Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe on front row for Iowa Xfinity race

Christopher Bell captured the pole for this afternoon’s U.S. Cellular 250 Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway.
Bell covered the 7/8-mile oval at 132.855 mph. Chase Briscoe, the final driver to make a qualifying run, was second-fastest at 132.676 mph.
Brandon Jones was third-fastest (132.436 mph), followed by Riley Herbst (132.225 mph) and Justin Allgaier (132.026 mph).
Sixth through 10th were Cole Custer (131.992 mph), Shane Lee (131.932 mph), Austin Cindric (131.849 mph), Michael Annett (131.716 mph) and Ryan Sieg (131.573 mph).
Series points leader Tyler Reddick (131.551 mph) qualified 11th.
The race will take the green flag shortly after 5 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBCSN.
There were two incidents of note during the session.
A steering wheel that the crew uses to steer the car from the grid onto pit road fell off the roof of Morgan Shepherd’s car when he took to the racetrack. To be clear, it was not the steering wheel Shepherd used in the car.
“I’ll make sure it’s actually connected to the steering shift, not on the roof of the car,” fellow competitor Tyler Reddick told NBCSN. “It’s kind of funny, it’s not something you see every day, but that could easily happen to anyone.”
A few moments later, the No. 17 Chevrolet of Mark Meunier spun and backed into the outside wall, suffering significant damage and was unable to qualify for the race.
