scott Miller said the starting lineup for Sunday’s 350-mile Cup race will be an inversion of the lead-lap finishers in Saturday’s first Cup race (whose length is to be determined but likely in the 350-mile range).

“One of our prominent drivers was the original champion of that concept,” Miller said during a Saturday news conference at the track. “We looked at each other and said, ‘Hmm, I’m not sure everyone will buy into it.’ Actually, everybody did. It was pretty universally accepted as a cool way to go, and something we thought would put on a good show.”

Cup teams will use the same car for both races at the 2.5-mile speedway and will be allowed “general service” (i.e. changing valve springs, buffing out minor damage) to prepare for the second race.

Miller said teams would be allowed to go to a backup car if the damage is sufficient to be warranted. “We’re certainly going to be lenient in a situation like this and being as flexible as we can with the teams,” Miller said. “It’s not out of the question they could crash Saturday and bring a fully prepared car here Sunday morning. It would be a team by team basis of how they wanted to handle a crisis situation.”

Pocono will be the only doubleheader on the Cup schedule for next season, but Miller said if the idea is “a great success, I wouldn’t see any reason we wouldn’t expand the concept” to other tracks.

Here’s the weekend schedule for Pocono next year:

           –Thursday, June 25: ARCA series race (80 laps, 200 miles).

           –Friday, June 26: Practice and qualifying for Cup (Race I) and the Gander Outdoor Truck Series.

          –Saturday, June 27: Xfinity practice, truck race (80 laps, 200 miles), Cup Race I (TBD distance but likely around 350 miles)

          –Sunday, June 28: Xfinity qualifying, Xfinity race (90 laps, 225 miles), Cup Race II (140 laps, 350 miles)

Erik Jones fastest in final practice at Pocono

By Nate RyanJul 27, 2019, 11:57 AM EDT
Leave a comment

LONG POND, Pa. — Final practice at Pocono Raceway featured a few drivers trying to nail down their futures in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Erik Jones was fastest in Saturday’s last session with a 172.117-mph lap. Kurt Busch was second at 172.051 mph with a lap that he turned near the end of the session to bump Matt DiBenedetto (171.373) to third.

William Byron (who was fastest on the average speeds for 10 consecutive laps) and Kyle Busch rounded out the top five. Click here for speeds from the final practice, including the best 10-consecutive lap averages.

At New Hampshire Motor Speedway last week, Jones said he had positive meetings recently with team owner Joe Gibbs and hopes to have a deal done soon.

Between practices Saturday at Pocono, DiBenedetto said he has had “not a single conversation” with team owner Bob Leavine about returning to Leavine Family Racing next season, but the No. 95 Toyota driver also isn’t concerned about his future.

“I’ve had to fight and claw so hard, now that I’m in a good, quality ride with a great team that I love, I’m just 100% focused on performing,” said DiBenedetto, who has two top fives in the last five starts. “That’s what we ‘ve been doing. I know that anyone — not to sound arrogant — but they’d have to have their heads examined if they get rid of me. Because nobody will do a better job in my car than myself.”

After an eventful first session with crashes for Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson putting both in backup cars, there were no incidents in the final practice before qualifying at 4 p.m. (NBCSN) for Sunday’s race.

 