Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Hailie Deegan, Derek Kraus working their way up NASCAR’s ladder

By Michael EubanksJul 25, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
In many sports, for an athlete to succeed at the highest level, they will generally hone their skills in a developmental league. NASCAR is no different. 

Just as up-and-coming baseball prospects have to prove their worth in the minor leagues before making the majors, many future Cup stars begin their NASCAR careers in a lower division such as the K&N Pro Series.

Comparable to single-A baseball, the K&N Pro Series, which is geographically split into two separate West and East championships, is the one of the first steps on the NASCAR developmental ladder. The K&N East and West Series will run together Friday at Iowa Speedway with NBCSN’s broadcast scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on July 31. In K&N Pro competition, young drivers not only fight for wins but also future rides.

For two of the most popular drivers in K&N competition, Bill McAnally Racing teammates Hailie Deegan and Derek Kraus, winning means everything. All other drivers – including teammates – are the competition. 

“You really have no allies,” Deegan told NBC Sports. “In the end, when it comes down to a couple of laps to go, no one is friends.

“You might be ‘buddies’ in the beginning and not run each other hard, but when it comes down to it, a win is a win, and I’ll do anything to get it. You focus on yourself in the end. You’re battling for rides. You’re battling for seats and equipment.”

Deegan proved she isn’t afraid to race even her teammates hard to win a race. In June, Deegan won her second West Series race of the season at Colorado National Speedway by making contact with Kraus on the last lap. Kraus spun, and Deegan went on win the race.

Kraus was less than pleased with the result, and would later Tweet “Mama always told me if you have nothing nice to say, say nothing at all!”

With her two K&N West victories so far this season, Deegan is second in the series points standings, eight points behind Kraus. In the East Series, where she competes on a part-time basis, she is 10th in the standings. Kraus, who is competing in both championships full-time, also leads the East points standings. 

Kraus, who turns 18 in September, is looking to become the first driver in NASCAR history to win both the East and West championships in the same year. 

In 13 K&N Pro starts this season between both series, he’s accumulated five wins, eight top fives and 12 top 10s. In his most recent K&N West victory at Douglas County Speedway in Oregon on June 29, he led all 150 laps from the pole.

Even though he makes it look easy, Kraus admits that fighting for the win in NASCAR’s K&N Pro Series week in and week out is no easy task.

“I think there’s a lot of good competition,” Kraus said. “You have Hailie, Kody Vanderwal, the Sunrise Ford cars (Jagger Jones and Trevor Huddleston), Todd Souza. There’s a bunch of other people where K&N will go to their local track and they’ll jump in a car and be really fast. 

“I feel like there’s a lot of good competition on both the East and West Coasts for the K&N season. There’s a lot of aggressive, hungry younger drivers that are in this series.”

That hunger and aggression has propelled many K&N Pro Series alumni to stock car racing’s highest levels. Former series champions who currently race in the Cup Series include Kevin Harvick (1998 West champion), Joey Logano (2007 East champion), Kyle Larson (2012 East champion), and William Byron (2015 East champion).

Earlier this month, 2016 K&N East Series champion Justin Haley won the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona, and 2018 East Series champ Tyler Ankrum won a Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Kentucky Speedway to earn a playoff spot.

So how does a promising 17 or 18-year-old driver handle the pressure of being one of NASCAR’s top prospects? Learning the ropes of stock car racing can be tough enough, but when a driver has expectations placed on them that they’re going to be the next best thing, constantly living up to those expectations can be tough. 

“You definitely think about that when you’re outside of the car and at home and hanging out with friends and stuff,” Kraus said. “But once I put my helmet on and get all strapped in and the race starts, I feel like that’s my happy place.”

Deegan, however, believes that the pressure is what you make of it.

“If you prepare beforehand and know that you’re in the best possible situation that you can put yourself in, there’s no reason to feel the pressure – because you’re doing the best you can,” Deegan said. “The only reason you’d be nervous is if you didn’t prepare beforehand.”

Confidence is key, but for a young driver to achieve the most out of their potential, a level-headed approach also is equally important.

“It’s funny because I think there’s a difference between confident and cocky,” Deegan said. “I feel like a lot of drivers are cocky, and I don’t want to be cocky.

“I want to feel confident in my abilities to where I’m not questioning myself. I want to be able to feel confident in my car, which I do right now, and I feel confident in my ability (to race) just because I’ve been putting a lot of work into it. I’m not trying to be cocky, I’m trying to show all of the work I’ve been putting into my racing.”

Hard work, by the way, has paid off for both drivers. For Kraus, his dominance in the K&N Pro Series led to his first Gander Outdoors Truck Series start for BMR at ISM Raceway in November, where he started and finished eighth. Kraus also competed in two Truck races earlier this year, at Martinsville and Dover, and will make two more starts later this year at Las Vegas and ISM Raceway.

Deegan competed in the first of a six-race ARCA schedule for Venturini Motorsports at Toledo Speedway in May and will make her final two scheduled starts for the team in October at Lucas Oil Raceway (Indianapolis) and Kansas Speedway.

With several months remaining in the 2019 NASCAR season, it may be too early to tell where each driver will be racing next season, but it is likely that both will race at least part-time at a higher level next year. 

“I’ve had people talk to me about opportunities to race full-time in Trucks and although I think I could go out there and have some good races, I want to go out there and come out swinging,” Deegan said. 

“Every single level I want to hit, and I want to make sure I can be good. I want to at least be in the front pack of every single level at minimum before I move up.”

NASCAR America to air iRacing All-Star event at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN

NBC Sports
By NBC Sports StaffJul 25, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
NBC Sports, iRacing and NASCAR have come together to present the first-ever eNASCAR live-event on television. The world’s best NASCAR iRacers will compete in the first live event on TV as part of Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, airing at 5 p.m. ET.

NASCAR America’s Krista Voda, Parker Kligerman, and AJ Allmendinger will host along with iRacing team owners Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton, who will join for pre-and post-race commentary from the NBC Sports Charlotte studio.

Kligerman, also an iRacing team owner, will be racing from the NBC Sports simulator in Stamford, Conn., in the eNASCAR iRacing All-Star event.

“The trio of NBC Sports, iRacing and NASCAR has been terrific in wanting to work together to find new ways to bring current and new fans into the NASCAR scene,” says Jeff Behnke, Vice President of NASCAR Production at NBC Sports Group “For five years, the simulator has been used on NASCAR America to showcase tracks and racers around the USA and this new four-race venture will be a natural extension of that teamwork.”

“This is a landmark moment for iRacing, and all racing esports,” said Tony Gardner, president, iRacing. “We’re incredibly excited to work with NASCAR and NBC Sports to bring our world-class simracers to a live national television audience for the first time on NBCSN. We expect the action to be intense, and we can’t wait for the green flag to drop this Thursday.”

“Our eNASCAR platforms bridge the gap from one race weekend to the next, delivering NASCAR-style racing to our fans through the rapidly growing esports space,” said Tim Clark, senior VP and chief digital officer, NASCAR. “This new collaboration with our partners at iRacing and NBC Sports is an example of how esports is allowing us to evolve the way we engage our fans.”

“It’s going to be really cool to take part in live iRacing action on NASCAR America,” said Kligerman. “I’ve seen firsthand just how exciting these races can get, and I can’t wait to give our viewers an inside look at what it’s like to face off against the best in the world. It’ll serve as a great preview of what it’s like to compete for the fans tuning in to watch our real-world coverage on NBCSN this weekend!”

iRacing is the leading online simulation racing game where competitors race head-to-head from around the world. Following this week’s event, iRacing will return to NASCAR America on NBCSN on the last Thursday of every month for a four-race series. More information on the three future iRacing events on NBCSN will be revealed in the coming weeks.

In addition to the eNASCAR iRacing All-Star events being broadcast on NBCSN, iRacing and NASCAR also have a professional esports series known as the eNASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series, where drivers from around the world compete for over $100,000 in prize money in a year-long championship. Other notable team owners in the series include NBC Sports’ Dale Earnhardt Jr. and NASCAR stars Clint Bowyer and Austin Dillon. NBCSN provides weekly coverage of the series on NASCAR America.

Tune in to NASCAR America on NBCSN this Thursday at 5PM ET to watch iRacing NASCAR action. Be sure to follow @iRacing and @NASCARonNBC on Twitter for live updates during the race. For more information on iRacing and for special offers, visit www.iRacing.com.

If you can't catch today's show on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you'll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Bubba Wallace on getting Richard Petty signature tattooed: ‘Let’s do it!’

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 25, 2019, 9:46 AM EDT
It started as a lighthearted moment, Richard Petty signing Bubba Wallace‘s arm this week, and then carried over to social media when Wallace said he’d get the King’s signature tattooed if his tweet received 43,000 retweets.

As the retweets continued, Wallace appeared as if he might back down from his pledge, citing a 24-hour stipulation.

Wallace’s mind appeared to change Thursday morning when he tweeted a tattoo artist.

And with Petty on board, well, why not do it?

But there is one catch. The signature on his arm from the other day won’t be the one that is tattooed on Wallace. But there will be a tattoo coming at some point.

Weekend schedule for NASCAR at Pocono, Iowa

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 25, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
NASCAR has a split-venue schedule on tap for this weekend, with the NASCAR Cup and Gander Outdoors Truck Series racing at Pocono Raceway, while 1,000 miles to the west the Xfinity Series competes at Iowa Speedway.

This will be the second visit of the season for the Cup and Xfinity series to those respective tracks.

For Saturday’s Gander RV 150 Truck Series race at Pocono, wunderground.com forecasts a temperature of 77 degrees with a 16% chance of precipitation at the start time of 1 p.m. ET.

For Sunday’s Gander RV 400 Cup Series race at Pocono, wunderground.com forecasts a temperature of 80 degrees with a 19% chance of precipitation at the start time of 3 p.m. ET.

Here’s the weekend schedule for Pocono with TV and radio info (Iowa schedule follows below):

(All times are Eastern)

Pocono Raceway 

Friday, July 26

8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Truck garage open

10:35 – 11:25 a.m. – Truck practice (No TV)

12:35 – 1:25 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)

2 – 5 p.m. – Cup garage open

6:05 p.m. – Truck qualifying and impound; single vehicle/one lap (FS1)

Saturday, July 27

7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

9:05 – 9:55 a.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

10 a.m. – Truck garage opens

10:45 a.m. – Truck driver/crew chief meeting

11:05 – 11:55 a.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

12:30 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

1 p.m. – Gander RV 150 Truck race; stages 15/30/60 laps = 150 miles (FOX, MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying impound; single vehicle/one lap (NBCSN, MRN)

Sunday, July 28

9 a.m. – Cup garage opens

1 p.m. – Cup driver/crew chief meeting

2:20 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

3 p.m. – Gander RV Cup race; stages 50/100/160 laps = 400 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

Iowa Speedway

For Saturday’s U.S. Cellular 250 race at Iowa, wunderground.com forecasts a temperature of 86 degrees with a 1% chance of precipitation at the start time of 5 p.m. ET.

Here’s the weekend schedule for Iowa with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, July 26

2 – 10 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

5:05 – 5:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

7 – 7:50 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

Saturday, July 27

8:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage open

12:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying impound; single vehicle/two laps (NBCSN)

3:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

4:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

5 p.m. – U.S. Cellular 250 Xfinity Series race; stages 60/120/250 laps = 218.75 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Clint Bowyer joins NASCAR America’s MotorMouths at 5 p.m. on NBCSN

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 24, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
This week’s episode of NASCAR America presents MotorMouths airs today from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and features Stewart-Haas Racing driver Clint Bowyer.

Bowyer joins Marty Snider and Kyle Petty to discuss this week’s news as well as take fan phone calls.

