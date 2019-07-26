Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Pocono Raceway, teams honoring Nick Harrison

By Daniel McFadinJul 26, 2019, 5:27 PM EDT
This weekend sees Pocono Raceway and multiple NASCAR teams paying tribute to Nick Harrison, the longtime crew chief who died last weekend at the age of 37.

Harrison served as the crew chief for Justin Haley‘s No. 11 car at Kaulig Racing through the first 18 Xfinity Series races of the year.

Pocono has a memorial to Harrison located just outside the track and has placed his initials on the start-finish line.

Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN) will see a tribute to Harrison on Lap 11.

Multiple teams will have decals on their cars in Harrison’s memory. Richard Childress Racing’s cars will have his name on the nameplate above the driver-side doors.

A tribute to Harrison will also be located on Haley’s rear bumper for the Xfinity race at Iowa Speedway.

 

 

Austin Hill wins pole for Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway

By Daniel McFadinJul 26, 2019, 7:26 PM EDT
Austin Hill will start first in Saturday’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway.

Hill won the pole for the Gander RV 150 with a speed of 171.347 mph and established a new track record. It is his second pole of the year (Chicagoland).

Ross Chastain qualified second with a speed of 171.106 mph.

The top five was completed by Stewart Friesen, Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed.

The race is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET Saturday on Fox.

Xfinity Series practice report from Iowa Speedway

By Daniel McFadinJul 26, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT
Christopher Bell was fastest in the first of two Xfinity Series practice sessions Friday at Iowa Speedway.

Bell, who won at Iowa in June, posted a top speed of 129.646 mph.

He was followed by Tyler Reddick (129.220 mph), Shane Lee (129.098), Brandon Jones (129.014) and Ryan Sieg (128.850).

Chase Briscoe was eighth on the speed chart and recorded the most laps with 43.

The final Xfinity practice is scheduled for 7 – 7:50 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports App.

Was the Chase Elliott spin on Denny Hamlin’s mind at New Hampshire?

By Nate RyanJul 26, 2019, 4:15 PM EDT
The specter of spinning Chase Elliott in the 2017 playoffs at Martinsville Speedway had no impact on Denny Hamlin’s last-lap tactics Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

But the championship ramifications of that move indirectly did factor into how Hamlin raced winner Kevin Harvick, who had opened the door for a bump and run-style maneuver that Hamlin improperly executed on Elliott at Martinsville.

Hamlin declined to rough up Harvick, but it was as much about future considerations as past and current circumstances.

“I think not all people and not all drivers understand when you do have give and take, when you do get the respect of your competitors, you do get return,” the Joe Gibbs Racing driver told NBCSports.com in a phone interview Friday morning. “It’s deposits and withdrawals. Last week I put in a deposit. One of these days I’m going to need to take out a withdrawal.”

When it came to payback two years ago, Elliott exacted revenge two weeks later at ISM Raceway, which set the field for the title-deciding race. After Hamlin’s move effectively ensured the Hendrick Motorsports driver would miss the championship round at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Elliott banged into Hamlin, who suffered a flat tire from their contact and hit the wall in a title-ending crash.

Hamlin has no such history with Harvick and seems to be expecting more leeway if he needs to race hard against the Stewart-Haas Racing driver.

“I would think in Kevin’s mind, I’ve raced him pretty fairly,” Hamlin said during one of several interviews to promote FedEx Cares’ new campaign about distracted driving. “If anything when it comes to me and Kevin, the scales are not really tipped that evenly. I’ve gotten taken out by him quite a few times. I don’t know when I’ve ever taken him out.

“I think one time at Bristol, we got all pissed off at each other, but I had a blown tire which had nothing to do with him. He recognizes that he’s paid me favors here and there on the racetrack. In the 2016 Daytona 500 instead of trying to pass me, he just pushed me down the backstretch. I go on to win the race.”

It was Harvick who benefited Sunday with the victory that clinched a playoff berth. Hamlin already was in the playoffs by virtue of his two wins in 2019 (including the Daytona 500).

“Let’s put it all out there: It’s about winning a championship for me,” said Hamlin, who still is seeking his first championship in his 14th season in Cup. “I mean, I want to win the race. I want the five points, but I also want to win a championship. I didn’t necessarily lose the race, or lose an opportunity to win a championship last weekend.

“There’s a bigger picture to my goals. Things I need to accomplish. We’re going to put ourselves in that position again, and we’ll be a little bit more aggressive. I certainly believe that we’re running well enough we’re going to have more instances like that as the season moves on.”

Hamlin laughed about whether the incident with Elliott could have been a factor Sunday.

“Trust me when I’m running (Harvick) down, and I’m coming to the white there’s no way I’m thinking back to two years ago into Turn 1,” Hamlin said. “I’ve gotten asked, ‘What if (Harvick) had a win, would you be more aggressive?’ I never thought of any of that stuff. Sure, I think about it now that it’s over with, but when you’re in the race car, you’re not thinking about anything but what can I do right now.”

Wes Ward named full-time crew chief for Todd Gilliland in Truck Series

By Daniel McFadinJul 26, 2019, 3:48 PM EDT
Kyle Busch Motorsports has announced that Wes Ward will serve as Todd Gilliland‘s full-time crew chief in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series for the rest of this season effective this weekend at Pocono Raceway.

The news comes with three races left in the regular season and with Gilliland currently eighth in points standings outside the playoff picture. Gilliland has no wins and two top fives through 13 races.

The permanent assignment for Ward comes after the team initiated a shuffle of their crew chiefs in early June, with Ward serving as Gilliland’s interim crew chief for the June 7 race at Texas Motor Speedway. Ward took over for Marcus Richmond. Gilliland started from the pole and led 31 laps before he wrecked out.

Michael Shelton then served as the interim crew chief in the next four races. Gilliland did not lead a lap in those events and had a best finish of second at Gateway.

Ward previously served as a shop foreman for KBM beginning in 2015. He has 17 starts in the Truck Series as crew chief, including two wins with Kyle Busch in 2016. He also has 302 starts as crew chief in the Xfinity Series from 1996-2015. His lone win came in 2003 with Kasey Kahne at Miami.

 

 