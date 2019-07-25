Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Which Cup drivers can keep the parity alive at Pocono?

By Daniel McFadinJul 25, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
Entering this weekend’s race at Pocono Raceway (3 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN), the series has seen seven different winners over the last seven races.

The stretch began with the last visit to Pocono on June 2 when Kyle Busch claimed his most recent victory. The streak was continued last weekend by Kevin Harvick when he earned his first win of the season.

During that stretch:

  • Four drivers – Alex Bowman, Justin Haley, Kurt Busch and Harvick – earned their first wins of the season
  • Bowman and Haley earned their first career Cup wins.
  • The last six races were won by six different organizations

Which drivers are the best candidates to continue that streak of parity this weekend on the “Tricky Triangle”?

A look at the top-10 finishers from the June race provides plenty of candidates. Eight of the drivers in the top 10 have not been part of the seven-race stretch of winners.

Of those eight, only two – Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin – have previously won at Pocono.

Two of the eight – William Byron and Daniel Suarez – still seek their first Cup wins.

Here’s a closer look at the eight drivers.

Brad Keselowski (finished second in June)

The Team Penske driver already has three wins this year, but none since he claimed the May 11 race at Kansas Speedway.

Keselowski is prolific at Pocono despite only one win (2011) in 19 starts there. In the last eight Pocono races, Keselowski has finished outside the top five once, in last July’s race (38th, crash).

He enters Sunday’s race with one top five since the June visit to Pocono.

Erik Jones (finished third in June)

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver is knocking on the door of earning his second career Cup win.

He enters this weekend with two straight third-place finishes and five top 10s dating back to the June race. In five career Pocono starts, Jones has three top fives and an eighth-place finish.

Also working in Jones’ favor: Toyota has won the last four Pocono races.

“Pocono has been good to us in the past. It’s not necessarily one of my favorite places, but we always seem to run well there and be in contention at the end,” Jones said in a media release. “Hopefully we can put it all together this weekend and get that first win of the year. We’ve had fast cars, just have to keep plugging along and have a mistake-free weekend.”

Chase Elliott (finished fourth in June)

The Hendrick Motorsports driver hasn’t had much to brag about since the last Pocono visit.

He’s failed to finish in the top 10 in the six races since, which included engine problems at Sonoma, a crash at Daytona and mechanical problems at New Hampshire.

In seven Pocono starts he’s finished outside the top 10 only once.

Clint Bowyer (finished fifth in June)

Like Keselowski and Elliott, Bowyer’s fortunes have been in a freefall since the last Pocono race.

Outside a sixth at Kentucky, he has finished 11th or worse in the other five races, including three DNFs for crashes. He was in a crash with Martin Truex Jr. at New Hampshire and finished a lap down in 20th.

His fifth-place finish in June was just his third Pocono top five in 27 starts.

“Pocono is a really tough track with three different turns,” Bowyer said in a media release. “I want to make sure we qualify well so we can get a good starting position and pit stall. As we saw in June, passing is pretty tough there, so track position is everything. We had a good car there last time and I expect we will again. Where we are in points (16th), we need to score as many bonus points as we can.”

Denny Hamlin (finished sixth in June)

A week after almost coming away with his fourth New Hampshire win, Hamlin will try to make up for it with his fifth career victory at Pocono.

Hamlin, the No. 1 driver in this week’s NBC Sports Power Rankings, heads to Pocono with only one top five in his last 10 starts there. He has three top fives since the June race.

Daniel Suarez (finished eighth in June)

Suarez returns to the track where he came the closest to winning in the Cup Series. He led 29 laps and finished second in this race last year in his final season with Joe Gibbs Racing.

His best finish since then was third earlier this year at Texas Motor Speedway. His best result since the June Pocono race was a fourth the following race at Michigan.

Suarez will look to join Chris Buescher (2016), Ryan Blaney (2017) and Hamlin (2006) among the drivers who have earned their first Cup wins at Pocono.

William Byron (finished ninth in June)

The Hendrick Motorsports driver will seek to build on the good outing he had in June, where he led 25 laps and finished third in the second stage.

Since the June race he has one top five, a runner-up finish in the rain-shortened race at Daytona.

“We had a really good car at Pocono Raceway earlier this year and I felt like we were really close,” Byron said in a media release. “We just didn’t have the winning strategy; we went more for the stage points last race. I think this time, going back, we’ll be able to control our race a little bit differently. I was honestly a couple moves away from getting a better finish last time so I’m really optimistic for this weekend.”

Aric Almirola (finished 10th in June)

Before joining Stewart-Haas Racing last year, Almirola had never finished better than 18th at Pocono. His last two efforts have resulted in top 10s.

Almirola enters Pocono with one top five all season (Phoenix) and two top 10s since the June race at Pocono.

He claimed his first stage win of the year last weekend.

“They’re putting down some of the traction compound on all three corners and that’s going to change the racing, for sure,” Almirola said in a media release. “We’ve seen it change the dynamic at many of the other tracks. I think that will be interesting and it will put on a great race. The restarts are already wild and crazy and now, with the outer groove being more of an option, that is really going to open up a lot of opportunities on restarts and being able to run side by side.”

Nick Ottinger wins NASCAR America’s iRacing All-Star race

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinJul 25, 2019, 6:07 PM EDT
Nick Ottinger won the eNASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series All-Star race held Thursday on NASCAR America.

He claimed the win on a virtual Iowa Speedway after a last-lap pass and side-by-side finish with Ryan Luza, the 2017 series champion.

Ottinger, a 24-year-old from Claremont, North Carolina, competes in the No. 47 car for JTG Daugherty Racing.

The race, which was the first iRacing event broadcast on national television, included NASCAR on NBC analyst Parker Kilgerman and teams owned by real NASCAR organizations, tracks and drivers, including Austin Dillon and Clint Bowyer.

Ottinger and Luza swapped the lead multiple times over the last three laps after Luza led most of the 70-lap race.

“I just had to bide my time for a straight exit and really research which line to run to get a better run on him,” Ottinger told NASCAR America after the race. “He set up the door for a crossover so I just had to keep my foot to the floor.”

Ottinger, who is currently eighth in the PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series, has won more than 350 iRacing races including 13 at the pro level.

Following this week’s event, iRacing will return to NASCAR America on NBCSN on the last Thursday of every month for a four-race series. More information on the three future iRacing events on NBCSN will be revealed in the coming weeks.

 

Updated entry lists for NASCAR at Pocono and Iowa

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 25, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT
All three NASCAR premier national series will be in action this weekend with the Cup and Truck Series at Pocono Raceway, and the Xfinity Series iat Iowa Speedway.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for the weekend:

Cup – Gander RV 400 (3 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN) at Pocono

There are 38 cars entered in the race but only 35 drivers listed on the preliminary entry list.

Rick Ware Racing will be fielding three cars: the No. 51 Ford driven by BJ McLeod, the No. 52 Ford driven by Austin Theriault in his second consecutive start and the No. 53 Chevrolet driven by Josh Bilicki.

Kyle Busch won this race last season. Busch also won six weeks ago at Pocono.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – U.S. Cellular 250 (5 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN) at Iowa

There are 39 cars entered in this race. Mark Meunier, 55, will drive Rick Ware Racing’s No. 17 Chevrolet in his Xfinity Series debut.

Christopher Bell won the June race at Iowa.

Click here for the entry list.

Trucks – Gander RV 150 (1 p.m. ET Saturday on Fox) at Pocono

There are 31 Trucks entered in this race. Daniel Sasnett is entered in the No. 0 Chevrolet owned by Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing.

Brett Moffitt won this race last year.

Click here for the entry list

Stewart-Haas Racing, Go Fas Racing win round six of eNASCAR Heat Pro League

Screenshot
By Daniel McFadinJul 25, 2019, 4:25 PM EDT
The teams of Stewart-Haas Racing and GoFas Racing were the winners of round six in the eNASCAR Heat Pro League Wednesday night in races held on a digital Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Brandyn Gritton (SHG_HotRod_14p) won for SHR in the PlayStation 4 race, earning his second win the season.

Matt Heale (GoFasMatt32) won for Go Fas Racing in the Xbox One event, earning his first win of the season.

With two rounds left in the regular season the next event will be held Aug. 7 on a digital Michigan International Speedway.

You can watch both races in the video below.

NASCAR America to air iRacing All-Star event at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN

NBC Sports
By NBC Sports StaffJul 25, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
NBC Sports, iRacing and NASCAR have come together to present the first-ever eNASCAR live-event on television. The world’s best NASCAR iRacers will compete in the first live event on TV as part of Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, airing at 5 p.m. ET.

NASCAR America’s Krista Voda, Parker Kligerman, and AJ Allmendinger will host along with iRacing team owners Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton, who will join for pre-and post-race commentary from the NBC Sports Charlotte studio.

Kligerman, also an iRacing team owner, will be racing from the NBC Sports simulator in Stamford, Conn., in the eNASCAR iRacing All-Star event.

“The trio of NBC Sports, iRacing and NASCAR has been terrific in wanting to work together to find new ways to bring current and new fans into the NASCAR scene,” says Jeff Behnke, Vice President of NASCAR Production at NBC Sports Group “For five years, the simulator has been used on NASCAR America to showcase tracks and racers around the USA and this new four-race venture will be a natural extension of that teamwork.”

“This is a landmark moment for iRacing, and all racing esports,” said Tony Gardner, president, iRacing. “We’re incredibly excited to work with NASCAR and NBC Sports to bring our world-class simracers to a live national television audience for the first time on NBCSN. We expect the action to be intense, and we can’t wait for the green flag to drop this Thursday.”

“Our eNASCAR platforms bridge the gap from one race weekend to the next, delivering NASCAR-style racing to our fans through the rapidly growing esports space,” said Tim Clark, senior VP and chief digital officer, NASCAR. “This new collaboration with our partners at iRacing and NBC Sports is an example of how esports is allowing us to evolve the way we engage our fans.”

“It’s going to be really cool to take part in live iRacing action on NASCAR America,” said Kligerman. “I’ve seen firsthand just how exciting these races can get, and I can’t wait to give our viewers an inside look at what it’s like to face off against the best in the world. It’ll serve as a great preview of what it’s like to compete for the fans tuning in to watch our real-world coverage on NBCSN this weekend!”

iRacing is the leading online simulation racing game where competitors race head-to-head from around the world. Following this week’s event, iRacing will return to NASCAR America on NBCSN on the last Thursday of every month for a four-race series. More information on the three future iRacing events on NBCSN will be revealed in the coming weeks.

In addition to the eNASCAR iRacing All-Star events being broadcast on NBCSN, iRacing and NASCAR also have a professional esports series known as the eNASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series, where drivers from around the world compete for over $100,000 in prize money in a year-long championship. Other notable team owners in the series include NBC Sports’ Dale Earnhardt Jr. and NASCAR stars Clint Bowyer and Austin Dillon. NBCSN provides weekly coverage of the series on NASCAR America.

Tune in to NASCAR America on NBCSN this Thursday at 5PM ET to watch iRacing NASCAR action. Be sure to follow @iRacing and @NASCARonNBC on Twitter for live updates during the race. For more information on iRacing and for special offers, visit www.iRacing.com.

