Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Chase Elliott on practice wreck: ‘I put myself in a pretty poor situation’

By Nate RyanJul 27, 2019, 9:50 AM EDT
Leave a comment

LONG POND, Pa. — Chase Elliott is headed to a backup car after hitting the wall with about 20 minutes remaining in the opening practice at Pocono Raceway.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver hit the wall off Turn 1 about 30 minutes after Kyle Larson had slammed the Turn 2 wall.

“Made a mistake and crashed,” Elliott told NBCSN’s Kelli Stavast. “I put myself in a pretty poor situation there for practice. I apologize to my guys here and the people back at the shop. That’s what you get when you make dumb decisions … You shouldn’t make decisions like that to put yourself in a bad spot.

“Really my fault. We’ll try to get this other car going as soon as we can and try not to crash again.”

It’s the second consecutive week that practice has been rather eventful in NASCAR’s premier series. Five drivers needed backup cars after prerace wrecks at New Hampshire Motor Speedway last weekend.

Daniel Suarez turned the fastest lap (172.516 mph) Saturday in the opening session at Pocono, followed by William Byron, Aric Almirola, Martin Truex Jr. and Clint Bowyer.

Click here for speeds from the first practice.

‘Just got to stop being stupid’: Kyle Larson angry after practice wreck

By Nate RyanJul 27, 2019, 9:29 AM EDT
Leave a comment

LONG POND, Pa. – For the second consecutive week, Kyle Larson is headed to a backup car for Sunday’s Cup race after a wreck in practice.

Just more than 10 minutes into the opening session Saturday morning at Pocono Raceway, Larson crashed off the tunnel turn at the 2.5-mile track.

Larson lost control of his No. 42 Chevrolet off  Turn 2 and skidded into the outside wall, hitting with the right rear. He then veered into the inside wall for a heavy impact with the right front.

“I’m fine; just disappointed in myself,” Larson told NBCSN’s Kelli Stavast. “It’s two weeks in a row I’ve put my team in a bad spot. I hate that I did that. Just got really loose and overcorrected.

“Just mad at myself, especially after doing it two weeks in a row. Just got to stop being stupid.”

Larson’s team has rolled out its backup car with 40 minutes left in practice.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver crashed in practice a week ago at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and finished 33rd after two crashes in the final 80 laps. Larson is 31 points above the playoff cutline with six races remaining in the regular season.

Saturday schedule for NASCAR at Pocono, Iowa

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 27, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Today will be the busiest day of the split-venue NASCAR race weekend at both Pocono Raceway and Iowa Speedway.

At Pocono’s Tricky Triangle, the Cup Series will have two practices and qualifying, while the Truck Series will have qualifying and the Gander RV 150 race.

Wunderground.com forecasts a temperature of 77 degrees with a 10% chance of precipitation at the Truck race start time of 1 p.m. ET.

About 1,000 miles away, Iowa Speedway will host Xfinity qualifying and the U.S. Cellular 250 race.

Wunderground.com forecasts a temperature of 87 degrees with a 20% chance of precipitation at the Xfinity race start time of 5 p.m. ET.

Here’s today’s schedule for Pocono and Iowa with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

Pocono Raceway 

7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

9:05 – 9:55 a.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

10 a.m. – Truck garage opens

10:45 a.m. – Truck driver/crew chief meeting

11:05 – 11:55 a.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

12:30 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

1 p.m. – Gander RV 150 Truck race; stages 15/30/60 laps = 150 miles (FOX, MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying impound; single vehicle/one lap (NBCSN, MRN)

 

(All times are Eastern)

Iowa Speedway

8:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage open

12:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying impound; single vehicle/two laps (NBCSN)

3:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

4:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

5 p.m. – U.S. Cellular 250 Xfinity Series race; stages 60/120/250 laps = 218.75 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Follow @JerryBonkowski

 

Austin Hill wins pole for Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 26, 2019, 7:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Austin Hill will start first in Saturday’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway.

Hill won the pole for the Gander RV 150 with a speed of 171.347 mph and established a new track record. It is his second pole of the year (Chicagoland).

Ross Chastain qualified second with a speed of 171.106 mph.

The top five was completed by Stewart Friesen, Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed.

The race is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET Saturday on Fox.

Click here for the qualifying results.

 

Xfinity Series practice report from Iowa Speedway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 26, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Cole Custer was fastest in final practice for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway.

Custer posted a top speed of 129.972 mph.

He was followed by Tyler Reddick (129.833 mph), Christopher Bell (129.736), Chase Briscoe (129.587) and Justin Allgaier (129.486).

Noah Gragson and Mark Meuiner recorded 61 laps each in the session.

Click here for the speed chart.

First practice

Bell was fastest with a a top speed of 129.646 mph.

He was followed by Tyler Reddick (129.220 mph), Shane Lee (129.098), Brandon Jones (129.014) and Ryan Sieg (128.850).

Chase Briscoe was eighth on the speed chart and recorded the most laps with 43.

Click here for the practice report.

 