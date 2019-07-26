Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Hattori Racing’s K&N team to use Japanese pit crew at Iowa Speedway

By Daniel McFadinJul 26, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Tonight’s NASCAR K&N Pro Series race at Iowa Speedway (airs 7 p.m. ET July 31 on NBCSN) will provide a major first in the lives of a handful of crew members on pit road.

It will mark the first time the six pit crew members for Hattori Racing Enterprises will ever take part in a pit stop.

Also, it’ll be the first time they’ve ever been to a NASCAR race.

The reason?

Hattori will be using six Japanese students to crew Max McLaughlin‘s No. 1 Toyota when the race is paused for pit stops under a competition caution.

The six students were chosen from three Toyota Technical College campuses in Japan – located in Kobe, Nagoya, and Tokyo – based on merit and performance to come to the U.S. for a two-week NASCAR immersion program with Hattori Racing Enterprises.

The NASCAR Technical Institute in Mooresville, North Carolina, offered both classrooms and hands-on instruction in multiple areas of NASCAR racing. The classroom training also covered cultural topics to help the students acclimate to American society as most have never even been to the United States of America.

Most of the student’s studies and training in Japan focused on production vehicles.

“It’s exciting for our team to host these students and offer them firsthand experience of NASCAR racing,” team owner Shige Hattori said in a statement. “Our team has enjoyed this program with Toyota Technical College for several years and NASCAR Technical Institute is a big part of it. Most of the students that have participated in the program aren’t familiar with NASCAR racing, so it’s a big help for them to get the training and instruction at NTI before heading to the track.”

“This is the eighth year of this program, and none of the students or teachers from Japan have ever been to the United States. The classes and training really help them understand life in the U.S. and the culture here. It’s a big transition for students to be here for two weeks, but NTI’s program is a huge help for them during their time here and is something that sticks with them for the rest of their life.”

Pit crew members

Furamu Hori

Chikashi Ichino

Tatsunori Suda

Takumi Tanihira

Yusuke Shuto

Masato Ksaminaga

Friday schedule for NASCAR at Pocono, Iowa

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 26, 2019, 8:30 AM EDT
NASCAR kicks off a split-venue weekend today at Pocono Raceway for the Cup and Truck Series, and at Iowa Speedway for the Xfinity Series.

Today’s schedule at Pocono features only the Trucks, who have two practices and qualifying. The Cup cars get going on Saturday.

The wunderground.com forecast for Pocono calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 79 degrees and zero percent chance of rain.

At Iowa, the Xfinity cars will have two practice sessions.

The wunderground.com forecast for Iowa calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 84 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain.

Here’s Friday’s schedule for Pocono and Iowa with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

Pocono Raceway 

8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Truck garage open

10:35 – 11:25 a.m. – Truck practice (No TV)

12:35 – 1:25 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)

2 – 5 p.m. – Cup garage open

6:05 p.m. – Truck qualifying and impound; single vehicle/one lap (FS1)

 

Iowa Speedway

2 – 10 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

5:05 – 5:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

7 – 7:50 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

Friday 5: The plan that helped Matt Tifft convince his parents to let him race

Photo by Lawrence Iles/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 26, 2019, 6:30 AM EDT
Think back to when you really wanted something but had to convince a parent, sibling or someone else, to help you get what you prized.

Maybe you cajoled. Or begged. Or if that didn’t work, maybe you pleaded.

Matt Tifft wrote a business proposal.

That’s how he convinced his parents to give him a cell phone. And how he persuaded them at age 11 to go racing, leading him on a path to Cup and his rookie campaign this season for Front Row Motorsports.

Tifft’s passion in cars was always there, his mom, Vicki Tifft said. But she wanted him to understand more. As an entrepreneur, she wanted him to look at the business side of his decisions.

Tifft’s desire to race increased after he drove a go-kart at a local track on his 11th birthday and was told he had the best time of a newcomer there.

“So, I went to my mom and said, ‘Hey did you hear that? We need to go get a go-kart and go racing here,’ ” Tifft told NBC Sports.

Not so fast, she said. He needed a plan.

“With anything that you want to pursue, there has to be an end goal in mind, so we talked about that even at a young age,” Vicki Tifft told NBC Sports. “What’s the difference between doing this as a hobby vs. doing this as a living? Can you make a career out of this? If the goal is to be racing with the intent of having a career, then there had to be certain goals and strategies in mind.

“So we talked with him about what was his ultimate goal and how do you achieve that goal? Where are you today and where do you need to be? What kind of activities or milestones do you need to make it through? What’s the timeframe? What’s the cost of it?”

Just as important at that time, was how would Tifft manage being a student. That included his music. Each of Vicki and Quinten Tifft’s three children have been required to study music until they were 18. Tifft studied piano, taking part in competitions — “he’s an amazing pianist,” said Vicki Tifft, who studied piano for about 20 years— and played saxophone.

“There’s just so much research that goes into the connection of studying music and brain development,” Vicki Tifft said of the reason for the family’s music requirement. “We felt that was very important. It helps with mathematics and processing speed. It’s a good discipline. It’s good to be able to understand how to tackle something that you think is daunting, that you don’t think you can accomplish and take it into small bits and break it down and practice individual parts and put everything together, which is very similar to racing.”

Tifft sold his parents on the idea of racing and soon was competing in go karts. When it came time to look beyond go-karts, Tifft again put together a plan to move to Late Model racing and set a career timeline to NASCAR’s premier series.

He ran a partial Gander Outdoors Truck schedule in 2015 and saw his 2016 season in that series interrupted when he was found to have a brain tumor. He moved to the Xfinity Series in 2017, running the full season for Joe Gibbs Racing and went to Richard Childress Racing to run the full Xfinity schedule in 2018. Tifft then moved to Cup with Front Row Motorsports this year. He finished a season-best ninth at Daytona earlier this month.

“We looked at that (career outline) a couple months ago and it’s kind of scary, almost to the ‘T’ of how to get into the Cup series, how well we followed it,” Tifft said.

2. No funny business

NASCAR reminded teams this week that series officials want clean restarts with no cars laying back or playing games. Series officials are likely to remind competitors of this in drivers meetings this weekend at Pocono Raceway (Cup and Truck) and Iowa Speedway (Xfinity Series).

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief racing development officer, said Monday on “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that officials planned to further examine the issue this week after questions about Aric Almirola’s restart — he received a warning — last weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

“I think you’ll see us address kind of restarts heading into Pocono and reminding the drivers what we expect as well,” O’Donnell said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio earlier this week.

There will be no rule changes to restarts.

3. Strategy play

With teams able to pit under green at Pocono Raceway — site of Sunday’s Cup race (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN) — and not lose a lap, strategy will play a key role.

The stage breaks are at Laps 50 and 100 in the 160-lap race. In four of the five Pocono races with stage breaks, the winner stopped before the stage break at Lap 100. Teams still had one more pit stop. Three of those four winners pitted between Laps 122-124. The other winner stopped at Lap 135.

They were able to move back up after the break because those needing to score points stayed out and then pitted when the stage ended. With several drivers battling for the final playoff spots, there’s a good chance many of those drivers will stay out to score stage points

In June, Kyle Busch stopped on Lap 94 and then made his last pit stop at Lap 124 with his four-stop strategy.

4. Another top five

Matt DiBenedetto‘s fifth-place finish last weekend at New Hampshire marked his second top-five finish of the season.

DiBenedetto continues to search for his first career Cup victory but his two top fives give him one more top five this year than five former Cup winners. Aric Almirola, Ryan Newman, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Austin Dillon and Paul Menard each have won in Cup and have only one top-five finish this season.

5. Nearly unstoppable

The Xfinity Series returns to Iowa Speedway for Saturday’s race (5 p.m. ET on NBCSN). Christopher Bell, who won there in June, looks to continue his domination on the shorter tracks.

In the last 12 Xfinity races on tracks 1 mile in length or less — Iowa, New Hampshire, Dover, Richmond, Bristol and ISM Raceway — Bell has won nine times. He’s led 37.2% of all the laps in those 12 races, dating back to last season.

At Iowa, Bell seeks his third consecutive victory. He has led 55.2% of the laps run there the past two races.

Nick Ottinger wins NASCAR America’s iRacing All-Star race

By Daniel McFadinJul 25, 2019, 6:07 PM EDT
Nick Ottinger won the eNASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series All-Star race held Thursday on NASCAR America.

He claimed the win on a virtual Iowa Speedway after a last-lap pass and side-by-side finish with Ryan Luza, the 2017 series champion.

Ottinger, a 24-year-old from Claremont, North Carolina, competes in the No. 47 car for JTG Daugherty Racing.

The race, which was the first iRacing event broadcast on national television, included NASCAR on NBC analyst Parker Kilgerman and teams owned by real NASCAR organizations, tracks and drivers, including Austin Dillon and Clint Bowyer.

Ottinger and Luza swapped the lead multiple times over the last three laps after Luza led most of the 70-lap race.

“I just had to bide my time for a straight exit and really research which line to run to get a better run on him,” Ottinger told NASCAR America after the race. “He set up the door for a crossover so I just had to keep my foot to the floor.”

Ottinger, who is currently eighth in the PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series, has won more than 350 iRacing races including 13 at the pro level.

Following this week's event, iRacing will return to NASCAR America on NBCSN on the last Thursday of every month for a four-race series. More information on the three future iRacing events on NBCSN will be revealed in the coming weeks.

 

Which Cup drivers can keep the parity alive at Pocono?

By Daniel McFadinJul 25, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
Entering this weekend’s race at Pocono Raceway (3 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN), the series has seen seven different winners over the last seven races.

The stretch began with the last visit to Pocono on June 2 when Kyle Busch claimed his most recent victory. The streak was continued last weekend by Kevin Harvick when he earned his first win of the season.

During that stretch:

  • Four drivers – Alex Bowman, Justin Haley, Kurt Busch and Harvick – earned their first wins of the season
  • Bowman and Haley earned their first career Cup wins.
  • The last six races were won by six different organizations

Which drivers are the best candidates to continue that streak of parity this weekend on the “Tricky Triangle”?

A look at the top-10 finishers from the June race provides plenty of candidates. Eight of the drivers in the top 10 have not been part of the seven-race stretch of winners.

Of those eight, only two – Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin – have previously won at Pocono.

Two of the eight – William Byron and Daniel Suarez – still seek their first Cup wins.

Here’s a closer look at the eight drivers.

Brad Keselowski (finished second in June)

The Team Penske driver already has three wins this year, but none since he claimed the May 11 race at Kansas Speedway.

Keselowski is prolific at Pocono despite only one win (2011) in 19 starts there. In the last eight Pocono races, Keselowski has finished outside the top five once, in last July’s race (38th, crash).

He enters Sunday’s race with one top five since the June visit to Pocono.

Erik Jones (finished third in June)

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver is knocking on the door of earning his second career Cup win.

He enters this weekend with two straight third-place finishes and five top 10s dating back to the June race. In five career Pocono starts, Jones has three top fives and an eighth-place finish.

Also working in Jones’ favor: Toyota has won the last four Pocono races.

“Pocono has been good to us in the past. It’s not necessarily one of my favorite places, but we always seem to run well there and be in contention at the end,” Jones said in a media release. “Hopefully we can put it all together this weekend and get that first win of the year. We’ve had fast cars, just have to keep plugging along and have a mistake-free weekend.”

Chase Elliott (finished fourth in June)

The Hendrick Motorsports driver hasn’t had much to brag about since the last Pocono visit.

He’s failed to finish in the top 10 in the six races since, which included engine problems at Sonoma, a crash at Daytona and mechanical problems at New Hampshire.

In seven Pocono starts he’s finished outside the top 10 only once.

Clint Bowyer (finished fifth in June)

Like Keselowski and Elliott, Bowyer’s fortunes have been in a freefall since the last Pocono race.

Outside a sixth at Kentucky, he has finished 11th or worse in the other five races, including three DNFs for crashes. He was in a crash with Martin Truex Jr. at New Hampshire and finished a lap down in 20th.

His fifth-place finish in June was just his third Pocono top five in 27 starts.

“Pocono is a really tough track with three different turns,” Bowyer said in a media release. “I want to make sure we qualify well so we can get a good starting position and pit stall. As we saw in June, passing is pretty tough there, so track position is everything. We had a good car there last time and I expect we will again. Where we are in points (16th), we need to score as many bonus points as we can.”

Denny Hamlin (finished sixth in June)

A week after almost coming away with his fourth New Hampshire win, Hamlin will try to make up for it with his fifth career victory at Pocono.

Hamlin, the No. 1 driver in this week’s NBC Sports Power Rankings, heads to Pocono with only one top five in his last 10 starts there. He has three top fives since the June race.

Daniel Suarez (finished eighth in June)

Suarez returns to the track where he came the closest to winning in the Cup Series. He led 29 laps and finished second in this race last year in his final season with Joe Gibbs Racing.

His best finish since then was third earlier this year at Texas Motor Speedway. His best result since the June Pocono race was a fourth the following race at Michigan.

Suarez will look to join Chris Buescher (2016), Ryan Blaney (2017) and Hamlin (2006) among the drivers who have earned their first Cup wins at Pocono.

William Byron (finished ninth in June)

The Hendrick Motorsports driver will seek to build on the good outing he had in June, where he led 25 laps and finished third in the second stage.

Since the June race he has one top five, a runner-up finish in the rain-shortened race at Daytona.

“We had a really good car at Pocono Raceway earlier this year and I felt like we were really close,” Byron said in a media release. “We just didn’t have the winning strategy; we went more for the stage points last race. I think this time, going back, we’ll be able to control our race a little bit differently. I was honestly a couple moves away from getting a better finish last time so I’m really optimistic for this weekend.”

Aric Almirola (finished 10th in June)

Before joining Stewart-Haas Racing last year, Almirola had never finished better than 18th at Pocono. His last two efforts have resulted in top 10s.

Almirola enters Pocono with one top five all season (Phoenix) and two top 10s since the June race at Pocono.

He claimed his first stage win of the year last weekend.

“They’re putting down some of the traction compound on all three corners and that’s going to change the racing, for sure,” Almirola said in a media release. “We’ve seen it change the dynamic at many of the other tracks. I think that will be interesting and it will put on a great race. The restarts are already wild and crazy and now, with the outer groove being more of an option, that is really going to open up a lot of opportunities on restarts and being able to run side by side.”